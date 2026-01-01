Company Profiles Custom Craft Plastics Custom Craft Plastics, Inc. is an innovator in the acrylic plastic fabrication industry. Our company designs, manufactures and silk-screen prints standard and custom products. All our products are... Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd Industrial Plastic Supplies has been in business for the last twenty years and in those twenty years we have built a steady reputation for quality and reliability in all forms of plastic engineering. Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide high quality manufacturing and services, at the lowest possible... Panagawa Sdn. Bhd. Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids, lunch boxes, meat & food trays, etc. Frozen food packaging. Professional Plastics, Inc. Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,... Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin sheets. Our products have been used extensively in the...