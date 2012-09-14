PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Motion Picture & Sound Recording
 
Motion Picture & Sound Recording
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Audiovisual Equipment Rentals, Sales & Services
CD, CD-ROM & DVD Manufacturing & Distribution
Motion Picture & Video
Motion Picture Equipment
Sound Recording
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Motion Picture & Sound Recording
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Galalite Screens Galalite Screens Mumbai, India
Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate... 
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
VSI.Video VSI.Video
Video production. 
Winters Rock Entertainment Winters Rock Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Founded in 2015 and led by the award-winning creative team of Miranda Winters and Rocky Romano, Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) Lake Placid, FL
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround... 
Actaeon Photo Actaeon Photo Montreal, Canada
Actaeon Photo provides digital photography and videography using the highest resolution cameras, lighting and post-production facilities. 
Akamai Films Akamai Films Santa Monica, CA
www.akamaifilms.com 
Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC Fall River, MA
Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC is an event entertainment company based in New England. It currently produces multimedia, multi-genre... 
Ballistic Entertainment Ballistic Entertainment Tempe, AZ
Ballistic Entertainment began in 1996 when writer/director Zachary Yoshioka created the live action short film, THE PARTY. After placing... 
Bella Donna Films Bella Donna Films Los Angeles, ca
Bella Donna Films: As a small independent film company our goal is to make films that are entertaining and thought provoking; films that... 
Borgus Productions Borgus Productions
Leading with personality in independent radio and film, winner of two audio awards. 
Boston Motion Picture Awards Boston Motion Picture Awards Reading, MA
The Boston Motion Picture Awards is the growing international film competition that provides money, goods, services, and exposure to up-and-coming... 
Bruen Media Group, LLC Bruen Media Group, LLC Loveland, CO
Bruen Media Group, LLC. (www.bruen.com), established in 1983 as Bruen Productions, is a full-service audio and video production and consulting... 
C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Winter Park, FL
C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Setting the standard of excellence in music is an Independent Distributor/one-stop for the U.S. 
Cachet Cachet Burbank, CA
Metamorfic Productions LLC is an independent production company with a division that focuses on up and coming director's projects meant... 
Calico Ice Productions Calico Ice Productions
Calico Ice Productions is a production company based out of Las Vegas that produces, Tv shows, Radio Shows, Documentaries, and Commercials... 
Cdrdvdrmedia.com Cdrdvdrmedia.com CA
Online store for CD media, DVD media, blank dvd media, ink, case packaging, bag, memory, battery, computer hardware and accessories. 
Chesca Media Group LLC Chesca Media Group LLC Wilmington, DE
Digital documentary and feature film production for theatrical and broadcast release. 
Chronicle Project Chronicle Project Pasadena, CA
A documentary production company in Pasadena, California, Chronicle Project focuses on telling the compelling stories of life through visual... 
Cinecraft Productions Cinecraft Productions Cleveland, OH
We have been corporate storytellers for more than 70 years. At Cinécraft, we produce high-definition video, develop eLearning courses... 
Cinematic Studios, Inc. Cinematic Studios, Inc. San Jose, CA
Cinematic Studios is a premier digital media production company that artistically captures, creatively enhances, and... 
Creative Mediapulse Technologies Creative Mediapulse Technologies bangalore, India
A Media Production company specializing in All types of Multimedia presentations, e-learning, walkthrough, 2D & 3D Animations, marketing... 
Discburn Discburn Roseville, MN
Discburn provides DVD duplication and replication services for 10 to 10 million units. They are a leader in disc, CD & DVD replication,... 
DogmaTone Records DogmaTone Records Bangalore, India
The company is based in Bangalore and it is the result of collective thought, love for music and a desire to rock it up! Here, collective... 
Doorway Entertainment Doorway Entertainment Cumming, GA
Doorway Entertainment is an independent production company founded by Merrill Capps and Britt Pitre in New Orleans, LA.  We specialize... 
Durango Independent Film Festival Durango Independent Film Festival Durango, CO
The Durango Independent Film Festival endeavors to connect the world to Durango through Independent Film. A community grass roots film festival,... 
DV Illusions DV Illusions Atlanta, GA
Atlanta based video production company, DV Illusions, More Than Movie Magic. Film, video, HD. Award winning production and post production... 
Electronic Philharmonic Electronic Philharmonic Fairfax, VA
Electronic Philharmonic is a producer and provider of music and music services for television, film, and other media. 
Eyran Records Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen... 
F5 Records F5 Records
F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti. 
Film School Film School Los Angeles, CA
Offers information about the best film schools, obtaining a film degree, and starting a career in film. 
God Help Films, Inc. God Help Films, Inc. Beverly Hills, CA
We are committed to developing and producing original, compelling radio and television programming, films, music, publications and awareness... 
Happy Eye Productions Happy Eye Productions Hong Kong S.A.R.
We aim to provide services in video production and film-making to international clients looking for western production companies in Asia. We... 
ibanana Integrated Media Inc. ibanana Integrated Media Inc. Toronto, Canada
ibanana develops and produces integrated content for television, web, mobile and gaming. ibanana's entertainment strategy... 
ICC Computer Rentals & Audio Visual Rentals ICC Computer Rentals & Audio Visual Rent... Arlington Heights, IL
ICC is a nationwide provider of Computer Rental & Audio-Visual Rental equipment. With over 20 years experience, ICC Computer Rentals has... 
iHorns.com iHorns.com New York, NY
iHorns.com is a studio production service providing horn sections, horn arrangements, saxophone and flute solos over the web. Site provides... 
In His Service Productions In His Service Productions Morganton, NC
In His Service Productions is a full service video production and wedding videography company serving clients surrounding Charlotte, North... 
INJT Inc. INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception... 
Innuendo Films Innuendo Films Plano, TX
Innuendo Films is a small, Dallas-based production entity driven by a passions for storytelling.  Like our name implies, we speak not... 
Involved Records Involved Records Guadalajara, Mexico
Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved... 
Jus Press Play Ent. Jus Press Play Ent. NEW YORK, NY
Jus Press Play Ent. is a full service entertainment label that is based in the Bronx, NY. We have a digital recording studio. Our company... 
Kendu Films Kendu Films Aliso Viejo, CA
The Mission Kendu Films is a unique media company dedicated to producing inspiring, character-based animated stories that engage the hearts... 
Lens Cap Productions llc Lens Cap Productions llc Chicago, IL
Lens Cap Productions llc is a film production company that is currently in its start-up phase. Once established, Lens Cap will operate... 
LFHP Productions LFHP Productions NYC, NY
LFHP Productions is leading the way in post production creating new alliances every day in the fields of commercials, film, and broadcast. 
Lo-Down Entertainment Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment... 
Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ... 
Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,... 
Makato Promo Pages Makato Promo Pages Folly Beach, SC
Makato is a free entity allowing independent musicians world - wide a place to promote their music. Makato Promo Pages along with Makato... 
Many Moods Production Company Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ... 
Maui Film Festival Maui Film Festival Paia, HI
E Komo Mai And Welcome While sitting at the picnic table on the lanai of our home in Pa'ia, Maui - Powerbook keyboard brightly illuminated... 
Companies 1 - 50 of 98 Page: 1 | 2 | Next

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help