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Within Investigation Services

Products & Services

Background Check Investigations

Background Check Investigations

Gailey Associates Inc.

Service

Background Searches Most searches are done in 24 hours of request Background Searches Civil Court Record Criminal Court Record Reference Interview Prior Insurance Claims Prior Lawsuits WCAB...

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to...

Child custody investigations

Child custody investigations

TAMA Investigations

Service

Do you think your child's other parent is unfit? Do you think you are the better parent? Do you have a custody case going before a judge? Do you need evidence to help you with custody or joint...

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

Attorneys, corporations and individuals rely on International Investigators, Inc. for definitive results in every type of legal matter: Background Research Investigations Child Custody Due...

Criminal Background Checks

Criminal Background Checks

Instant Checkmate

$0.00Service

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.

Forensic Investigations

Forensic Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

All too often, criminal matters are neglected or ignored by law enforcement and prosecutors. In such circumstances, International Investigators, Inc. has been effective in investigating and...

GA private investigator

GA private investigator

TAMA Investigations

Service

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to...

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services

International Investigators, Inc.

Product

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of...

Private Detective

Private Detective

TAMA Investigations

Service

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to...

Surveilance Investigation

Surveilance Investigation

Gailey Associates Inc.

Service

Surveillance we perform: Suspected Cheating Loved One Workers Compensation Activity check Employee Business Competition "Nanny-Cam" Vehicle/foot Surveillance and many more! Places we have...

Surveillance

Surveillance

AG Investigations

$0.00Service

AG Investigations offers comprehensive investigative services in all areas listed below. Experience is important, and our clients can be assured that we have highly-trained investigators who have...

Suspicious or Fraudulent Insurance Claims Investigations

Suspicious or Fraudulent Insurance Claims Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

Insurance companies from both the Life and Health, and Property and Casualty arenas consistently refer their adjustors to International Investigators, Inc. for the investigation of suspected...

Worker's Compensation Investigations

Worker's Compensation Investigations

Gailey Associates Inc.

Service

Worker's Compensation Investigations Hodson and Associates is a leader in Worker's Compensation Investigations. Our licensed, experienced and professional private investigators can conduct...

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