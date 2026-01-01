Products & Services

Within Furniture & Home Furnishings Stores

Products & Services

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old

ThisArt.com

$2,500.00Product

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window

ThisArt.com

$12,000.00Product

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you...

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Product

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open...

Antique Bathroom Vanities

Antique Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but...

Area Rugs

Area Rugs

FloorMall.com

$0.00Product

With over 30,000 different area rugs from around the world we guarantee we have what you are looking for.

Aromatherapy Table Lamp

Aromatherapy Table Lamp

HomeDecor Trend

$57.99Product

"Fabia", multicolor stained Glass, touch-sensitive table lamp with yellow base. Dimension : (H) : 22cm

Art Glass Jewel Box

Art Glass Jewel Box

HomeDecor Trend

$83.99Product

"Rose" art stained glass jewel box set. 3pc/set  Size: Large- 10(l) x 15(w) x 7(h)cm Medium- 8(l) x 13(w) x 5(h)cm Small- 6(l) x 11(w) x 3.5(h)cm

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00Product

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,695.80Product

According to the contemporary design, the greatest characteristic of our vanities is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function,...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,594.95Product

According to the contemporary design, the greatest characteristic of our vanities is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function,...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$2,495.95Product

This contemporary vanity with heat-tempered glass counter top combines beauty and functionality. Modern bathrooms are all about elegance and harmony and that is what these bathroom vanities are...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,495.80Product

According to the design, the greatest characteristic of a vanity sink is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.85Product

According to the contemporary design, the greatest characteristic of our vanities is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function,...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.99Product

Heat-tempered glass sink bathroom vanities combine beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives sink vanities the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$2,795.95Product

According to the design, the greatest characteristic of a vanity sink is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.85Product

Heat-tempered glass sink vanities combine beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives sink vanities the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your dreams...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.85Product

Heat-tempered glass sink vanities combine beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives sink vanities the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your dreams...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,995.95Product

This contemporary bathroom vanity combines beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives this sink vanity the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your...

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,495.95Product

This contemporary bathroom vanity combines beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives this sink vanity the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your...

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,845.95Product

Verona glass vessel-clear natural. Wall mounted Mirror, wall hung short side unit. Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Trade Winds Imports

Product

A new bathroom vanity is excellent for remodeling your bathroom. They improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, allow you flexibility with placement and design and allow for a very efficient use of...

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,185.95Product

Sleek and Contemporary with Plenty of Storage Space. Six (6) Large Functional Drawers Underneath Sink. Faucets sold separately. Mirror included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,598.85Product

Wall Mounted Mirror w/Medicine Cabinet. Tall side unit w/Make-up Mirror Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,578.95Product

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,345.95Product

4-door storage & 3-drawer storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,808.95Product

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ceramic sink. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,695.95Product

1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,395.99Product

Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Ardi Bathrooms

$1,795.95Product

Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.

Black bathroom vanities

Black bathroom vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Black bathroom vanities are an excellent addition to many bathrooms for their sleek look and stylish design. Installing a black bathroom vanity is an excellent choice in bathrooms with dark tiles or...

Brazilian Cherry Flooring (Jatoba)

Brazilian Cherry Flooring (Jatoba)

FloorMall.com

$3.99Product

Product Name: Bruce Studio B Brazilian Cherry Natural Brazilian Cherry Species / Color: Brazilian Cherry Construction Type: Engineered Installation Type: Nailed / Glued / Stapled Finish:...

Cherry Bathroom Vanities

Cherry Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Cherry Bathroom Vanities are increasingly popular. Cherry wood is one of the most popular materials in American carpentry. Known for its natural beautiful grain, resilience and strength cherry wood...

Cielo-modern sectional sofa

Cielo-modern sectional sofa

kmp furniture

$1,897.00Product

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is...

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at...

Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed

Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

$549.00Product

Framed Size: 27½ x 27½ Frame Style: 2" Gloss Black Matting: Pinstripe Outer - Black Inner Autographed by Derek Jeter Comes with a Steiner Sports Certificate of Authenticity In the midst of...

Double Bathroom Vanity

Double Bathroom Vanity

Trade Winds Imports

Product

A double bathroom vanity is the perfect solution for a shared bathroom. It can improve efficiency by incorporating two sinks within the same bathroom allowing for dual users. A double vanity also has...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down,...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open...

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are...

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet

ThisArt.com

$3,500.00Product

Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or...

Hardwood and laminates

Hardwood and laminates

BW'S Flooring Supply

Product

BW's Flooring offers a comprehensive selection of the finest laminate and hardwood flooring available. Whether you're looking for premium Oak flooring or helpful information on hardwood floor care,...

High quality intensive use, big, tall, and bariatric furnishings

High quality intensive use, big, tall, and bariatric furnishings

Big & Tall Furniture

Product

Japanese Suke Set

Japanese Suke Set

HomeDecor Trend

$39.88Product

"Sakura" Japanese suke set in dark brown and black. With 1 Bottle + 2 Cups / set Bottle size: 16cm(h) Cup size: 6(dia) x 4.5(h)cm

Modern Bathroom Vanities

Modern Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Modern bathroom vanities offer diversity of choice. They come in a large range of materials, styles and price tags. If you are looking for affordability, then a modern bathroom vanity can be an...

Office Chair Provider

Office Chair Provider

247 Workspace

Service

Looking to furnish your entire office for less? Are you interested in discount office chairs or are you looking to stretch your dollar further with used office chairs? We have a huge selection of...

Office Cubicle Provider

Office Cubicle Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a wide selection of high quality office cubicles at affordable prices. Whatever your needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588 to speak with a...

Office Desk Provider

Office Desk Provider

247 Workspace

Service

Office desks that work with your individual space and fit your budget are not always easy to find. At 247 Workspace, we offer both modern and traditional designs and a wide variety of sizes and...

OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System

OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$1,080.00Product

Pet Stop Dog Fence O-T 300 Transmitter Overview Pet Stop dog fence transmitters provide guaranteed safe and effective dog containment. Essentially the brain of your dog fence system, the Pet Stop dog...

Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels

Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$50.00Service

WE love all kinds of animals, especially dogs and use highly successful Praise Motivated Dog Training concepts, approved American Kennel Club approved and individually tailored to the needs of each...

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