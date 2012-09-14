PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Printing

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Complete Book Publishing Complete Book Publishing, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$599.00 - Service
Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...
Custom Calendar Design Custom Calendar Design, from CalendarXpressions
$16.99 - Service
CalendarXpressions gives its clients the ability to create wall calendars and pocket calendars using their pictures and picking their own settings, text, etc.
Diamond Publishing Package Diamond Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$999.00 - Service
Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
Digital Printing Digital Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence. Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...
EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...
eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$0.00 - Service
Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...
Emerald Publishing Package Emerald Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$199.00 - Service
Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...
Failure Analysis Failure Analysis, from Cerqa
Service
Hardware Support: Motherboards Optical and Hard Drives Memory Mechanicals Sound Cards Floppy Drives Power Supplies Magnetic Storage Software Support: System Diagnostics System Drivers CD/DVD Software Technical...
FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...
Flyer Print Special Flyer Print Special, from Cheap Club Flyers
$225.00 - Service
Let's face it postcard marketing gets results Postcards, are one of the oldest forms of print marketing. Postcards achieve almost a 100% readership and have an impressive ROI, while being inexpensive and...
Frankfurt International Book Fair Frankfurt International Book Fair, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$350.00 - Service
Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.
Full Colour Business Cards Full Colour Business Cards, from Delhiprinter.com
$40.00 - Product
Our regular print products : Business Cards, Letter Heads, Envelopes, Brochures, Posters, Folders, offset printing - Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch...
Full Colour Envelopes (9" x 4") Full Colour Envelopes (9" x 4"), from Delhiprinter.com
$90.00 - Product
- Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00 3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00 4. 1000 full color Envelopes...
Full Colour Letter Heads Full Colour Letter Heads, from Delhiprinter.com
$90.00 - Product
- Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00 3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00 4. 1000 full color Envelopes...
InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Product
The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...
Label Printing Label Printing, from Banbury Labels Ltd
Service
We are able to offer an extensive range of labels for many applications, self-adhesive and non-adhesive. Including: - Barcodes - Food - Promotional - Warning (Health & Safety)...
Large Format Printing Large Format Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Some benefits of our large format printing include outdoor durability with UV ink, high quality resolution, and quick turnaround. Large Format Printing Options: Trade Show Graphics Point of Purchase (POP)...
Offset Printing Offset Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Benefits of Cerqa's offset printing services are... Green Printing Capabilities Fast Turnaround Flexibility Available Sheet-fed Offset Printers include multiple 40" Heidelberg sheet fed perfecting...
Offset Printing Services Offset Printing Services, from Printops
Service
Printing: Business Cards Postcards Flyers Brochures Newsletters Letterheads Envelopes Magazines Catalogs Menus NCR Forms Creative Solutions: Graphic Design Artwork &...
Order Fulfillment Order Fulfillment, from Cerqa
Service
Either send us your products or have us procure them and we will pick and pack, package, label and ship them for you. Our order fulfillment solution is a combination of our fulfillment warehouses and our...
Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$999.00 - Service
Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated covers...
Personal Business Cards Personal Business Cards, from Snapio Printing
Product
Show off your personality and interests with a personal business card. Great for students, stay at home parents or any unique individual that needs a calling card.
Premium Business Cards Premium Business Cards, from Snapio Printing
Product
Professional look with high-grade eco friendly card stock. Stand out with high quality full color printing.
Procurement Procurement, from Cerqa
Service
Cerqa can effectively manage your global procurement and ensure continuity of your global supply chain at all times. Cerqa has the experience and resources your company needs to succeed. Our global procurement...
Professional Copy-editing Professional Copy-editing, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$0.02 - Service
Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis with...
Ruby Publishing Package Ruby Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$599.00 - Service
Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
Sapphire Publishing Package Sapphire Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$399.00 - Service
Our Sapphire package provides you with 3 book formats and 9 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
Variable Data Printing Variable Data Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Our variable digital printing equipment allows you to customize your one-to-one marketing materials with personalized messages, varying offers and price points, personalized URLs (PURLs), as well as tailored...
Products & Services 1 - 28 of 28 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help