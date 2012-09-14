100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from Alteya Group



100% pure and natural Bulgarian Rose Water from the 2006 rose harvest. This product is certified by the Government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic and Medicinal...

100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto , from Alteya Group



100% pure unadulturated natural Bulgarian Rose Otto (Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil from Rosa Damascena) from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at...

Aloe Vera Extract , from Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.



We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia. We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates and...

bitter buckwheat tea , from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

$0.00

spec: fuscous, wheat aroma/dextrin aroma packing: 25 kg paper bag

boiled sticky-rice , from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

$0.00

boiled sticky-rice spec: moisture<13%, admixture<0.1%, broken<10% packing: 25 kg paper bag or PP bag

Bulgarian Lavender Oil , from Alteya Group



Highest Quality 100% pure and natural Bulgarian Lavender Oil from the 2006 harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic,...

Bulgarian Lavender Water , from Alteya Group



100% pure and natural state-certified Bulgarian Lavender Water. We offer the finest quality lavender water at the industry lowest direct prices.

Bulgarian Rose Absolute , from Alteya Group



Highest Quality 100% pure Bulgarian Rose Absolute from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic,...

bulgy rice , from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

$0.00

spec: dextrin aroma, tint color, crisp, easy to digest packing: 25 kg paper bag or PP bag

Calivirgin Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil , from Coldani Olive Ranch

$0.00

Our flagship bottle. Estate grown multiple award winning extra virgin olive oil is rich and fruity in flavor yet mild enough to use as a culinary staple in your kitchen.

Drain-Xcel , from CBCB Products, LLC

$199.97

Build up of Fats, Oils and Grease in a drainage system can cause major problems. This buildup can lead to a blockage which will jeopardize normal operations as well as create health and safety hazards.

Drainage Protector , from CBCB Products, LLC

$39.95

The Drainage Protector™ allows drainage water to flow in one direction, while at the same time not allowing Sewer Vapors, Insects and Rodents to come out of the floor drain into your home or establishment!

Essential Oils , from Lovson Exports Ltd



We at Lovson are engaged in developing essential oils for Flavor and perfume industry. We are an ISO 9001 Certified company in business since 1968. We have an excellent range of essential oils, which...

Herbal Extracts , from Lovson Exports Ltd



We at Lovson Herbal Extract Division, have to offer you excellent quality Indian Herbal Extracts, Phyto nutrients, Spices and Ayurvedic products. We are an ISO 9001:2000 certified export house active in...

Medium Grain rice , from Farms Assasa

$0.00

Camolino and natural medium grain and short grain rice all are sortexed

millstone-made buckwheat flour , from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

$0.00

spec: mesh>120 packing: 25 kg paper bag

parboiled rice , from Aixin FoodStuffs Co Ltd

$0.00

spec: no conglutination, translucent, mature degree 100%, narrow grain/round grain, no flaw, moisture<13%, admixture<0.1%, broken<10% packing: 25 kg paper bag or PP bag

Soiltac , from Soilworks, LLC



Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...

Surtac , from Soilworks, LLC



Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator...

The Asian Leading Aloe Extract Manufacturer , from Yunnan Yuanjiang Evergreen Biological Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.



We are the largest aloe vera raw materials manufacturer in Asia. We are engrossed in integrated supply of raw Aloe Vera materials. All of our Aloe Vera gels, Aloe Vera whole leaf, concentrates and powders...

The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant , from CBCB Products, LLC

$22.95

A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...