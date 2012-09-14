|
|
|
|Investments Limited Boca Raton, FL
Investments Limited is one of the country’s premier real estate investment, ownership, development, and leasing organizations. They own a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial...
|
|Manheim Realty Levittown, NY
Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to...
|
|Alteza San Antonio, TX
Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio...
|
|Assist-2-Sell Reno, NV
Based in Reno, Nev., Assist-2-Sell was founded by Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle Martin in 1987. Assist-2-Sell, “North America’s...
|
|Beyond Value, Inc. Austin, TX
Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond...
|
|Campus Continuum Newton, MA
Campus Continuum is establishing a network of university-branded, campus based residential housing for healthy, active life-long-learners...
|
|GreenGate Estate Varna, Bulgaria
Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your...
|
|Groves Park Commons Oak Ridge, TN
Unique homes and town homes for sale located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Groves Park Commons is a mixed-use development utilizing TND design...
|
|Grubb Ventures Raleigh, NC
Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent...
|
|Home Seller Solutions
We buy houses for CASH in all areas and price ranges, regardless of their condition, and offer a number of solutions to fit your situation.
|
|Incolo Real Estate Services Issaquah, WA
Local real estate agents in Washington that focuses on Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Renton, and Issaquah area. Lots of experience in the...
|
|Investment Builders, Inc. El Paso, TX
IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually...
|
|Jim Chapman Communities Atlanta, GA
Jim Chapman Communities offers incomparable one-level detached homes and attached ranch condos for adults aged 55 plus. Fifty-Five Plus...
|
|Lofts at Lakeview
In the heart of Durham's Lakeview area, Lofts at Lakeview redefines luxury urban loft apartment living, boasting 352 luxury apartments...
|
|Mandrin Homes Pasadena, MD
Mandrin Homes of Maryland offers newly constructed real estate in Severna Park, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Annapolis, MD.
The community...
|
|Marketing Specifics Mint Hill, NC
Marketing Specifics, Inc., goes beyond just marketing by providing comprehensive services that help businesses across a variety of industries...
|
|Peterson Homes Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Real Estate Construction Company Peterson Homes, w/ Virtual Tours for New Homes.
|
|Property Zone Direct London, United Kingdom
Property Zone Direct offers exclusive properties in established and emerging global markets. Our desirable developments offer both opportunities...
|
|R P Realty Maitland, FL
It's a great time to purchase a home, but working with the right real estate company can make all the difference. R P Realty is dedicated...
|
|Realitalia London, United Kingdom
REALITALIA is the homes for pleasure boutique by Realinvest Ltd; this dedicated team is committed to create homes for pleasure in quality...
|
|Somerset Washington, NC
Somerset is a maintenance free planned community of single family patio homes and townhomes set in historic Washington, North Carolina.
|
|The Dovetail Companies Athens, GA
Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle...
|
|The Jones Company Franklin, TN
The Jones Company's mission is to build innovative, well-designed, solidly constructed homes and communities that represent the best value...
|
|The PRC Group West Long Branch, NJ
The PRC Group is a multi-dimensional real estate company and service provider with proven success in:
Commercial Real Estate Development
Single...
