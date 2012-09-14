|
|
|
|
Business Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.
|
|
|
|
Business Consulting, from Manheim Realty
Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...
|
|
|
|
Commercial Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...
|
|
|
|
Mergers & Acquisitions, from Manheim Realty
To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...
|
|
|
|
Home Seller Representation, from Assist-2-Sell
$0.00
All Assist-2-Sell franchise offices are licensed, full-service real estate brokerages that take care of everything home sellers expect and need from a real estate company. All brokers and agents are fully...
|
|
|
|
Homebuyer Representation, from Assist-2-Sell
$0.00
A home is the largest purchase most consumers will ever make. In addition to helping homeowners sell their home, Assist-2-Sell also assists homebuyers in their search for a home. Assist-2-Sell’s®...