Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions



Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Animation Videos , from SK Media Group

$0.00

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...

Brand Development , from Order Productions



Order Productions will help you develop and build your business's products or services by creating brand recognition unique to your company. We have worked with companies just starting out as well as...

CD Duplication/Replication Uptown Replication Services , from Uptown Replication & Duplication Services



We are committed to getting you the lowest prices and still provide you the best quality available in CD, DVD and VHS manufacturing.

Computer Rentals and Audio-Visual Rentals , from ICC Computer Rentals & Audio Visual Rentals

$0.00

ICC is a nationwide provider of Computer Rental & Audio-Visual Rental equipment. With over 20 years experience, ICC Computer Rentals has pioneered the rental industry by setting the benchmark for state-of-the-art...

Corporate Video Production , from Spore Media



At SPORE our aim is to help you communicate your message to your audience in a stylish and successful way from concept and scriptwriting to shooting, editing and duplication.

Corporate video production , from SK Media Group

$0.00

We've got you covered every step of the way; from strategy to script writing, capturing captivating HD footage to professional editing services, audio sweetening to encoding for distribution, and every...

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)



A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

DVD and CD-ROM Authoring , from Spore Media



SPORE's full-service CD & DVD authoring services will enhance the look and user experience of your video with the use of interactivity and professional menu design.

DVD Duplication , from Discburn



DVD Duplication (DVD-R) We can provide low volumes of duplicated DVDs with the same full color inkjet or thermal printing we provide with our CD solutions.

DVD Replication , from Discburn



We can provide any volume of replicated DVDs. Depending on the format you choose, silkscreen printing is also available.

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions



Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions



Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Media Buying , from Order Productions



Media buys negotiated and purchased for television, radio, print, and billboard advertising. Order Productions will go the distance to make sure your ads are placed in the time slots and markets that...

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

$0.00

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...

Night Club and Party Facility , from Take 1 Night Club

$0.00

Take 1 Night Club is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.

Online Mastering , from Quintessential Media Group





Online Mixing , from Quintessential Media Group





Online Mixing , from Quintessential Media Group



Visit our online mixing, online mastering and online recording division http://www.SISTAMIX.com for rates and details.

Original Music Scoring , from Electronic Philharmonic



We create custom original scores for episodic television, films, documentaries, and advertising. Scoring can be done direct to picture digitally in our studio/theatre.

Precision Talent Audio Production , from Precision Talent



Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...

Precision Talent Audio Production , from Precision Talent

$0.00

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...

Precision Talent Audio Production , from Precision Talent

$1,500.00

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...

Precision Talent Casting Services , from Precision Talent

$100.00

Precision Talent is a new innovation in voice over casting and audio production. Founded by a former radio and voice over producer from Chiat/Day, Precision Talent provides efficient, voice over casting...

Professional audio mastering online , from Online-mastering.com



Online-mastering.com offers high-end music mastering online. Musicians, artists, bands and labels can upload their musical productions straight into the online mastering studio in Germany to get their...

Radio Commercials , from Order Productions



Beginning to end radio commercials including - Script writing, voice talent, sound effects, music, recording, editing, and MP3 transfers.

Safety Training , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$150.00

Learn unique and informative lessons and teach your child the importance of knowing when it's okay to say "no." Also learn what to do when approached or grabbed by a stranger and how to react...

Song Music Licensing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)



A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

Television Commercial Production , from Spore Media



When you enter SPORE's world, you can be assured that your commercial is produced with a clear and entertaining message. Our extensive creative team will provide you with a cost efficient "one-stop-shop"...

Television Commercials , from Order Productions



Beginning to end TV commercial creation including - Script writing, storyboards, casting, makeup, location scouting, video production, music, editing, Beta dubs for broadcast and VHS dubs.

Television Production , from Spore Media



SPORE's team of exceptional, award winning, storytellers specializes in unscripted programming including sporting events, specials, and documentaries.

Video News Release , from Spore Media



SPORE's VNR Service delivers a video press release right to the desks of news editors throughout the U.S.

Voice Over Talent Management , from Precision Talent

$0.00

We are only taking the best of the best. Also, we are not taking too many of the “same types”. The goal of precision talent is not only to get our talent work, it is also to set a higher bar in this industry...

Voice-Over Services , from SK Media Group

$0.00

You've shot your footage, cut your video, inserted your graphics - but you still need to tell your story. Narration/Voice Over is an integral part of the story-telling process; guiding, clarifying, emoting,...