08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 , from H H Traders



08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL , from H H Traders



24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08 Healed...

AL100 Top Applicator , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of five...

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container. Labeling...

Automatic Candle extruder , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

buffers , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



buffers

bushings , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



We have an auto rubber products factory, which belongs to Boom Rubber Group. The main products are rubber buffers, dust-proof boots, bellows, shock absorbing bushings, suspension&supporting, shock...

Candle Making Machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Capacity Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Software to optimise manufacturing capacity planning, manufacturing resource planning and optimise production across manufacturing plants.

Chalk making machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

customized parts , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



Our main products include buffers, grommets, gaskets, washers, spacers, indutrial mine and traffic spare parts, foot pads, and customized parts. Our annual output is 1000 tons.

Cutting tools , from Tool Masters India



Milling cutters,Broaches,Reamers,Gear Hobs,Gear Shapers,Gear Shaving Cutters,End mills,Gear Cutters,Cutting Tools,Spline Broaches

driver bit magnetizer , from Carbide Processors

$7.13

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.



EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...

engine mounts , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



engine mounts

Filter Unit- CP 1000 , from Carbide Processors

$599.00

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...

Filter Unit- CP 2000 , from Carbide Processors

$1,198.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2002 , from Carbide Processors

$2,038.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2020 , from Carbide Processors

$2,398.00

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2 , from Carbide Processors

$2,454.00

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for filtering...

Filter Units- CP 3000 , from Carbide Processors

$2,158.00

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor , from Carbide Processors

$2,638.00

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit , from Carbide Processors

$1,798.00

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo , from Carbide Processors

$4,385.00

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of filter...

Filter Units- Wall Mount , from Carbide Processors

$675.00

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most grinders...

Final Cut Saw Blade , from Carbide Processors

$67.46

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers , from Bell-Mark, Inc.



Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.



The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set , from Carbide Processors

$35.70

Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR 1/4"...

LongLife Saw Blades , from Carbide Processors



Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to create...

LongLife Saw Blades , from Carbide Processors



LongLife Saw Blades are made from exceptionally high grade steel plate paired with advanced cermet II saw tips that last longer and are more resistant to breakage. LongLife Saw Blades can be run at faster...

Production control - Re-scheduling production , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Software for re-allocating production across expanded or diminished time-horizons and re-scheduling production across manufacturing plants, processing areas, machine families and machines. Preventative...

Production Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Planning, scheduling and control of resource utilisation. Covers processing allocated for each resource in the capacity planning software module. Machinery utilisation monitorred. Schedules generated for...

Production Scheduling , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Manufacturing resources available for each shift are scheduled to customer orders to maximise production output & conserve production resources thereby reducing production costs. Jobs encountering bottle-necks...

Raised Panel Router Bits , from Carbide Processors

$57.33

Southeast Tool Raised Panel Router Bits at a great price. Exceptional Tools, Quality crafted, and discounted well below the retail price. 1/2" Shank Diameter, 3 1/4" Cutting Diameter, and 1 3/8"...

Replacement Sanding Discs , from Carbide Processors

$15.30

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 11 1/4" diameter for 12" Saw Blades. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

rubber flanges , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



rubber flanges

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade , from Carbide Processors

$13.50

Final Cut 9" Abrasive Sanding disc for 10" Saw Blade- Pack of 2. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one time.

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade , from Carbide Processors

$10.80

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 6 5/8" disc for 7 1/4" Saw Blade. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade , from Carbide Processors

$20.70

Final cut abrasive sanding discs 7 7/8" sanding disc for 8 1/2" Saw Blades. Pack of 4 sanding discs. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one time.

Whiteside Router Bits , from Carbide Processors

$9.41

Whiteside Router Bits on Sale- as low as $9.41 for a Solid Carbide Single Flute Router Bit. Take an extra 20% off the sale price for all Solid Carbide Single and Double Flute Whiteside Router Bits. shop...

Whiteside Router Bits , from Carbide Processors



Whiteside Router Bits - Wood Magazines Top Pick For Carbide Router Bits. Choose from over 1,000 Whiteside Router Bits including Solid Carbide Straight Router Bits, Spiral router Bits, Carbide Tipped Router...

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits , from Carbide Processors

$13.82

Whiteside Mortise Router Bits- rated number one by fine woodworking magazine. We've discounted these exceptional Router Bits so that everyone can enjoy a great quality tool.

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits , from Carbide Processors

$107.52

Stile and Rail Whiteside Router Bits. Choose from Round, Ogee, Bead, Straight, Traditional, and Classical Patterns of Stile and Rail Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Company- Rated number one in producing...

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits , from Carbide Processors

$100.80

Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- Rated number one in producing durable, high quality Carbide Router Bits. Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2" Shank,...

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly , from Carbide Processors

$47.04

Whiteside Router Bits Tongue and Groove Assembly has a 1/2" Shank, 9/32" Tongue Width, and 1/2"-13/16" Material Thickness. Whiteside Router Bits are rated number one in producing durable,...