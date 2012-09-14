|
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD
Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V)
PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V)
Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace
Horizontal...
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom
Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines
Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors.
The base...
LIFEcard Health, from EMERgency 24
$0.00 - Service
The LIFEcard Health program acts as your own health advocate when you or your loved ones are unable to communicate. The Health LIFEcard informs medical personnel or concerned parties of existing medical...
Security, from Avante Security Inc.
Service
Security Services Include
• Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm.
• Crisis...
Surveillance, from North American Investigations
Service
Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases:
Catch a Cheating Spouse
Domestic Cases
Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations
Child Custody Cases
Tracking a Teen
Insurance Fraud
Workers Compensation...
Tracelet, from Avante Security Inc.
Product
The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...