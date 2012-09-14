PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Manufacturing > Transportation Equipment Manufacturing > Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturing > Automotive Accessories Manufacturing
 
Automotive Accessories Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Automotive Accessories Manufacturing
Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd. Akirmak Auto Mirrors Ltd. Bursa, Turkey
Akirmak is founded and began to produce rearview mirror glasses in 1980 in bursa/Turkey. And since 1988 began to production for bus, minibus... 
Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD. Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co.,LTD. Guangzhou, China
Established in 2002，Guangzhou Car Knight Electronic Co. Ltd. is located in Baiyun district, Guangzhou, (factory in Baoan district,... 
HappyBalls.com HappyBalls.com Wesley Chapel, FL
Conceived in April of 2000 in the spare bedroom of an apartment in Pasadena, California owner Jeremy Turner, his wife Gabriela, and their... 
Jax Wax Jax Wax Columbus, OH
Easy to Use is an Understatement.  So is Brilliant Shine.  And Durable.   For over 14 years, our products have been... 
Lek Eng Group of Companies Lek Eng Group of Companies JOHOR, Malaysia
We are one of the largest automotive filter manufacturers in malaysia. We specialize in producing air, oil, fuel & hydraulic filters for... 
Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Chennai, India
Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised... 
Micar SRL Micar SRL Craiova, Romania
The company MICAR was founded in 1991 as Production Company for car spare parts. At this point, it owns 7100 sq meters, 1500 sq meters being... 
Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Bangalore, India
We are group of professionals, who were working with industries of repute in the fields like – R & D, Metallurgy, Special Purpose... 
Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd. Regal Electronics Technology Co.,Ltd. Shenzhen, China
The company was established in May, 2003. It's one of the pioneer companies integrate GSM moible communication and Global Positioning System... 
SimplyTrak Ltd SimplyTrak Ltd Hull, United Kingdom
SimplyTrak (UK) Ltd. is a leading supplier of vehicle fleet management systems to public and private industry in the UK and Europe. They... 
