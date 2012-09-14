PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Laminated Plastics Plate, Sheet (except Packaging), & Shape Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Custom Craft Plastics Custom Craft Plastics Santa Fe Springs, CA
Custom Craft Plastics, Inc. is an innovator in the acrylic plastic fabrication industry. Our company designs, manufactures and silk-screen... 
Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd WY, United Kingdom
Industrial Plastic Supplies has been in business for the last twenty years and in those twenty years we have built a steady reputation for... 
Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide... 
Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids,... 
Professional Plastics, Inc. Professional Plastics, Inc. Fullerton, CA
Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon,... 
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Grand Junction, CO
Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin... 
