Acrylic Pools Acrylic Pools, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...
Aquariums Aquariums, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...
Architectural Acrylic Architectural Acrylic, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...
Design & Engineering Design & Engineering, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality. Our...
Fabrication Fabrication, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When engraved,...
Installation Installation, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...
Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a problem...
Opaques & Laminates Opaques & Laminates, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
Opaques & Luminations R-Cast™ Acrylics offer heavy-gauge (0.75”-4” / 19.05mm-101.6mm) acrylics in any color imaginable. These custom colored acrylics maintain the integrity of the...
PEEK - Sheets & Rods PEEK - Sheets & Rods, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics. PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades offer...
R-Cast Acrylic Shapes R-Cast Acrylic Shapes, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
“Sheet, Rod, & Tube” Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) offers the widest variety of cast acrylic sheet, rod, and tube available in the industry. We can supply R-Cast™ acrylic...
R-Cast Ice R-Cast Ice, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
This new product from the R-Cast™ line of products by RPT simulates the appearance and texture of ice without any repetitive patterns. R-Cast™ Ice has similar light diffusing qualities as real...
Rulon® LR Rulon® LR, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
Rulon® LR is a maroon colored bearing material best known for its versatile design properties. Rulon LR is compatible with most hardened steel substrates. Mild steel is acceptable; harder running surfaces...
Signage Signage, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
R-Cast™ Acrylic is ideal for signage applications and can be custom cast or formed into various architectural shapes. Surface textures and custom colors are available. Create one-of-a-kind signage...
Torlon® 4203 Torlon® 4203, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
Torlon® 4203 polyamide-imide offers excellent compressive strength and the highest elongation of the Torlon® grades. It also provides electrical insulation and exceptional impact strength. This...
Versatile Non Slip Flooring Versatile Non Slip Flooring, from Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd
This revolutionary new product made in the UK fits together like ‘Lego’ and can be supplied with matching edges and corners. It can be cut with a Stanley knife to allow a perfect fit. It...
Vespel ® SP-1 Vespel ® SP-1, from Professional Plastics, Inc.
Vespel ® SP-1 Rods, Plates, Tubes and Parts are high-performance polyimide shapes for the world's most demanding applications. Dupont Vespel offers a broad combination of temperature resistance, chemical...
