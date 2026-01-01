Products & Services

Within Semiconductor & Other Electronic Component Manufacturing

Platinum Products & Services

Motion Control Technology

Motion Control Technology

AMCI

Product

AMCI's motion control products offer exclusive solutions that can't be found anywhere else. They combine the best performance with reduced overall cost. Multi-axis control: - PLC modules with 1, 2,...

Position Sensing Solutions

Position Sensing Solutions

AMCI

Product

AMCI's rotary position sensors are designed to heavy-duty specifications, including high shock and vibration, operating temperature, and shaft loading capacity ratings. Encoders: - Up to IP69K...

Specialty I/O Modules

Specialty I/O Modules

AMCI

Product

Over 20 years of PLC module design and manufacturing expertise guarantees PLC compatibility, simplifying your set-up and programming. PLC Modules: - Position sensor interfaces: Resolver, SSI, LDT,...

Products & Services

50/60Hz Current Sensors

50/60Hz Current Sensors

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Mains frequency current sensors operate as the sealed secondary of a current transformer while the conductor to be measured functions as a one turn primary. Excellent for branch overload or ground...

Common mode toroidal chokes

Common mode toroidal chokes

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Common mode toroidal chokes with separated windings for filtering supply lines having in-phase signals of equal amplitude. Current ratings from 0.1A to 17A, with inductances ranging from 0.10mH to...

DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD

DDPAK3/5LD & D-PAK3/5LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

Linear and Switching Power Supplies

Linear and Switching Power Supplies

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Our standard line of switching power supplies range from 3W to 60W. Universal input of 100VAC - 240VAC, 50/60Hz. Outputs very from 2.8Vdc to 24Vdc. We can manufacture custom power supplies from 3W...

Low cost power inductors

Low cost power inductors

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

Low cost toroidal inductors for EMI filtering and energy storage with operating frequencies up to 200kHz. Current ratings from 0.5Adc to 15Adc. Inductances ranging from 6.8uhy to 4700uhy. Variety...

OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China

OEM PCBA circuit board (PCB) EMS service provider in China

Tronixlink PIL

Service

Tronixlink provides highest quality work, the most cost-effective manufacturing solutions and world-class customer service. • We recognize the best options for printed circuit board and end...

PCB Assembly

PCB Assembly

Bittele Electronics Inc

Service

Bittele Electronics provides high quality mixed technology PCB assembly services. Our circuit assembly capability includes Surface-Mount parts (SMD), Through-Hole parts (THD), or any mix of them.

Power Inductors

Power Inductors

AlfaMag Electronics, LLC.

Product

SW Series toroidal inductors for National Simple Switcher's Low cost toroidal inductors designed for use with National Semiconductor's Simple Switchers. Series available for 50kHz, 150kHz, and...

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer

Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer

APCT

Service

Sometimes it’s better to take the road less traveled. The success of a company is formed from the integrity of its people. The values at APCT are built upon three key components: Passion,...

SAS805FCT thermostat

SAS805FCT thermostat

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

Product

SASWELL SAS805FCT thermostats can be used in industrial, commercial and residential environments to control the temperature via control of the fan coil units (with or without motorized valve),...

SAS806FCT thermostat

SAS806FCT thermostat

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

Product

SASWELL SAS806FCT thermostats can be used in industrial, commercial and residential environments to control the temperature via control of the fan coil units (with or without motorized valve),...

SAS900MTK-3 mutistage Thermostat

SAS900MTK-3 mutistage Thermostat

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

$0.00Product

SPECIFICATION: Electrical Rating…………………… 24VAC Terminal Load……………………… 1.0A,...

SAS908FHL-3 Floor Heating

SAS908FHL-3 Floor Heating

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

$0.00Product

FEATURE: l Large LCD display l The screen displays the set temperature and the room temperature also time simultaneously l Permanent user setting and program setting retention during power...

SAS908WHB water boiler thermostat

SAS908WHB water boiler thermostat

Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

$0.00Product

FEATURE: l Large LCD display l The screen displays the set temperature and the room temperature also time simultaneously l Permanent user setting and program setting retention during power...

SC70-6LD

SC70-6LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

SOT223-3LD

SOT223-3LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

SOT23-3LD

SOT23-3LD

Ecosem (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Product

Products & Services 1 - 20 of 20