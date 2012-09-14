Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Digilite , from Galalite Screens

Product

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...

Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens

Product

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...

Matte White , from Galalite Screens

Product

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...

Mirage , from Galalite Screens

Product

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...

Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens

Product

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...

Prism 3D , from Galalite Screens

Product

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...

Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00 - Service

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

"And The Coming Of Nighttime" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...

"Of Sound And Fury" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

Product

A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...

3D & 2D Animation, Visual Effects, Online Editing, Offline Editing , from Soho / Rogue Editorial

Service



Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

All Access Pass , from Durango Independent Film Festival

$199.00 - Product

The Durango Independent Film Festival offers the All Access Festival Pass for $199 at our Durangofilm dot org web site. This pass offers priority 1st seating access to all films in the festival.

Animation Videos , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...

Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.

Brand Development , from Order Productions

Service

Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

Can't Understand , from Many Moods Production Company

$9.99 - Product

'Can't Understand', A.Vessel's newly release album is a unique style of urban contemporary gospel. Making the Top 5 Hottest Trax Chart on Europe's leading satellite and internet radio station. A. Vessel...

CD Duplication/Replication Uptown Replication Services , from Uptown Replication & Duplication Services

Service

We are committed to getting you the lowest prices and still provide you the best quality available in CD, DVD and VHS manufacturing.

Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Beautifully recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in England, this CD is a magical blend of mystic landscapes and Celtic tradition. Celtic Heartland features thirteen new pieces written by Ron...

Colorado Springs Comic Con , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Product

Get ready, Colorado Springs for the biggest and best pop culture convention in the Springs. This 3-day event will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons, some of the best names...

Colors Of Night , from Morpheus Music

$15.00 - Product

This collaborative effort from Zee, Zoe and Kyle is an exciting and unique marriage of visual and sonic art. The collection features compositions by Zee, Zoe & Kyle, each inspired by the paintings...

Computer Rentals and Audio-Visual Rentals , from ICC Computer Rentals & Audio Visual Rentals

$0.00 - Service

ICC is a nationwide provider of Computer Rental & Audio-Visual Rental equipment. With over 20 years experience, ICC Computer Rentals has pioneered the rental industry by setting the benchmark for state-of-the-art...

Contigo - D.Mor , from Many Moods Production Company

$8.99 - Product

“Contigo is a very fine piece of cross-cultural fusion” -. Tom Bingham - WCVF-FM - USA. “Contigo” is quickly gaining popularity worldwide - Just when you thought...

Cool Christmas , from Morpheus Music

$15.00 - Product

This enchanting album contains 12 instrumental versions of some of the most popular Christmas standards. The mood is magical and will fill your soul with the spirit of the season.

Corporate Video Production , from Spore Media

Service

At SPORE our aim is to help you communicate your message to your audience in a stylish and successful way from concept and scriptwriting to shooting, editing and duplication.

Corporate video production , from SK Media Group

$0.00 - Service

We've got you covered every step of the way; from strategy to script writing, capturing captivating HD footage to professional editing services, audio sweetening to encoding for distribution, and every...

Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having...

Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots...

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano , from Ravenscroft Pianos

$230,000.00 - Product

The Model 220 offers 7' 3" of exhilarating performance. Enormous full bass, clear lush tenor, exquisite singing treble, and tuned rear duplex scaling characterize the meticulously sculpted sound.

Custom Handcrafted Limited Edition Piano , from Ravenscroft Pianos

$280,000.00 - Product

Offering a seemingly endless spectrum of dynamics, our Model 275 - 9' concert grand ostensibly delivers limitless possibilities to the pianist. Titanium string terminations with tuned front and rear duplex...

Do It Yourself CD Kit , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95 - Product

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...

DVD and CD-ROM Authoring , from Spore Media

Service

SPORE's full-service CD & DVD authoring services will enhance the look and user experience of your video with the use of interactivity and professional menu design.

DVD Duplication , from Discburn

Service

DVD Duplication (DVD-R) We can provide low volumes of duplicated DVDs with the same full color inkjet or thermal printing we provide with our CD solutions.

DVD Replication , from Discburn

Service

We can provide any volume of replicated DVDs. Depending on the format you choose, silkscreen printing is also available.

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

Ellington By Request , from Morpheus Music

$15.00 - Product

If you like the unmistakable soul and passion of Duke Ellington's music, you will love this CD!! Bobby Zee & Zoe have done it again with this tribute to one of America's Greatest Composers, Duke Ellington.

Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Featuring fifteen flutes from around the globe, this musical journey across 5 continents is an extraordinary masterpiece of solo improvisations by Ron Korb.

Free & d*n* near Free Contracts, business forms & more. , from Many Moods Production Company

$0.00 - Product

If you're looking for free contracts, business forms, copyright forms, and other music related agreements and forms - Many Moods is the place to find it - Free. http://www.manymoods.com

Hartford ComiConn , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Product

ATTENTION comic book, pop culture, cosplay, and convention fans. Connecticut ComiCONN has joined forces with Altered Reality Entertainment & Hartford Comic Con to form the NEW and IMPROVED Hartford...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions

Service

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

This Japanese music CD was recorded in Tokyo and Osaka Japan. It features two tracks with traditional Japanese music (Heavenly Music and Winter Night) and 6 tracks of original Japanese music composed by...

Media Buying , from Order Productions

Service

Media buys negotiated and purchased for television, radio, print, and billboard advertising. Order Productions will go the distance to make sure your ads are placed in the time slots and markets that...

Music Libraries , from Electronic Philharmonic

Product

We maintain our own searchable music library of over 1300 titles. The library is available online or on DVD-ROM, with a fast and powerful search engine and quick and easy online licensing. We can also...

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

$0.00 - Service

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...

Night Club and Party Facility , from Take 1 Night Club

$0.00 - Service

Take 1 Night Club is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.