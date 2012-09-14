PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Transportation Equipment Manufacturing > Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturing > Automotive Transmission & Power Train Parts Manufacturing
 
Automotive Transmission & Power Train Parts Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Automotive Transmission & Power Train Parts Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Lt... Putian, China
We are the OEM of diesel fuel injection parts, such as nozzle, plunger, delivery valve, Ve-pump, Head & Rotor... 
China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch & Brake Parts Sales Co. China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch... Yancheng, China
Our company is the biggest Auto Parts manufacturer and exporter of in China with over 25 years experience and history. Our main products... 
EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K. EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K... Hueckelhoven, Germany
EFCons - European Foundry Consulting e.K. is an independent management consulting and consulting engineering network advising all management... 
Maxplus Enterprise Maxplus Enterprise rajkot, India
We are forging manufacturer for carbon steel alloy steel & stainless steel India. Offer closed die  forging & upset forging... 
Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc. Motus Crankshaft Co. Inc. Konya, Turkey
Dear Sir / Madam, MOTUS CRANKSHAFT TRADE&CO is a TURKEY based Crankshaft Manufacture company with vast experience in crankshaft... 
PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. PSP Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. India
PSP gears has vast experience in the competitive field of gears production & exports with a strong commitment to quality and reliable... 
Sanelec s.r.l. Sanelec s.r.l. Brasov, Romania
We are a small engineering company that can offer mechanical parts and all metal products. We can furnish parts in a wide variety of materials... 
Companies 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help