PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Automotive Accessories Manufacturing

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS 4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$188.00 - Product
◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth ◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct ◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs ◆Full detachable front panel with carry...
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
Double Right Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater Double Right Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater, from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.
Product
202.406.82 - right double mirror with manual actuator. 202.406.83 - right double mirror with electric actuator.
GSM Car Alarm System GSM Car Alarm System, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Forget to turn alarm on? No Problem. Just Call GSM Alarm to turn it on/off. Alarm autodials up to 3 telephone numbers. Alarm Sounds? Hear/Talk into CAR! Better yet, immobilise the engine. Remote...
Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater, from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.
Product
202.405.50 Left - Single Mirror with manual actuator and heater 202.405.51 Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater
Manufacturing Services Manufacturing Services, from Nagasree Engineers and Consultants
Service
We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting);  Packaging machines;  Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment parts Precison...
one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$285.00 - Product
◆Built-in TV Tuner ◆Compatible With Divx ◆Motorized TFT LCD Arbitrary Angle Adjustment ◆USB Interface Through Which Play MP3 ◆Powerful Electronic Anti-shock ◆Auto-memory...
Platic Moulded Steps Platic Moulded Steps, from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
Product
Rearview Parking Sensor Rearview Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
Product
Clip-on Mounting Design Switch on automatically when reversing is activated Rearview mirror with Digital numeric display for obstruction distance Three-color LED light for obstruction distance alerting...
Right - Double Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater Right - Double Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater, from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.
Product
202.406.62 - Right double mirror with manual actuator 202.406.63 - Right double mirror with electric actuator
Right - Single mirror with electric actuator and heater (Short arm) Right - Single mirror with electric actuator and heater (Short arm), from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.
Product
202.406.92 Right - Single mirror with manual actuator and heater (Short arm) 202.406.93 Right - Single mirror with electric actuator and heater (Short arm)
Right Single Mirror With Electric Actuator And Heater Right Single Mirror With Electric Actuator And Heater, from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.
Product
202.406.60 - Right single mirror with manual actuator 202.406.61 - Right single mirror with manual actuator
Right Single Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater Right Single Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater, from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.
Product
202.406.80 - right single mirror with manual actuator 202.406.81 - right single mirror with electric actuator
Stainless Steel Hand Bar Stainless Steel Hand Bar, from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
Product
..::Product Specification::.. (The specifications can be changed as per the client's needs) Core Material: Stainless Steel Color: As per client's specification Dowel Distance: 200 mm Leg Length:...
We provide services in metal processing We provide services in metal processing, from Micar SRL
Service
We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...
Products & Services 1 - 15 of 15 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help