|
|
|Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD
Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V)
PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V)
Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace
Horizontal...
|
|
|
|
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
|
|
|
|
CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom
Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines
Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
|
|
|
|
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors.
The base...
|
|
|
|
Tracelet, from Avante Security Inc.
The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...
|Products 1 - 5 of 5
|Page: 1