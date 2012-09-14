|
Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
Number
Type
Needle dia.
(mm)
Number of Spray hole
Application
1
8N7005
4
9
Shanghai Diesel C121
Caterpillar 3306
2
4W7015
4
4
Caterpillar 3204
3
4W7016
4
4
Caterpillar 3208
4
4W7017
4
6
Caterpillar...
Caterpillar Injector 127-8216, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
Injector No.
O/R No.
Pump Group
Engine
Serial No.
Arrangement No.
Application
127-8205
OR8479
3114/3116MUI
127-8207
OR8475
3114/3116MUI
127-8209
OR8483/OR3742
TE9711
3114/3116MUI
Wheel...
Cummins Electric Governor 3044196, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pintle Nozzle,which made by topping - machining equipments from Italy and West Europe perform key processing of the injection nozzles. The high performance and reliability...
Fuel Injection Parts, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
CHINAHANJI PARTS PLANT is ADS Certified and has been specializing in fuel injection manufacture and sales since 1982.
Our products include nozzle, elements, delivery valve, head distributor, cam plate,...
HD8821A head rotor, from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd
Military vehicle M60 Tank Engine system
Nozzle:
NSN: 2910-00-064-6262
PN:10912481
ADB: 135S-126-7
Fuel Injector Valve Assy:
NSN: 2910-01-037-4984
Hydraulic Head:
MFR Part NO.: HD8821A
Military Part...