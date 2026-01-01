Products & Services

Within Office Furniture (including Fixtures) Manufacturing

Products & Services

Cielo-modern sectional sofa

Cielo-modern sectional sofa

kmp furniture

$1,897.00Product

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is...

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at...

Executive chairs

Executive chairs

Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U...

Joinery

Joinery

RR Joinery

Service

RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out...

Modular Executive tables

Modular Executive tables

Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.

Office Chair Provider

Office Chair Provider

247 Workspace

Service

Looking to furnish your entire office for less? Are you interested in discount office chairs or are you looking to stretch your dollar further with used office chairs? We have a huge selection of...

Office Cubicle Provider

Office Cubicle Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a wide selection of high quality office cubicles at affordable prices. Whatever your needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588 to speak with a...

Office Desk Provider

Office Desk Provider

247 Workspace

Service

Office desks that work with your individual space and fit your budget are not always easy to find. At 247 Workspace, we offer both modern and traditional designs and a wide variety of sizes and...

Partition systems

Partition systems

Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.

Reception Desk Provider

Reception Desk Provider

247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a number of options in lobby and reception furniture, as well as all other types of furnishings you may need for your office. We bring you the highest quality reception desks...

Steamer deck chair with wheel

Steamer deck chair with wheel

An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

$69.50Product

* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM * PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT . * Packing: in 5-ply carton box * Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date.

Used Office Furniture Provider

Used Office Furniture Provider

247 Workspace

Service

If you are looking for used office furniture for your office or other type of workspace, 247 Workspace offers a large selection from used office chairs to used office cubicles. Buying items such as...

Workstations

Workstations

Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

The Indway workstations are custom-made, prefabricated in the factory using high quality materials, shortening installation time at site. Easily removable and relocatable to meet the growing demands...

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