|
|
|Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Custom Plastic Extrusions, from Plasti-Block
Variety of plastics:
ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc
Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000"
Tight Tolerances
Colors
Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion
|
|
|
|
Custom Plastic Injection Molding, from Plasti-Block
Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs
Very tight tolerances
Thin and thick walls without shrink marks
Economical even for short runs productions
Different plastics include, but not limited...
|Services 1 - 2 of 2
|Page: 1