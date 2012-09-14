colletta di castelbianco (SV) , from Realitalia

$0.00

A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system Colletta is truly unique. It is a medieval...

dominio san sebastiano , from Realitalia

$0.00

Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the Mediterranean...

Greenbriar - Single Family Home , from Groves Park Commons

$349,999.00

1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on. http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html

Maniero di melezzole (TR) , from Realitalia

$0.00

Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family. Luxuriate in the green hearth of...

Santo stefano di sessanio (AQ) , from Realitalia

$0.00

A meticulous restoration project in the Abruzzo mountains has brought new life to this historic small country town. Building on the extraordinary experience of what is probably the most sought-after Albergo...

The Woodlands of Charlottesville , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00

The Woodlands of Charlottesville is a BRAND NEW, luxury community offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and flats. Designed as Charlottesville's premier condominium living, The Woodlands provides an 8,000...

The Woodlands of College Station , from The Dovetail Companies

$0.00

The Woodlands of College Station* is a BRAND NEW, luxury student community with a masterful mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom cottages, flats, townhomes and garden styles for both sale and rent. Purchasing opportunities...