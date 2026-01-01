Products & Services

Within Residential Real Estate Development

Platinum Products & Services

Business Brokerage

Business Brokerage

Manheim Realty

Service

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United...

Business Consulting

Business Consulting

Manheim Realty

Service

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of...

Commercial Brokerage

Commercial Brokerage

Manheim Realty

Service

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and...

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Manheim Realty

Service

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a...

Gold Products & Services

Single-Family Home Purchase

Single-Family Home Purchase

Weclose

$1,590.00Service

Single-Family Home Purchase Fixed-Rate from $1,590.00 Includes legal fees, most disbursements, and HST. All communications with your Ontario real estate lawyer. The above is intended to represent...

Single-Family Home Refinance

Single-Family Home Refinance

Weclose

$1,390.00Service

Single-Family Home Refinance Fixed-Rate from $1,390.00 Includes legal fees, most disbursements, and HST. All communications with your Ontario real estate lawyer. The above is intended to represent...

Single-Family Home Sale

Single-Family Home Sale

Weclose

$1,290.00Service

Single-Family Home Sale Fixed-Rate from $1,290.00 Includes legal fees, most disbursements, and HST. All communications with your Ontario real estate lawyer. The above is intended to represent all...

Products & Services

colletta di castelbianco (SV)

colletta di castelbianco (SV)

Realitalia

$0.00Product

A medieval e-village in the countryside, 15 minutes from Alassio. High-speed internet connection, swimming pool, care-taker, business centre and letting system Colletta is truly unique. It is a...

dominio san sebastiano

dominio san sebastiano

Realitalia

$0.00Product

Sustainable seaside holiday homes with private beach and pool, hydrotherapy facilities and business centre in country park Set in the Bergeggi hills, overlooking a pristine, crystal-clear bay of the...

Greenbriar - Single Family Home

Greenbriar - Single Family Home

Groves Park Commons

$349,999.00Product

1,827 Sq. ft. House with 697 sq. ft. optional add-on. http://www.grovesparkcommons.com/home_greenbriar.html

Home Seller Representation

Home Seller Representation

Assist-2-Sell

$0.00Service

All Assist-2-Sell franchise offices are licensed, full-service real estate brokerages that take care of everything home sellers expect and need from a real estate company. All brokers and agents are...

Homebuyer Representation

Homebuyer Representation

Assist-2-Sell

$0.00Service

A home is the largest purchase most consumers will ever make. In addition to helping homeowners sell their home, Assist-2-Sell also assists homebuyers in their search for a home.

Maniero di melezzole (TR)

Maniero di melezzole (TR)

Realitalia

$0.00Product

Exquisite self-contained homes in a natural paradise with full access to the exclusive four-star Hotel de Charme and its spa health centre. Prefect for all the family. Luxuriate in the green hearth...

Santo stefano di sessanio (AQ)

Santo stefano di sessanio (AQ)

Realitalia

$0.00Product

A meticulous restoration project in the Abruzzo mountains has brought new life to this historic small country town. Building on the extraordinary experience of what is probably the most sought-after...

The Woodlands of Charlottesville

The Woodlands of Charlottesville

The Dovetail Companies

$0.00Product

The Woodlands of Charlottesville is a BRAND NEW, luxury community offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes and flats. Designed as Charlottesville's premier condominium living, The Woodlands provides an...

The Woodlands of College Station

The Woodlands of College Station

The Dovetail Companies

$0.00Product

The Woodlands of College Station* is a BRAND NEW, luxury student community with a masterful mix of 2,3 and 4 bedroom cottages, flats, townhomes and garden styles for both sale and rent. Purchasing...

The Woodlands of Knoxville

The Woodlands of Knoxville

The Dovetail Companies

$0.00Product

The Woodlands of Knoxville is UT's premier student community with a mix of 2, 3 and 4 townhome, flat and garden-style condos. The Woodlands provides an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse - open 24 hours and...

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