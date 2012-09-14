PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water 100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water, from Alteya Group
Product
100% pure and natural Bulgarian Rose Water from the 2006 rose harvest. This product is certified by the Government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic and Medicinal...
100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto 100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto, from Alteya Group
Product
100% pure unadulturated natural Bulgarian Rose Otto (Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil from Rosa Damascena) from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at...
Aloe Vera Extract Aloe Vera Extract, from Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.
Product
We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia. We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates and...
bitter buckwheat tea bitter buckwheat tea, from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd
$0.00 - Product
spec: fuscous, wheat aroma/dextrin aroma packing: 25 kg paper bag
boiled sticky-rice boiled sticky-rice, from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd
$0.00 - Product
boiled sticky-rice spec: moisture<13%, admixture<0.1%, broken<10% packing: 25 kg paper bag or PP bag
Breederville Online Animal Auctions Breederville Online Animal Auctions, from Breederville.com
Service
Breederville.com offers creative marketing and direct sales alternatives to the small and medium size business in the animal producing community. Breederville's primary marketing platform uses an auction...
Bulgarian Lavender Oil Bulgarian Lavender Oil, from Alteya Group
Product
Highest Quality 100% pure and natural Bulgarian Lavender Oil from the 2006 harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic,...
Bulgarian Lavender Water Bulgarian Lavender Water, from Alteya Group
Product
100% pure and natural state-certified Bulgarian Lavender Water. We offer the finest quality lavender water at the industry lowest direct prices.
Bulgarian Rose Absolute Bulgarian Rose Absolute, from Alteya Group
Product
Highest Quality 100% pure Bulgarian Rose Absolute from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic,...
bulgy rice bulgy rice, from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd
$0.00 - Product
spec: dextrin aroma, tint color, crisp, easy to digest packing: 25 kg paper bag or PP bag
Calivirgin Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Calivirgin Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil, from Coldani Olive Ranch
$0.00 - Product
Our flagship bottle. Estate grown multiple award winning extra virgin olive oil is rich and fruity in flavor yet mild enough to use as a culinary staple in your kitchen.
Drain-Xcel Drain-Xcel, from CBCB Products, LLC
$199.97 - Product
Build up of Fats, Oils and Grease in a drainage system can cause major problems. This buildup can lead to a blockage which will jeopardize normal operations as well as create health and safety hazards.
Drainage Protector Drainage Protector, from CBCB Products, LLC
$39.95 - Product
The Drainage Protector™ allows drainage water to flow in one direction, while at the same time not allowing Sewer Vapors, Insects and Rodents to come out of the floor drain into your home or establishment!
Durasoil Durasoil, from Soilworks, LLC
Service
Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...
Essential Oils Essential Oils, from Lovson Exports Ltd
Product
We at Lovson are engaged in developing essential oils for Flavor and perfume industry. We are an ISO 9001 Certified company in business since 1968. We have an excellent range of essential oils, which...
Herbal Extracts Herbal Extracts, from Lovson Exports Ltd
Product
We at Lovson Herbal Extract Division, have to offer you excellent quality Indian Herbal Extracts, Phyto nutrients, Spices and Ayurvedic products. We are an ISO 9001:2000 certified export house active in...
Manufacturing Services Manufacturing Services, from Nagasree Engineers and Consultants
Service
We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting);  Packaging machines;  Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment parts Precison...
Medium Grain rice Medium Grain rice, from Farms Assasa
$0.00 - Product
Camolino and natural medium grain and short grain rice all are sortexed
millstone-made buckwheat flour millstone-made buckwheat flour, from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd
$0.00 - Product
spec: mesh>120 packing: 25 kg paper bag
parboiled rice parboiled rice, from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd
$0.00 - Product
spec: no conglutination, translucent, mature degree 100%, narrow grain/round grain, no flaw, moisture<13%, admixture<0.1%, broken<10% packing: 25 kg paper bag or PP bag
Powdered Soiltac Powdered Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC
Service
Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
Soiltac Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC
Product
Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
Surtac Surtac, from Soilworks, LLC
Product
Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator...
The Asian Leading Aloe Extract Manufacturer The Asian Leading Aloe Extract Manufacturer, from Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.
Product
We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia. We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates and powders...
The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant, from CBCB Products, LLC
$22.95 - Product
A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...
The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant System, from CBCB Products, LLC
$59.95 - Product
A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...
Tri-Tronics Bark Limiter XS Bark Collar Tri-Tronics Bark Limiter XS Bark Collar, from Gun Dog Supply
$99.95 - Service
STEVE SAYS: I love my Tritronics no-bark collars. They work wonders! I have been using Tritronics Bark Limiters exclusively for the last 10 years and they are the best on the market. (Get yours now!) I...
