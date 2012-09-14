Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls , from DesignerHardware.com

California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...

Backflow Preventer , from PexUniverse.Com

$169.95

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset , from DesignerHardware.com

The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set , from DesignerHardware.com

Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set , from DesignerHardware.com

Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock , from DesignerHardware.com

The Soho 2-Point Lock Handleset is the newest offering from Baldwin's Images Collection. The Soho was designed to match perfectly with the Soho interior lever and deadbolt. The Soho's minmalist design...

Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece) , from DesignerHardware.com

Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush is...

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper) , from PexUniverse.Com

$0.67

PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Decommission Services , from Lattice Communications

Decommissioning your cell site can be serious business. The sheermagnitude of the project means you have to rely on many different people fromnumerous places to accomplish multiple tasks accurately and...

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

driver bit magnetizer , from Carbide Processors

$7.13

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...

Electric Radiant Floor Heating Kit , from PexUniverse.Com

$542.95

Electric Radiant Underfloor Heating Kit w\ 90 sqft 120V Mat & Thermostat with Free shipping. The electric radiant underfloor heating kit contains all of the components that are needed to set up a heating...

Fiber , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Filter Unit- CP 1000 , from Carbide Processors

$599.00

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...

Filter Unit- CP 2000 , from Carbide Processors

$1,198.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2002 , from Carbide Processors

$2,038.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2020 , from Carbide Processors

$2,398.00

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2 , from Carbide Processors

$2,454.00

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...

Filter Units- CP 3000 , from Carbide Processors

$2,158.00

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor , from Carbide Processors

$2,638.00

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit , from Carbide Processors

$1,798.00

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo , from Carbide Processors

$4,385.00

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of filter...

Filter Units- Wall Mount , from Carbide Processors

$675.00

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most grinders...

Final Cut Saw Blade , from Carbide Processors

$67.46

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

Fire Suppression , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications is now providing fire suppression support on new and used shelters. Suppression systems are designed to improve and increase safety for vital telecommunications equipment. Safety...

FloForce FJP-100 Shallow Well Jet Pump w/ Pressure Switch, 1 HP , from PexUniverse.Com

$159.00

FloForce FJP-100 is a Shallow Well Jet Pump with a powerful 1 HP motor and Dual Voltage 115/230V capability. Most commonly used to supply fresh well water to residential homes, farms, cabins as well as...

Franke GNX-120 EuroPro Deep Double Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink , from DesignerHardware.com

The Franke shine and flawless finish have never been duplicated. Sinks are heavy gauge type 304 stainless with the industry's highest percentages of chromium and nickel for a deep rich glow and corrosion...

Hardwood and laminates , from BW'S Flooring Supply

BW's Flooring offers a comprehensive selection of the finest laminate and hardwood flooring available. Whether you're looking for premium Oak flooring or helpful information on hardwood floor care, you...

HeatStar Double Tank Top Propane Heater , from PexUniverse.Com

$77.95

Tank top HeatStar Propane heaters are portable, which makes them very popular among contractors as well as residents in areas prone to power outages. Propane Tank top heaters are popular among conservationists...

HeatStar Propane Garage Unit Heater , from PexUniverse.Com

$568.95

HeatStar HSU80LP is a 80kBTU Propane Garage Unit Heater for residential and commercial use. 3-Year Warranty On Propane Garage Unit Heater Parts And Burner. 10-Year Warranty On Heat Exchanger.

HVAC , from Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications provides a variety of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. These units will help to ensure proper efficiency to meet telecommunications standards. Lattice has...

Installation , from Lattice Communications

Lattice specialists can handle every part of the installation processfrom estimating and equipment procurement through installation. Lattice Communications is committed to close collaboration with owners,...

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set , from Carbide Processors

$35.70

Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR 1/4"...

Karcher Design Phoenix Chrome/Satin Stainless Steel Lever , from DesignerHardware.com

Karcher provides an exclusive range of levers created by noted designers that offers solutions and options in both design and finish. Karcher aesthetics is characterised by function and form; along with...

LongLife Saw Blades , from Carbide Processors

Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to create...

LongLife Saw Blades , from Carbide Processors

LongLife Saw Blades are made from exceptionally high grade steel plate paired with advanced cermet II saw tips that last longer and are more resistant to breakage. LongLife Saw Blades can be run at faster...

LP Gas Generators , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished LP gas generators with sizes ranging from 41 KW to 80 KW. Many in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/lp-gas-generators/ Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal...

Metal Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished metal shelters with sizes ranging from 8×18 to 42x81x69. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/telecom-metal-shelters/

Monopole Towers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of telecommunication monopole towers. Sizes range from 70′ to 120′. Over 20 available. Unmatched Durability Radio Antenna Platforms Microwave Antennas Wireless Internet http://www.latticebiz.com/products/monopole-towers/

New Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation to provide all new, customized telecommunications cabinets. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-cabinets/

Raised Panel Router Bits , from Carbide Processors

$57.33

Southeast Tool Raised Panel Router Bits at a great price. Exceptional Tools, Quality crafted, and discounted well below the retail price. 1/2" Shank Diameter, 3 1/4" Cutting Diameter, and 1 3/8"...

Rectifiers , from Lattice Communications

Lattice has formed elite partnerships across the nation including GE Energy, Alpha Technologies and Eltek Valere. GE Energy Alpha Technologies Eltek Valere http://www.latticebiz.com/products/rectifiers/

Refurbished Cabinets , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of refurbished and like-new telecommunications surplus outdoor cabinets. Sizes vary and are made to order. Electrical Enclosures Huts Server Data Cooling System HVAC Racks. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/used-telecom-cabinets/

Replacement Sanding Discs , from Carbide Processors

$15.30

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 11 1/4" diameter for 12" Saw Blades. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Ronbow Polished Natural Carrara White - Rectangle Artistic Marble Vessel Sink , from DesignerHardware.com

Ronbow Tempered Glass Vessel Sinks are very unique and will bring elegance and refinement into any bathroom. They will compliment any bathroom setting whether contemporary, traditional, modern or even...