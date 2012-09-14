PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Search Results for Products

Within Plastics Packaging Materials & Unlaminated Film & Sheet Manufacturing

Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block

All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ blocks are suitable...
Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block

All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses. Plasti-Block™ rods are suitable...
Plastic Sheet Plastic Sheet, from Plasti-Block

Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other geometrical...
Acrylic Sheet Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic, from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a problem...
PEEK - Sheets & Rods PEEK - Sheets & Rods, from Professional Plastics, Inc.

PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics. PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades offer...
Plexiglass Sheet Plexiglass Sheet, from E&T Plastics

Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Rulon® LR Rulon® LR, from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Rulon® LR is a maroon colored bearing material best known for its versatile design properties. Rulon LR is compatible with most hardened steel substrates. Mild steel is acceptable; harder running surfaces...
Torlon® 4203 Torlon® 4203, from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Torlon® 4203 polyamide-imide offers excellent compressive strength and the highest elongation of the Torlon® grades. It also provides electrical insulation and exceptional impact strength. This...
Vespel ® SP-1 Vespel ® SP-1, from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Vespel ® SP-1 Rods, Plates, Tubes and Parts are high-performance polyimide shapes for the world's most demanding applications. Dupont Vespel offers a broad combination of temperature resistance, chemical...
Products 1 - 10 of 10 Page: 1

