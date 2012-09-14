Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Caterpillar 3306 Nozzle 8N7005 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$32.00

Number Type Needle dia. (mm) Number of Spray hole Application 1 8N7005 4 9 Shanghai Diesel C121 Caterpillar 3306 2 4W7015 4 4 Caterpillar 3204 3 4W7016 4 4 Caterpillar 3208 4 4W7017 4 6 Caterpillar... Cummins Electric Governor 3044196 , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00

a leading manufacturer and exporter of Pintle Nozzle,which made by topping - machining equipments from Italy and West Europe perform key processing of the injection nozzles. The high performance and reliability... Fuel Injection Parts , from BlueStars Diesel Power Technology Co.,Ltd

$0.00

CHINAHANJI PARTS PLANT is ADS Certified and has been specializing in fuel injection manufacture and sales since 1982. Our products include nozzle, elements, delivery valve, head distributor, cam plate,... Products 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

