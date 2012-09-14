Digilite , from Galalite Screens



A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...

Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens



With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...

Matte White , from Galalite Screens



A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...

Mirage , from Galalite Screens



Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...

Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens



Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...

Prism 3D , from Galalite Screens



Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...

"And The Coming Of Nighttime" , from Lens Cap Productions llc



The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...

"Of Sound And Fury" , from Lens Cap Productions llc



LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved" , from Lens Cap Productions llc



A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...

All Access Pass , from Durango Independent Film Festival

$199.00

The Durango Independent Film Festival offers the All Access Festival Pass for $199 at our Durangofilm dot org web site. This pass offers priority 1st seating access to all films in the festival.

Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.

Can't Understand , from Many Moods Production Company

$9.99

'Can't Understand', A.Vessel's newly release album is a unique style of urban contemporary gospel. Making the Top 5 Hottest Trax Chart on Europe's leading satellite and internet radio station. A. Vessel...

Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

Beautifully recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in England, this CD is a magical blend of mystic landscapes and Celtic tradition. Celtic Heartland features thirteen new pieces written by Ron...

Colorado Springs Comic Con , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC



Get ready, Colorado Springs for the biggest and best pop culture convention in the Springs. This 3-day event will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons, some of the best names...

Colors Of Night , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This collaborative effort from Zee, Zoe and Kyle is an exciting and unique marriage of visual and sonic art. The collection features compositions by Zee, Zoe & Kyle, each inspired by the paintings...

Contigo - D.Mor , from Many Moods Production Company

$8.99

“Contigo is a very fine piece of cross-cultural fusion” -. Tom Bingham - WCVF-FM - USA. “Contigo” is quickly gaining popularity worldwide - Just when you thought...

Cool Christmas , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This enchanting album contains 12 instrumental versions of some of the most popular Christmas standards. The mood is magical and will fill your soul with the spirit of the season.

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media



Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media



Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano , from Ravenscroft Pianos

$230,000.00

The Model 220 offers 7' 3" of exhilarating performance. Enormous full bass, clear lush tenor, exquisite singing treble, and tuned rear duplex scaling characterize the meticulously sculpted sound.

Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano , from Ravenscroft Pianos

$280,000.00

Offering a seemingly endless spectrum of dynamics, our Model 275 - 9' concert grand ostensibly delivers limitless possibilities to the pianist. Titanium string terminations with tuned front and rear duplex...

Do It Yourself CD Kit , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...

Ellington By Request , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

If you like the unmistakable soul and passion of Duke Ellington's music, you will love this CD!! Bobby Zee & Zoe have done it again with this tribute to one of America's Greatest Composers, Duke Ellington.

Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

Featuring fifteen flutes from around the globe, this musical journey across 5 continents is an extraordinary masterpiece of solo improvisations by Ron Korb.

Free & d*n* near Free Contracts, business forms & more. , from Many Moods Production Company

$0.00

If you're looking for free contracts, business forms, copyright forms, and other music related agreements and forms - Many Moods is the place to find it - Free. http://www.manymoods.com

Hartford ComiConn , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC



ATTENTION comic book, pop culture, cosplay, and convention fans. Connecticut ComiCONN has joined forces with Altered Reality Entertainment & Hartford Comic Con to form the NEW and IMPROVED Hartford...

Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

This Japanese music CD was recorded in Tokyo and Osaka Japan. It features two tracks with traditional Japanese music (Heavenly Music and Winter Night) and 6 tracks of original Japanese music composed by...

Music Libraries , from Electronic Philharmonic



We maintain our own searchable music library of over 1300 titles. The library is available online or on DVD-ROM, with a fast and powerful search engine and quick and easy online licensing. We can also...

Night Grooves , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This soulful presentation from Zoe offers 14 originals, featuring performances on guitar enhanced by the talent of many of L.A.'s finest players-- all dedicated to the romantic sounds of the night.

Piano After Dark , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This engaging release from Bobby Zee will capture your heart and soul with 12 original compositions played by the composer on acoustic piano. Inspired and romantic melodies await the listener at every...

Radio Commecials / Jingles / Audio Production , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



"Concept," "Humor," or "Announcer," it all starts with a creative concept - developed from discussions about your product, target market, and best marketing strategy . . . We...

Rat Pack By Request , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This offering from Morpheus Music treats you to instrumental jazz versions of the Rat Pack's best from "Fly Me To The Moon" and "The Lady Is a Tramp" to "It Had To Be You."

Rhode Island Comic Con , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC



Rhode Island Comic Con (RICC) is an multi-day comic convention held during November at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The convention was Rhode Island's first Comic Con.

Ron Korb Live CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

A blend of jazz and world, music, the Ron Korb Live CD complements the Ron Korb Live DVD. It features consists of many of Ron Korb’s most popular tunes from his albums such as Behind The Mask, Celtic Heartland,...

Ron Korb Live DVD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$19.99

The Ron Korb Live DVD offers an intimate look at the music and life of world renowned flutist Ron Korb. It includes a live concert, interview with Ron Korb, 5 music videos, Instrument Gallery, and Photo...

Safe Adults Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00

In case of an emergency is heard often, but never-the-less we often are unprepared. A Safe Adults Card is about the size of a credit-card and it's benefits are vital. Complete medical and surgical history...

Safe Kids Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00

Safe Kids Card CD contains information completed by a parent/guardian taken from that of a police report. It can include pertinent information regarding the child's descriptive features, emergency contacts,...

Safe Pets Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$10.00

"Pets are people too!" A Safe Pets Card CD contains three digital photographs of a pet along with any and all information the owner wants processed on to the CD. The pet's veternarian, shot record, medication...

Sarandipity , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

A collection of original instrumental love songs that will relax your mind and your soul. This album was a gift of love full of meaningful moments. The songs have names that remind us of special moments...

Sicmatic: Children of the World , from INJT Inc.

$10.99

He is the grandson of former Liberian President William R Tolbert. A Song Writers Hall of Fame Winner (In 99’ he placed 3rd throughout all five boroughs in NYC), two commercial releases, he produces and...

Skylark , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

On Gigi's first solo album, "Skylark", she brings a unique fresh style to the beautiful old jazz standards. Her captivating sound combined by the melding of Hip Hop, Modern Jazz and R&B,...

Soul Of many Moods (Jack in the Box) - Linda & Many Moods' Crew , from Many Moods Production Company

$4.98

“Soul of Many Moods” (Jack in the Box), a jazzy, soulful and inspirational CD Quickly gaining popularity "Soul of Many Moods" is causing a bit of excitement among broadcasters...

Standards In The Key Of Cool , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

A collection of instrumental jazz acoustic standards, ballads, and one original composition. The moods are mellow and romantic, the sounds are infectious.

Taming the Dragon CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

Taming the Dragon blends Ron Korb's soulful flute playing with textures and rhythms from Japan, Africa, and the Middle East. It includes some Japanese music composed by Ron Korb and recorded live in...

Tear of the Sun CD by Ron Korb and Donald Quan , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00

This classic recording with Donald Quan features gorgeous arrangements in a beautifully produced cinematic setting of Asian world music with flutes, percussion and keyboards.

Television Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



These commercials consistently produce dramatic results — for markets of all sizes and locations.

Testimonial Commercials , from Bruen Media Group, LLC



Your own customers can tell your story better and more believably than anyone. Bruen’s Testimonial Commercials are the hottest, most effective advertising since "word of mouth".

The ABC's of Starting A Music Production Company (Personalized NoteBook) , from Many Moods Production Company

$15.00

Our Illustrative and Comprehensive publication will walk you through each process and help you to make an easy transition - as you begin to build your Musical Career. We'll tell you where to start, what...

Torch Songs , from Morpheus Music

$15.00

This exciting addition to our label is the first vocal standards album from Morpheus Music. It features a bright new singer named Christy Mauro covering some of the greatest Torch songs around. Songs like,...