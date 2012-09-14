All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly



Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old , from ThisArt.com

$2,500.00

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window , from ThisArt.com

$12,000.00

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you could...

Antique Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but you...

Area Rugs , from FloorMall.com

$0.00

With over 30,000 different area rugs from around the world we guarantee we have what you are looking for.

Aromatherapy Table Lamp , from HomeDecor Trend

$57.99

"Fabia", multicolor stained Glass, touch-sensitive table lamp with yellow base. Dimension : (H) : 22cm

Art Glass Jewel Box , from HomeDecor Trend

$83.99

"Rose" art stained glass jewel box set. 3pc/set Size: Large- 10(l) x 15(w) x 7(h)cm Medium- 8(l) x 13(w) x 5(h)cm Small- 6(l) x 11(w) x 3.5(h)cm

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$2,795.95

According to the design, the greatest characteristic of a vanity sink is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic feeling...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.85

According to the contemporary design, the greatest characteristic of our vanities is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,495.80

According to the design, the greatest characteristic of a vanity sink is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic feeling...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,594.95

According to the contemporary design, the greatest characteristic of our vanities is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,695.80

According to the contemporary design, the greatest characteristic of our vanities is to have graceful lines, and the interaction between nature and non-nature is its pursuance. It blends function, aesthetic...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$2,495.95

This contemporary vanity with heat-tempered glass counter top combines beauty and functionality. Modern bathrooms are all about elegance and harmony and that is what these bathroom vanities are designed...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.99

Heat-tempered glass sink bathroom vanities combine beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives sink vanities the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.85

Heat-tempered glass sink vanities combine beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives sink vanities the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your dreams into...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,195.85

Heat-tempered glass sink vanities combine beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives sink vanities the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your dreams into...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,995.95

This contemporary bathroom vanity combines beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives this sink vanity the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your dreams...

Bathroom Vanities , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$1,495.95

This contemporary bathroom vanity combines beauty and functionality. The elegant style gives this sink vanity the grateful lines; and the interaction between nature and non-nature brings all your dreams...

Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of styles. If...

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,395.99

Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,795.95

Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,695.95

1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,808.95

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ceramic sink. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,345.95

4-door storage & 3-drawer storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,578.95

4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,598.85

Wall Mounted Mirror w/Medicine Cabinet. Tall side unit w/Make-up Mirror Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,185.95

Sleek and Contemporary with Plenty of Storage Space. Six (6) Large Functional Drawers Underneath Sink. Faucets sold separately. Mirror included.

Bathroom Vanity , from Ardi Bathrooms

$1,845.95

Verona glass vessel-clear natural. Wall mounted Mirror, wall hung short side unit. Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.

Bathroom Vanity , from Trade Winds Imports



A new bathroom vanity is excellent for remodeling your bathroom. They improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, allow you flexibility with placement and design and allow for a very efficient use of space. A...

Black bathroom vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Black bathroom vanities are an excellent addition to many bathrooms for their sleek look and stylish design. Installing a black bathroom vanity is an excellent choice in bathrooms with dark tiles or darker...

Brazilian Cherry Flooring (Jatoba) , from FloorMall.com

$3.99

Product Name: Bruce Studio B Brazilian Cherry Natural Brazilian Cherry Species / Color: Brazilian Cherry Construction Type: Engineered Installation Type: Nailed / Glued / Stapled Finish: Dura-Luster...

Cherry Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Cherry Bathroom Vanities are increasingly popular. Cherry wood is one of the most popular materials in American carpentry. Known for its natural beautiful grain, resilience and strength cherry wood is...

Cielo-modern sectional sofa , from kmp furniture

$1,897.00

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...

Derek Jeter "The Captains Dive" Autographed , from LI Picture Frame and Art Gallery

$549.00

Framed Size: 27½ x 27½ Frame Style: 2" Gloss Black Matting: Pinstripe Outer - Black Inner Autographed by Derek Jeter Comes with a Steiner Sports Certificate of Authenticity In the midst of baseball’s...

Double Bathroom Vanity , from Trade Winds Imports



A double bathroom vanity is the perfect solution for a shared bathroom. It can improve efficiency by incorporating two sinks within the same bathroom allowing for dual users. A double vanity also has the...

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet , from ThisArt.com

$3,500.00

Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or addition...

Hardwood and laminates , from BW'S Flooring Supply



BW's Flooring offers a comprehensive selection of the finest laminate and hardwood flooring available. Whether you're looking for premium Oak flooring or helpful information on hardwood floor care, you...

High quality intensive use, big, tall, and bariatric furnishings , from Big & Tall Furniture





Japanese Suke Set , from HomeDecor Trend

$39.88

"Sakura" Japanese suke set in dark brown and black. With 1 Bottle + 2 Cups / set Bottle size: 16cm(h) Cup size: 6(dia) x 4.5(h)cm

Modern Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Modern bathroom vanities offer diversity of choice. They come in a large range of materials, styles and price tags. If you are looking for affordability, then a modern bathroom vanity can be an excellent...

OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$1,080.00

Pet Stop Dog Fence O-T 300 Transmitter Overview Pet Stop dog fence transmitters provide guaranteed safe and effective dog containment. Essentially the brain of your dog fence system, the Pet Stop dog fence...

Silk Printed Poster , from HomeDecor Trend

$176.00

"Silhouette" silk printed poster with classic antique vase in burgendy. Wooden frame. Dimension : (H) : 48cm (W):48cm

Single Sink Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Adding a new single sink vanity is an excellent and cost effective solution to remodel smaller bathrooms in your home with limited space. Single sink vanities come in some extremely sleek and inexpensive...

Spa-N-A-Box Portable Hot Tub , from PortableHotTubsNow.com

$1,099.00

This hot tub is easy to assemble. Accomodates four people. Solid state thermostatically controlled heater. Relaxing turbo wave action. No plumbing required. Locking insulating softl cover included.

Spa2Go Seats four people. Easy to assemble/no tools required. Thermostatically controlled. , from PortableHotTubsNow.com

$799.00

One hundred and twenty seven jets for a relaxing massage. Plugs into a 110V outlet. Inflates using the spa motor Made of a tough vinyl. The same material that is used in white water rafting boats.

Steam Showers , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$3,690.00

Enjoy the pleasures of the ARIEL 701 steam shower in your home. These steam showers are fully loaded steam shower enclosures with a built in steam generator, water pump, radio/CD ready, and much much more...

Steam Showers , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$2,990.00

Enjoy the pleasures of the Royal SS-B515 steam shower in your home. These steam showers are fully loaded steam shower enclosures with a built in steam generator, water pump, radio/CD ready, and much much...

Steam Showers , from Bath Kitchen And Beyond

$4,990.00

Enjoy the pleasures of the AR SS-B5011 steam shower in your home. These steam showers are fully loaded steam shower enclosures with a built in steam generator, water pump, radio/CD ready, and much much...