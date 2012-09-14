|
|
|
|
4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$188.00 - Product
◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth
◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct
◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs
◆Full detachable front panel with carry...
|
|
|
|
Buzzer Type Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged
Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle
2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...
|
|
|
|
|
GSM Car Alarm System, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
Forget to turn alarm on?
No Problem. Just Call GSM Alarm to turn it on/off. Alarm autodials up to 3 telephone numbers.
Alarm Sounds?
Hear/Talk into CAR! Better yet, immobilise the engine. Remote...
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Services, from Nagasree Engineers and Consultants
Service
We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas:
Machine tools(Cutting);
Packaging machines;
Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining
Farm equipment parts
Precison...
|
|
|
|
one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS, from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.
$285.00 - Product
◆Built-in TV Tuner
◆Compatible With Divx
◆Motorized TFT LCD Arbitrary Angle Adjustment
◆USB Interface Through Which Play MP3
◆Powerful Electronic Anti-shock
◆Auto-memory...
|
|
|
|
|
Rearview Parking Sensor, from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.
Product
Clip-on Mounting Design
Switch on automatically when reversing is activated
Rearview mirror with Digital numeric display for obstruction distance
Three-color LED light for obstruction distance alerting...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stainless Steel Hand Bar, from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
Product
..::Product Specification::.. (The specifications can be changed as per the client's needs)
Core Material: Stainless Steel
Color: As per client's specification
Dowel Distance: 200 mm
Leg Length:...
|
|
|
|
We provide services in metal processing, from Micar SRL
Service
We make parts according to design or model processing by splintering (facing, milling, screwing, boring, turning-out, rectification), we design and make dies, shells and casting moulds. Part performance...