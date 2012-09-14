|
colletta di castelbianco (SV), from Realitalia
A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system
Colletta is truly unique.
It is a medieval...
dominio san sebastiano, from Realitalia
Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park
Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the Mediterranean...
Greenbriar - Single Family Home, from Groves Park Commons
1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on.
http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html
Maniero di melezzole (TR), from Realitalia
Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family.
Luxuriate in the green hearth of...
Santo stefano di sessanio (AQ), from Realitalia
A meticulous restoration project in the Abruzzo mountains has brought new life to this historic small country town.
Building on the extraordinary experience of what is probably the most sought-after Albergo...
The Woodlands of Charlottesville, from The Dovetail Companies
The Woodlands of Charlottesville is a BRAND NEW, luxury community offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and flats. Designed as Charlottesville's premier condominium living, The Woodlands provides an 8,000...
The Woodlands of College Station, from The Dovetail Companies
The Woodlands of College Station* is a BRAND NEW, luxury student community with a masterful mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom cottages, flats, townhomes and garden styles for both sale and rent. Purchasing opportunities...
The Woodlands of Knoxville, from The Dovetail Companies
The Woodlands of Knoxville is UT's premier student community with a mix of 2, 3 and 4 townhome, flat and garden-style condos. The Woodlands provides an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse - open 24 hours and loaded...