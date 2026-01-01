Products & Services

Within Utilities

Products & Services

Agricultural Solar Power Installation

Agricultural Solar Power Installation

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site...

Aquarius

Aquarius

Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd

Product

Overview Program AQUARIUS has been developed by PWSC to simulate and optimise the operation of integrated water resource and power supply systems. It has been specifically designed to provide:...

Business Continuity testing

Business Continuity testing

Acutest Software Testing Services

Service

Our services help you through this difficult area. They include: Business continuity verification: Business continuity plans need to be revised as the environment within which the business...

CC&B Implementation

CC&B Implementation

Lionwerx

Service

Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to...

CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle)

CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle)

Lionwerx

Service

Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation...

Commercial Solar Power Installation

Commercial Solar Power Installation

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site...

Home Energy Review

Home Energy Review

Krystal Planet Corporation

$100.00Service

Have a certified energy consultant perform a proprietary Home Energy Review (available only from Krystal Planet) over the phone in 10 minutes (or in person if you wish) to determine possible energy...

Krystal Hydrogen System

Krystal Hydrogen System

Krystal Planet Corporation

$150,000.00Product

The world's 1st turnkey Home Hydrogen system produces enough power from solar (and wind if possible in your area) to power 100% of a typical energy efficient US home plus make enough extra hydrogen -...

Performance testing

Performance testing

Acutest Software Testing Services

Service

Performance testing services including load testing, stress testing, scalability testing, volume testing, capacity testing, soak testing, failover testing, resilience testing and performance...

Residential Solar Power Installation

Residential Solar Power Installation

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of residential solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site...

Rotor for LMZ steam turbine K-210

Rotor for LMZ steam turbine K-210

Klapan Ltd - Bulgaria

Product

Sale of unused Spare parts for LMZ-Russia Steam turbines K-160 (160 MW) , K-200 and K-210 and Spares for Generator TBB-200 - turbine blades, nozzles, diaphragms, bearings, front and rear sealing,...

wind turbine 10KW

wind turbine 10KW

Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program...

wind turbine 200W

wind turbine 200W

Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph)...

wind turbine 2KW

wind turbine 2KW

Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7.

wind turbine 400W

wind turbine 400W

Huarui Wind Energy

Product

Rated Power: 400W Output Voltage: 12V & 24V Rotor Diameter: 1.4m Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W Net...

wind turbine 5KW

wind turbine 5KW

Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 5KW: Rated power(W): 5KW Max. output power (W): 7KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program...

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