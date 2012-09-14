4"Touch Screen DVD Player with Bluetooth +RDS , from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.

$188.00 - Product

◆4inch wide screen TFT display touch screen white Bluetooth ◆MP3 files playback from USB card direct ◆TV tuner/100 preset stations / RDs ◆Full detachable front panel with carry...

Buzzer Type Parking Sensor , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

Switch on automatically when reverse gear is engaged Four sound warning stages,different alert beeping intervals indicate different distances of the obstacle 2/4 recessed ultrasonic sensors designing...

Double Right Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater , from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.406.82 - right double mirror with manual actuator. 202.406.83 - right double mirror with electric actuator.

GSM Car Alarm System , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

$0.00 - Product

Forget to turn alarm on? No Problem. Just Call GSM Alarm to turn it on/off. Alarm autodials up to 3 telephone numbers. Alarm Sounds? Hear/Talk into CAR! Better yet, immobilise the engine. Remote...

Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater , from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.405.50 Left - Single Mirror with manual actuator and heater 202.405.51 Left - Single Mirror with electric actuator and heater

Manufacturing Services , from Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

Service

We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting); Packaging machines; Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment parts Precison...

one din Touch Screen DVD player with RDS , from Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD.

$285.00 - Product

◆Built-in TV Tuner ◆Compatible With Divx ◆Motorized TFT LCD Arbitrary Angle Adjustment ◆USB Interface Through Which Play MP3 ◆Powerful Electronic Anti-shock ◆Auto-memory...

Platic Moulded Steps , from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Product



Rearview Parking Sensor , from Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd.

Product

Clip-on Mounting Design Switch on automatically when reversing is activated Rearview mirror with Digital numeric display for obstruction distance Three-color LED light for obstruction distance alerting...

Right - Double Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater , from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.406.62 - Right double mirror with manual actuator 202.406.63 - Right double mirror with electric actuator

Right - Single mirror with electric actuator and heater (Short arm) , from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.406.92 Right - Single mirror with manual actuator and heater (Short arm) 202.406.93 Right - Single mirror with electric actuator and heater (Short arm)

Right Single Mirror With Electric Actuator And Heater , from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.406.60 - Right single mirror with manual actuator 202.406.61 - Right single mirror with manual actuator

Right Single Mirror With Electrical Actuator And Heater , from Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd.

Product

202.406.80 - right single mirror with manual actuator 202.406.81 - right single mirror with electric actuator

Stainless Steel Hand Bar , from Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Product

..::Product Specification::.. (The specifications can be changed as per the client's needs) Core Material: Stainless Steel Color: As per client's specification Dowel Distance: 200 mm Leg Length:...