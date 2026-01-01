Products & Services

Within Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Products & Services

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1

H H Traders

Product

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL

H H Traders

Product

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08...

AL100 Top Applicator

AL100 Top Applicator

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine

AL200 Top Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of...

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container.

Automatic Candle extruder

Automatic Candle extruder

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

buffers

buffers

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Product

buffers

bushings

bushings

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Product

We have an auto rubber products factory, which belongs to Boom Rubber Group. The main products are rubber buffers, dust-proof boots, bellows, shock absorbing bushings, suspension&supporting,...

Candle Making Machine

Candle Making Machine

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Capacity Planning

Capacity Planning

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Software to optimise manufacturing capacity planning, manufacturing resource planning and optimise production across manufacturing plants.

Chalk making machine

Chalk making machine

Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.

Product

We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

customized parts

customized parts

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Product

Our main products include buffers, grommets, gaskets, washers, spacers, indutrial mine and traffic spare parts, foot pads, and customized parts. Our annual output is 1000 tons.

Cutting tools

Cutting tools

Tool Masters India

Product

Milling cutters,Broaches,Reamers,Gear Hobs,Gear Shapers,Gear Shaving Cutters,End mills,Gear Cutters,Cutting Tools,Spline Broaches

driver bit magnetizer

driver bit magnetizer

Carbide Processors

$7.13Product

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex...

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging...

engine mounts

engine mounts

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Product

engine mounts

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Carbide Processors

$599.00Product

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light...

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Carbide Processors

$1,198.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Carbide Processors

$2,038.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Carbide Processors

$2,398.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Carbide Processors

$2,454.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for...

Filter Units- CP 3000

Filter Units- CP 3000

Carbide Processors

$2,158.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Carbide Processors

$2,638.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Carbide Processors

$1,798.00Product

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo

Filter Units- Turbo

Carbide Processors

$4,385.00Product

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of...

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Carbide Processors

$675.00Product

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most...

Final Cut Saw Blade

Final Cut Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$67.46Product

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as...

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett...

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set

Carbide Processors

$35.70Product

Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR...

LongLife Saw Blades

LongLife Saw Blades

Carbide Processors

Product

Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to...

LongLife Saw Blades

LongLife Saw Blades

Carbide Processors

Product

LongLife Saw Blades are made from exceptionally high grade steel plate paired with advanced cermet II saw tips that last longer and are more resistant to breakage. LongLife Saw Blades can be run at...

Production control - Re-scheduling production

Production control - Re-scheduling production

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Software for re-allocating production across expanded or diminished time-horizons and re-scheduling production across manufacturing plants, processing areas, machine families and machines.

Production Planning

Production Planning

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Planning, scheduling and control of resource utilisation. Covers processing allocated for each resource in the capacity planning software module. Machinery utilisation monitorred. Schedules generated...

Production Scheduling

Production Scheduling

Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd

Product

Manufacturing resources available for each shift are scheduled to customer orders to maximise production output & conserve production resources thereby reducing production costs. Jobs encountering...

Raised Panel Router Bits

Raised Panel Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$57.33Product

Southeast Tool Raised Panel Router Bits at a great price. Exceptional Tools, Quality crafted, and discounted well below the retail price. 1/2" Shank Diameter, 3 1/4" Cutting Diameter, and 1...

Replacement Sanding Discs

Replacement Sanding Discs

Carbide Processors

$15.30Product

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 11 1/4" diameter for 12" Saw Blades. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

rubber flanges

rubber flanges

Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd

Product

rubber flanges

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$13.50Product

Final Cut 9" Abrasive Sanding disc for 10" Saw Blade- Pack of 2. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one time.

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade

Carbide Processors

$10.80Product

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 6 5/8" disc for 7 1/4" Saw Blade. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$20.70Product

Final cut abrasive sanding discs 7 7/8" sanding disc for 8 1/2" Saw Blades. Pack of 4 sanding discs. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one...

Whiteside Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$9.41Product

Whiteside Router Bits on Sale- as low as $9.41 for a Solid Carbide Single Flute Router Bit. Take an extra 20% off the sale price for all Solid Carbide Single and Double Flute Whiteside Router Bits.

Whiteside Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits

Carbide Processors

Product

Whiteside Router Bits - Wood Magazines Top Pick For Carbide Router Bits. Choose from over 1,000 Whiteside Router Bits including Solid Carbide Straight Router Bits, Spiral router Bits, Carbide Tipped...

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits

Carbide Processors

$13.82Product

Whiteside Mortise Router Bits- rated number one by fine woodworking magazine. We've discounted these exceptional Router Bits so that everyone can enjoy a great quality tool.

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits

Carbide Processors

$107.52Product

Stile and Rail Whiteside Router Bits. Choose from Round, Ogee, Bead, Straight, Traditional, and Classical Patterns of Stile and Rail Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Company- Rated number one in...

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- Rated number one in producing durable, high quality Carbide Router Bits. Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2"...

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly

Carbide Processors

$47.04Product

Whiteside Router Bits Tongue and Groove Assembly has a 1/2" Shank, 9/32" Tongue Width, and 1/2"-13/16" Material Thickness. Whiteside Router Bits are rated number one in producing...

Whiteside Router Bits- Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- rated number one in producing durable, High quality Carbide Router Bits. Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2"...

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