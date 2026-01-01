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Platinum Company Profiles

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. offers rate consulting and software as a service, including utility bill tracking, facility reporting and real-time HVAC analytics. Our experience dates back to...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Gold Company Profiles

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.

Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd.

BEL TRADING & CONSULTING LTD, which supports the principle of nature conservation and operates in the market for the construction of solar power plants in Europe and Asia, has recently put in...

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent, Inc.

Cogent is an employee-owned company who provides creative and innovative fluid processing solutions. These solutions include the sale of new equipment, repair of existing equipment, installation and...

EQUS

EQUS

EQUS provides safe and reliable electric distribution services to commercial and industrial developments, oil and gas operations, telecommunication towers, production facilities and farms throughout...

Company Profiles

Acutest Software Testing Services

Acutest Software Testing Services

Acutest is an independent software testing company. We provide outsourced software testing services, including test improvement, test management, test automation, migration assurance, performance...

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company www.atlascopco-gap.com

Choice Solar and Geothermal

Choice Solar and Geothermal

Choice Solar Solutions, based in Nashville, Tennessee is the parent company for the solar and geothermal business operating as Choice Solar & Geothermal, Inc.. Choice is a well reputed project...

Connexion

Connexion

Connexion, headquartered at Buffalo Grove, IL is a privately held, independent provider of electrical equipment, supplies and facility solutions. Connexion is a quality driven company with the goal...

E.R. Plumbing Services

E.R. Plumbing Services

When a plumbing emergency strikes, you need help NOW. Any delay may mean more damage and increased expenses, not to mention inconvenience or danger to your family. We provide Charlotte area emergency...

Efficient Energy Of Tennessee

Efficient Energy Of Tennessee

Business Overview EETN’s NABCEP Certified Solar PV installers have installed multiple solar systems requiring a host of skill sets, including the installation of two one megawatt solar PV...

EMS Pipeline Services

EMS Pipeline Services

EMS Pipeline Services (EMS) is an established energy measurement services company with over 150 energy measurement and technology professionals currently providing asset management, consulting,...

GetSolar

GetSolar

GetSolar is the marketing and Sales platform to the burgeoning Solar and Clean Energy industry. Getsolar.com provides Lead Generation Services to both Commercial and Residential Solar Integrators and...

Green Energy of SA

Green Energy of SA

Green Energy of SA is the number one source for money saving radiant barrier installations in Austin and San Antonio. These radiant barriers will cool your home in the hot summers and keep it warmer...

H.M. Cragg Co.

H.M. Cragg Co.

H.M. Cragg Co. is a premier MN-based provider of quality power solutions including PEM fuel cells and uninterruptible power systems (UPS). Products include Anderson Connectors, C & D...

Huarui Wind Energy

Huarui Wind Energy

we are a manufacturer and exporter in China of wind power generator ranging from 200W,300W,400W,500W,1000W,2000W, 5KW to 10kw, featured by super low speed and super wide range of rotation that can be...

Infinity SAV USA

Infinity SAV USA

Infinity SAV USA has developed a generator powered solely by permanent magnets and is developing a 20 kW generator to power homes and small businesses. Our goal is to stop Climate Change by...

Klapan Ltd - Bulgaria

Klapan Ltd - Bulgaria

Sale of Steam turbine generators (turbo-generators), Sale of unused Spare parts for Russian LMZ Steam turbines K-160 (160 MW) , K-200 and K-210 and Spares for Generator TBB-200 - turbine blades,...

Krystal Planet Corporation

Krystal Planet Corporation

Krystal Planet Corp, an EnergySTAR(r) partner and America's 1st nationwide network of energy efficiency experts, markets unique & exciting energy saving products such as wind, solar, hydrogen...

Lionwerx

Lionwerx

Lionwerx is a premier provider of business information technology solutions and support to clients primarily engaged in the energy industry. We provide business process architectural support, a...

Oilandgasjobsearch.com Limited

Oilandgasjobsearch.com Limited

Oilandgasjobsearch.com was launched in 1999 and is dedicated to candidates and recruiters who work in the worldwide oil and gas industry. The website is used by 3,500 unique users per...

Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd

Power & Water Systems Consultants Ltd

PWSC provides mathematical modelling of water resources and hydro-thermal power generation systems, simulation and optimization, operational studies & system expansion.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. is a leading installer of small to large solar power systems. It was founded in 2001 to serve the increasing demand for solar energy systems of its then parent...

RLM-EC

RLM-EC

RLM-EC offers energy saving products and water quality solutions for industrial, commercial and domestic applications. As a Factory Direct Savastat Products Distributor, we are able to provide...

RVE.SOL

RVE.SOL

"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line social entrepreneurship using renewable technology to eradicate...

Savastat-USA, Inc.

Savastat-USA, Inc.

Savastat-USA is your Energy Saving Technology Partner, providing proven solutions for boiler energy savings, scale removal, and water quality with the Savastat family of products. Chicago based...

Solar Sphere, LLC

Solar Sphere, LLC

Solar Sphere offers solar power kits and solar panels for home use, plus solar products, pv photovolatiac panels, renewable energy, wind generators, lighting, fountains, security, thin-film foldable...

Stan's Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Stan's Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.

Stan's Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. is a full service heating and air conditioning repair and service company based in Austin, TX. Stan's offers residential and commercial HVAC services in...

Sunny Hill Energy

Sunny Hill Energy

www.sunnyhillenergy.com/index.html Sunny Hill Energy is a solar finance and business support company that bridges residential and commercial customers with established local solar installers. By...

US Lighting Group

US Lighting Group

US Lighting Group designs and manufactures high quality LED light bulbs. Through a combination of innovation and expert engineering, we were able to create a one-of-a-kind LED bulb that lasts longer...

Weather Risk Mapping, LLC

Weather Risk Mapping, LLC

Weather Risk Mapping: Monitor and forecast your operational weather risk. Combine any weather-sensitive business metric with your customized weather index to quantify your unique weather risk over...

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