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Furniture & Home Furnishings Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa

Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's modern...

Gold Company Profiles

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, is a luxury custom cabinetry and architectural interiors company serving Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid...

Closet Works

Closet Works

Closet Works builds furniture-quality closets for areas of your home or business that need space organization like bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, pantries, laundry rooms and playrooms.

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

Hey there! I'm Randee McKague, the passionate owner and founder of Your Western Decor ????. Nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Oregon ????, I've dedicated my career to bringing the rustic...

RTBShopper

RTBShopper

RTBShopper is your one stop shop for the latest and most popular rent to own electronics, rent-to-own furniture, appliances, and more. We have more than a hundred thousand items available for...

Wallys Carpet and Tile

Wallys Carpet and Tile

Wally’s Carpet & Tile: Weaving Dreams into Reality Since 1954, Wally’s Carpet & Tile has been a trusted name in the Inland Empire, providing high-quality flooring solutions to...

Company Profiles

247 Workspace

247 Workspace

247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including office cubicles, conference tables & reception desks,...

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Working on-site, and on your...

Allgood Commercial Furniture

Allgood Commercial Furniture

Whether you need a single desk and chair for your home office, or you need to fit out an entire office block, Allgood furniture can supply high quality furniture at the very best price. Choose...

AppliancesConnection

AppliancesConnection

AppliancesConnection.com is one of the nation's top home Appliances and Furniture companies. Since 1997, AppliancesConnection.com has kept its promise to deliver the best in brand name products to...

Ardi Bathrooms

Ardi Bathrooms

Our duty is to provide an excellent shopping experience for our customers every step of the way. We offer top of the line modern and traditional bathroom vanities, mirrors, and a wide range of...

Arizona Rug Company

Arizona Rug Company

Scottsdale and Pheonix dealer of imported persian and oriental rugs.

BabyBeddingTown

BabyBeddingTown

Baby Bedding - Crib Bedding & Nursery Furniture at Baby Bedding Town : 3500+ baby bedding sets and accessories from the world's best crib bedding designers, all at discount prices.

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

Bath Kitchen And Beyond

Bath Kitchen and Beyond has gathered the best professionals in the sales and customer service fields to ensure that every customer receives the best quality service that he deserves. Keeping in mind...

Bean Bags R Us

Bean Bags R Us

Bean Bags R Us are manufacturers, importers and distributors of “The Coolest Bean Bags On The Planet”. Discover a unique range of sizes and colors that are perfect indoors and outdoors.

Big & Tall Furniture

Big & Tall Furniture

This is a new, web-based business. It is intended to address the requirements of individuals and institutions requiring non-standard furniture solutions. This is a  single source of high quality...

Blinds UK

Blinds UK

Well established in the blinds industry for offering quality blinds at affordable prices, Blindsuk.net has been active in the online environment for years providing customers with window blinds in...

BW'S Flooring Supply

BW'S Flooring Supply

BW's is a premier Arizona flooring dealer, specializing in bringing our customers the very best hardwood and laminate flooring in Arizona. Browse our online catalog to learn more about our quality...

Canada Liquidation Outlet

Canada Liquidation Outlet

We Sell Luxury Pillowtop Mattresses, Orthopedic Mattresses, Futons, Electronics, Computers, & Parts Very Cheap Price - retail store in Toronto, Canada.

Coventry Heirlooms

Coventry Heirlooms

Coventry Heirlooms -  Featuring Victorian, Tuscan, French accessories and wall accents for the well appointed home. Exquisite home and cast Iron garden decor that embodies your classic tastes...

CowHide Depot

CowHide Depot

CowHide Depot sales warehouse for factory direct prices. Huge savings on western cowhide furniture, cowhides, pillows, cowhide accessories and custom cowhide carpet. Visit us or call 281.446.2660

DirectBuy

DirectBuy

DirectBuy® is the leading home improvement and home furnishings club with direct insider prices. Founded in 1971, DirectBuy is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana and currently has over 130...

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products specializes in the rental and sale of commercial-grade floor mats, elevator pads, crowd control systems, and other facility management products. Family owned and operated...

European Antique Market

European Antique Market

European Antique Market (Wholesale) LLC, is a direct importer of French and European Antiques. Our inventory includes antique furniture, architectural elements, lighting and art form the 17th century...

Factory Direct Drapes

Factory Direct Drapes

Factory Direct Drapes™, a custom drapery and curtain manufacturer, launches an interactive Virtual Room Designer and E-Commerce website, making ordering custom size drapery and curtains...

Flags of the World

Flags of the World

Flags of the World - Flag information site that provides ad inventory for flag retailers and merchants.

FloorMall.com

FloorMall.com

With over 50,000 different flooring products available online, we are "your one stop flooring shop." Come visit us today and save over 66% off retail pricing. From prefinished...

Form 3 Design

Form 3 Design

Offering mid-century inspired architectural and furniture design for commercial and residential spaces.

HomeDecor Trend

HomeDecor Trend

Home Décor Trend provide stylish and modern home decor and accessories products including Contemporary Home decor, Tableware, Contemporary Table Lamp, Decor Wall, Ikea Home Decor, Jewel Boxes,...

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique decorative elements manufactured to the highest quality...

Iris Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti

Iris Fabbrica Marmi e Graniti

Irisfmg produces man made marbles and stones for floors and wall coverings. All the materials in technical ceramic by Irisfmg are certified for sustainable architecture and building biology.

Jan's & Co. Fine French Antiques, Inc.

Jan's & Co. Fine French Antiques, Inc.

For over thirty one years Jan's & Company Fine French Antiques has been importing 18th, 19th and early 20th century European furnishings, fine art and decorative items for discriminating antique...

kmp furniture

kmp furniture

KMP was created with you, the customer in mind. We stand firmly behind everything we sell. Whether we are combing the globe for the finest furnishings available or backing every sale with the best...

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

For over 2 decades LI Picture Frame has built a reputation on quality, service, and creativity. In an industry that is continually changing LI Picture Frame finds itself in the forefront. With our...

McSwain B2B

McSwain B2B

McSwain Carpets & Floors sells and professionally installs more floor covering products in the Tristate area than any other flooring company in the region. But it’s not only homeowners who...

Modern Furniture Modani

Modern Furniture Modani

Modani modern furniture sells ultra modern and contemporary furniture for any interior. We offer trendy styles of the latest furniture designs for your bedroom, living room, dining room, patio and...

Modutile

Modutile

ModuTile is a U.S. manufacturer of modular interlocking floor tiles for garage flooring, basement flooring, deck and patio flooring, and other portable flooring solutions. To date, ModuTile has...

MosquitoCurtains.com

MosquitoCurtains.com

Mosquito Netting Curtains are an elegant, removable and washable alternative to a screen porch.  Custom-made mosquito netting curtains are an inexpensive way to create a screened porch and...

myRoomBud

myRoomBud

myRoomBud is a profitable, privately owned company started by kids, built by kids, and run by kids. What started out as a way to make a bit of extra money to buy Mom some cowboy boots for Christmas...

Newpro Replacement Windows

Newpro Replacement Windows

The replacement windows manufactured in Newpro's facility by our skilled technicians offer significant performance advantages over competing windows. Newpro windows are more structurally sound and...

Northwoods Living

Northwoods Living

An escape to a beautifully decorated log home can only be enhanced by the decor which northwoodsliving.com can provide you with! Log furniture, blankets, throws, hand painted furniture, clothing,...

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

Pet Stop of North Georgia Provides three product services: 1) Atlanta Underground Dog Fencing, 2) Plexidor Professional Dog Doors, 3) Atlanta Dog Training and Dog Boarding Services. Pet Stop of...

PortableHotTubsNow.com

PortableHotTubsNow.com

I started this company at the beginning of this year. My family had an antique business for thirty five years. I always wanted a business of my own. I realized my dream of owning my own business when...

Puddnheadresale.com

Puddnheadresale.com

Puddnheadresale.com was a dream realized when owner R. Dimitroff explored the idea of an online Home decor resale store.  The company was launched in August 2005 and was started...

Purely Southwest

Purely Southwest

A small family run web store specializing in Southwest and Santa Fe decor, Purely Southwest takes pride in both their quality products and customer service. Owned by the mother/daughter team of...

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables, and kitchen tables and chairs that are cushioned, just to...

smith+noble

smith+noble

Founded in 1987, Smith+Noble’s corporate offices, customer support center and 200+ employees are located an hour east of Los Angeles in Corona, California. In the course of 20 years in business...

The Dock Downtown

The Dock Downtown

The Dock Downtown features overstock, samples and closeout home furnishings from high-end designers and manufacturers. Sales to the public are by invitation only and are held in LA 1 week a month. ...

thepurpleplate.com, llc

thepurpleplate.com, llc

Thepurpleplate.com, llc is an online store where a product called The Purple Plate is sold. The purple plate is a gift concept whereby whoever gets the plate at the dinner table receives complements...

ThisArt.com

ThisArt.com

Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele, offering a large selection of fine and decorative art,...

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