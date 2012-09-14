PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Residential Real Estate Development
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Residential Real Estate Development
Investments Limited Investments Limited Boca Raton, FL
Investments Limited is one of the country’s premier real estate investment, ownership, development, and leasing organizations. They own a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial... 
Manheim Realty Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to... 
Alteza Alteza San Antonio, TX
Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio... 
Assist-2-Sell Assist-2-Sell Reno, NV
Based in Reno, Nev., Assist-2-Sell was founded by Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle Martin in 1987. Assist-2-Sell, “North America’s... 
Beyond Value, Inc. Beyond Value, Inc. Austin, TX
Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond... 
Campus Continuum Campus Continuum Newton, MA
Campus Continuum is establishing a network of university-branded, campus based residential housing for healthy, active life-long-learners... 
GreenGate Estate GreenGate Estate Varna, Bulgaria
Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your... 
Groves Park Commons Groves Park Commons Oak Ridge, TN
Unique homes and town homes for sale located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Groves Park Commons is a mixed-use development utilizing TND design... 
Grubb Ventures Grubb Ventures Raleigh, NC
Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent... 
Home Seller Solutions Home Seller Solutions
We buy houses for CASH in all areas and price ranges, regardless of their condition, and offer a number of solutions to fit your situation. 
Incolo Real Estate Services Incolo Real Estate Services Issaquah, WA
Local real estate agents in Washington that focuses on Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Renton, and Issaquah area. Lots of experience in the... 
Investment Builders, Inc. Investment Builders, Inc. El Paso, TX
IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually... 
Jim Chapman Communities Jim Chapman Communities Atlanta, GA
Jim Chapman Communities offers incomparable one-level detached homes and attached ranch condos for adults aged 55 plus. Fifty-Five Plus... 
Lofts at Lakeview Lofts at Lakeview
In the heart of Durham's Lakeview area, Lofts at Lakeview redefines luxury urban loft apartment living, boasting 352 luxury apartments... 
Mandrin Homes Mandrin Homes Pasadena, MD
Mandrin Homes of Maryland offers newly constructed real estate in Severna Park, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Annapolis, MD. The community... 
Marketing Specifics Marketing Specifics Mint Hill, NC
Marketing Specifics, Inc., goes beyond just marketing by providing comprehensive services that help businesses across a variety of industries... 
Peterson Homes Peterson Homes Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Real Estate Construction Company Peterson Homes, w/ Virtual Tours for New Homes. 
Property Zone Direct Property Zone Direct London, United Kingdom
Property Zone Direct offers exclusive properties in established and emerging global markets. Our desirable developments offer both opportunities... 
R P Realty R P Realty Maitland, FL
It's a great time to purchase a home, but working with the right real estate company can make all the difference. R P Realty is dedicated... 
Realitalia Realitalia London, United Kingdom
REALITALIA is the homes for pleasure boutique by Realinvest Ltd; this dedicated team is committed to create homes for pleasure in quality... 
Somerset Somerset Washington, NC
Somerset is a maintenance free planned community of single family patio homes and townhomes set in historic Washington, North Carolina. 
The Dovetail Companies The Dovetail Companies Athens, GA
Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle... 
The Jones Company The Jones Company Franklin, TN
The Jones Company's mission is to build innovative, well-designed, solidly constructed homes and communities that represent the best value... 
The PRC Group The PRC Group West Long Branch, NJ
The PRC Group is a multi-dimensional real estate company and service provider with proven success in: Commercial Real Estate Development  Single... 
