Products & Services

Within Plastics Packaging Materials & Unlaminated Film & Sheet Manufacturing

Products & Services

Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Custom Plastic Extrusions

Custom Plastic Extrusions

Plasti-Block

Service

Variety of plastics: ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000" Tight Tolerances Colors Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion

Custom Plastic Injection Molding

Custom Plastic Injection Molding

Plasti-Block

Service

Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs Very tight tolerances Thin and thick walls without shrink marks Economical even for short runs productions Different plastics include, but not...

Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic

Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a...

PEEK - Sheets & Rods

PEEK - Sheets & Rods

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics. PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades...

Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining

Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining

Plasti-Block

Product

All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ blocks are...

Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining

Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining

Plasti-Block

Product

All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ rods are...

Plastic Sheet

Plastic Sheet

Plasti-Block

Product

Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other...

Plexiglass Sheet

Plexiglass Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Rulon® LR

Rulon® LR

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Rulon® LR is a maroon colored bearing material best known for its versatile design properties. Rulon LR is compatible with most hardened steel substrates. Mild steel is acceptable; harder running...

Torlon® 4203

Torlon® 4203

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Torlon® 4203 polyamide-imide offers excellent compressive strength and the highest elongation of the Torlon® grades. It also provides electrical insulation and exceptional impact strength.

Vespel ® SP-1

Vespel ® SP-1

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Vespel ® SP-1 Rods, Plates, Tubes and Parts are high-performance polyimide shapes for the world's most demanding applications. Dupont Vespel offers a broad combination of temperature resistance,...

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