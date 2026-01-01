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Motion Picture & Sound Recording

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

Boca International Jewish Film Festival,

About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking...

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

This is Brenda Brown Entertainment. A unique, professional, one stop, full service entertainment company specializing in working closely with independent artists, authors, their management or label...

City View Films

City View Films

City View Films is an independent film and television company and social media content creator producing original micro-series, web series, animated and short-form projects, reality TV, and...

Colossal Productions LLC

Colossal Productions LLC

Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company redefining what it means to bring people together. Founded by University of Tennessee alumni Dan Benedict and Jon Kluever,...

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music

Joe Blessett Music handles one artist Joe Blessett and various endeavors. Joe Blessett is a recording artist who is not a performing entertainer that enjoys his limitations. He no longer performs...

Knox Works

Knox Works

Knox Works Books and Music knoxworks.net is a publishing company owned by Kim Krenik, Author and Performing Artist. The publishing company owns and distributes the works of K.M. Krenik., Author of...

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity

Music for Humanity began in 2005. We are a volunteer 501c-3 charity. Our mission is simple: spread more music throughout the world because music builds the invisible roads and bridges that connect...

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters is your ultimate entertainment destination. Paragon is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking...

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Karen Ross brings a unique and stylish blend of expertise to her work as a Celebrity Publicist & Music Manager. Celebrating more than 32 years in the Entertainment, Music & Fashion Industry,...

VSI.Video

VSI.Video

Video production.

Company Profiles

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering...

Actaeon Photo

Actaeon Photo

Actaeon Photo provides digital photography and videography using the highest resolution cameras, lighting and post-production facilities. They handle fashion, glamour, event, product as well as...

Akamai Films

Akamai Films

www.akamaifilms.com

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC is an event entertainment company based in New England. It currently produces multimedia, multi-genre events in the New England area including Rhode Island Comic...

Ballistic Entertainment

Ballistic Entertainment

Ballistic Entertainment began in 1996 when writer/director Zachary Yoshioka created the live action short film, THE PARTY. After placing in a small film contest sponsored by Teen People Magazine, he...

Bella Donna Films

Bella Donna Films

Bella Donna Films: As a small independent film company our goal is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking; films that are character and story driven. We strive to find the sublime...

Borgus Productions

Borgus Productions

Leading with personality in independent radio and film, winner of two audio awards.

Boston Motion Picture Awards

Boston Motion Picture Awards

The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming independent filmmakers.

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Bruen Media Group, LLC

Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting company, serving clients in all 50 states and Canada.

C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc.

C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc.

C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Setting the standard of excellence in music is an Independent Distributor/one-stop for the U.S. and China. Overview  C.E.D. Entertainment...

Cachet

Cachet

Metamorfic Productions LLC is an independent production company with a division that focuses on up and coming director's projects meant for exploring their creative vision.

Calico Ice Productions

Calico Ice Productions

Calico Ice Productions is a production company based out of Las Vegas that produces, Tv shows, Radio Shows, Documentaries, and Commercials for tv, and radio. And now we are partnered with...

Cdrdvdrmedia.com

Cdrdvdrmedia.com

Online store for CD media, DVD media, blank dvd media, ink, case packaging, bag, memory, battery, computer hardware and accessories.

Chesca Media Group LLC

Chesca Media Group LLC

Digital documentary and feature film production for theatrical and broadcast release.

Chronicle Project

Chronicle Project

A documentary production company in Pasadena, California, Chronicle Project focuses on telling the compelling stories of life through visual media that move people to offer compassion and hope.

Cinecraft Productions

Cinecraft Productions

Cinecraft is a boutique content development agency that works with the world’s most recognizable brands to improve employee performance. Better Learning - Better Results. The custom content...

Cinematic Studios, Inc.

Cinematic Studios, Inc.

Cinematic Studios is a premier digital media production company that artistically captures, creatively enhances, and digitally preserves forever those memories which...

Creative Mediapulse Technologies

Creative Mediapulse Technologies

A Media Production company specializing in All types of Multimedia presentations, e-learning, walkthrough, 2D & 3D Animations, marketing presentation, cbts, wbts,web promoting,Video presentation,...

Discburn

Discburn

Discburn provides DVD duplication and replication services for 10 to 10 million units. They are a leader in disc, CD & DVD replication, authoring, copying, duplication services and equipment.

DogmaTone Records

DogmaTone Records

The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective means synergetic process. DogmaTone is a record label...

Doorway Entertainment

Doorway Entertainment

Doorway Entertainment is an independent production company founded by Merrill Capps and Britt Pitre in New Orleans, LA.  We specialize in producing independent movies utilizing old and new...

Durango Independent Film Festival

Durango Independent Film Festival

The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival, The Durango Independent Film Festival is a non-profit...

DV Illusions

DV Illusions

Atlanta based video production company, DV Illusions, More Than Movie Magic. Film, video, HD. Award winning production and post production company. From creative through mastering.

Electronic Philharmonic

Electronic Philharmonic

Electronic Philharmonic is a producer and provider of music and music services for television, film, and other media.

Eyran Records

Eyran Records

Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen . Established in 1998 and operated by Eyran Katsenelenbogen...

F5 Records

F5 Records

F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti. F5 has worked with many other artists on special...

Film School

Film School

Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film.

Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...

God Help Films, Inc.

God Help Films, Inc.

We are committed to developing and producing original, compelling radio and television programming, films, music, publications and awareness brand apparel. We strive to create engaging entertainment...

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Happy Eye Productions

Happy Eye Productions

We aim to provide services in video production and film-making to international clients looking for western production companies in Asia. We take care of: Video- and Film-Production, Editing,...

ibanana Integrated Media Inc.

ibanana Integrated Media Inc.

ibanana develops and produces integrated content for television, web, mobile and gaming. ibanana's entertainment strategy links content with technology, establishing a...

ICC Computer Rentals & Audio Visual Rentals

ICC Computer Rentals & Audio Visual Rentals

ICC is a nationwide provider of Computer Rental & Audio-Visual Rental equipment. With over 20 years experience, ICC Computer Rentals has pioneered the rental industry by setting the benchmark for...

iHorns.com

iHorns.com

iHorns.com is a studio production service providing horn sections, horn arrangements, saxophone and flute solos over the web. Site provides full upload and download capabilities of audio files in all...

In His Service Productions

In His Service Productions

In His Service Productions is a full service video production and wedding videography company serving clients surrounding Charlotte, North Carolina. In his Service Productions creates unique and...

INJT Inc.

INJT Inc.

INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception of a song, to releasing it into the marketplace, we have...

Innuendo Films

Innuendo Films

Innuendo Films is a small, Dallas-based production entity driven by a passions for storytelling.  Like our name implies, we speak not with a loud voice, but with a whisper of great things to...

Involved Records

Involved Records

Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved Records whas build up in October 2004. We are the first...

Jus Press Play Ent.

Jus Press Play Ent.

Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company also offers the following services: Music Production,...

Kendu Films

Kendu Films

The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts and minds of children and families everywhere. The...

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