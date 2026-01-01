Company Profiles E&T Plastics E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to... Jebicbag China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division of Chinapack Everlasting Business & Industry... Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids, lunch boxes, meat & food trays, etc. Frozen food packaging. Plasti-Block https://www.plastiblocks.com/ Professional Plastics, Inc. Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,... Richland Mould Corp Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile parts, motorcycle parts, household appliances and industrial... Yiu Wing Poly Bags Factory Plastic bags design and manufacturing are our core business. We specialize in manufacturing full range of polybags and shopping bags. Such as PP, PE, PPE, PO, IPP, BOPP, PVC, bags etc. Our products...