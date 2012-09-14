Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Cielo-modern sectional sofa , from kmp furniture

$1,897.00

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly... Executive chairs , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests... Modular Executive tables , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables. Partition systems , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass. Steamer deck chair with wheel , from An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

$69.50

* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM * PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT . * Packing: in 5-ply carton box * Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date. Workstations , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



The Indway workstations are custom-made, prefabricated in the factory using high quality materials, shortening installation time at site. Easily removable and relocatable to meet the growing demands of... Products 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

