Agricultural Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Aquarius , from Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd

Overview Program AQUARIUS has been developed by PWSC to simulate and optimise the operation of integrated water resource and power supply systems. It has been specifically designed to provide: detailed...

Business Continuity testing , from Acutest Software Testing Services

Our services help you through this difficult area. They include: Business continuity verification: Business continuity plans need to be revised as the environment within which the business operates...

CC&B Implementation , from Lionwerx

Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...

CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) , from Lionwerx

Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...

Commercial Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Home Energy Review , from Krystal Planet Corporation

$100.00

Have a certified energy consultant perform a proprietary Home Energy Review (available only from Krystal Planet) over the phone in 10 minutes (or in person if you wish) to determine possible energy savings...

Krystal Hydrogen System , from Krystal Planet Corporation

$150,000.00

The world's 1st turnkey Home Hydrogen system produces enough power from solar (and wind if possible in your area) to power 100% of a typical energy efficient US home plus make enough extra hydrogen - from...

Performance testing , from Acutest Software Testing Services

Performance testing services including load testing, stress testing, scalability testing, volume testing, capacity testing, soak testing, failover testing, resilience testing and performance monitoring.

Residential Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of residential solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Rotor for LMZ steam turbine K-210 , from Klapan Ltd - Bulgaria

Sale of unused Spare parts for LMZ-Russia Steam turbines K-160 (160 MW) , K-200 and K-210 and Spares for Generator TBB-200 - turbine blades, nozzles, diaphragms, bearings, front and rear sealing, sealing...

wind turbine 10KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control...

wind turbine 200W , from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph) Weight:...

wind turbine 2KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7. Rated...

wind turbine 400W , from Huarui Wind Energy

Rated Power: 400W Output Voltage: 12V & 24V Rotor Diameter: 1.4m Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W Net Weight:...