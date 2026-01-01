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Residential Real Estate Development

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty

Manheim Realty, Inc. is a full service Real Estate Brokerage, Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions firm. Our unrivaled breadth of services creates market knowledge that enables us to seize...

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design

Mark Stewart Home Design is an internationally recognized architectural design firm known for its cutting-edge house plans. With a commitment to innovation, functionality, and unmatched aesthetics,...

Gold Company Profiles

Weclose

Weclose

Weclose is a legal service dedicated to simplifying residential real estate closings across Ontario, Canada. Offering fixed-rate pricing, digital tools, and professional legal guidance, Weclose...

Company Profiles

Alteza

Alteza

Alteza condos are located in downtown San Antonio at the top of the Grand Hyatt hotel. The luxury condos are in the heart of San Antonio and offer a unique urban experience with easy access to the...

Assist-2-Sell

Assist-2-Sell

Based in Reno, Nev., Assist-2-Sell was founded by Mary LaMeres-Pomin and Lyle Martin in 1987. Assist-2-Sell, “North America’s Leading Discount Real Estate Company,” has opened more...

Beyond Value, Inc.

Beyond Value, Inc.

Zonability customers gain competitive advantages by instantly discovering a parcel's development and use potential. What could be beyond what you see!

Campus Continuum

Campus Continuum

Campus Continuum is establishing a network of university-branded, campus based residential housing for healthy, active life-long-learners age 55+ who would like to live on or near a college...

GreenGate Estate

GreenGate Estate

Customer fidelity real estate agents and property specialists offer you long term partnership in buying, selling, building or managing your property in Bulgaria. Ask for more... ...

Groves Park Commons

Groves Park Commons

Unique homes and town homes for sale located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Groves Park Commons is a mixed-use development utilizing TND design principles in an environmentally sensitive manner. The...

Grubb Ventures

Grubb Ventures

Grubb Ventures was formed to develop infill properties that offer the highest quality of living and working environments. Their most recent development, The Gardens on Glenwood, won numerous awards...

Home Seller Solutions

Home Seller Solutions

We buy houses for CASH in all areas and price ranges, regardless of their condition, and offer a number of solutions to fit your situation. If you need to sell your home for any reason, we can help...

Incolo Real Estate Services

Incolo Real Estate Services

Local real estate agents in Washington that focuses on Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Renton, and Issaquah area. Lots of experience in the short sales, bank owned, distressed properties and negotiating...

Investment Builders, Inc.

Investment Builders, Inc.

IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually to the local tax base. IBI has developed, designed and...

Jim Chapman Communities

Jim Chapman Communities

Jim Chapman Communities offers incomparable one-level detached homes and attached ranch condos for adults aged 55 plus. Fifty-Five Plus means that no one under the age of eighteen may reside...

Lofts at Lakeview

Lofts at Lakeview

In the heart of Durham's Lakeview area, Lofts at Lakeview redefines luxury urban loft apartment living, boasting 352 luxury apartments with tree-lined views, custom color and design elements, and...

Mandrin Homes

Mandrin Homes

Mandrin Homes of Maryland offers newly constructed real estate in Severna Park, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Annapolis, MD. The community development firm also offers new homes in Delaware. The...

Marketing Specifics

Marketing Specifics

Marketing Specifics, Inc., goes beyond just marketing by providing comprehensive services that help businesses across a variety of industries to work better in terms of co-management, customer...

Peterson Homes

Peterson Homes

Utah Real Estate Construction Company Peterson Homes, w/ Virtual Tours for New Homes.

Property Zone Direct

Property Zone Direct

Property Zone Direct offers exclusive properties in established and emerging global markets. Our desirable developments offer both opportunities for those looking for an overseas holiday home or an...

R P Realty

R P Realty

It's a great time to purchase a home, but working with the right real estate company can make all the difference. R P Realty is dedicated to utilizing technology to streamline the home buying process.

Realitalia

Realitalia

REALITALIA is the homes for pleasure boutique by Realinvest Ltd; this dedicated team is committed to create homes for pleasure in quality projects that respect local communities and the environment,...

Somerset

Somerset

Somerset is a maintenance free planned community of single family patio homes and townhomes set in historic Washington, North Carolina. Real estate values are terrific in this part of North Carolina.

The Dovetail Companies

The Dovetail Companies

Headquartered in Athens, Georgia, The Dovetail Companies specializes in the college town niche of the real estate industry. With lifestyle retail and multi-family developments across the United...

The Jones Company

The Jones Company

The Jones Company's mission is to build innovative, well-designed, solidly constructed homes and communities that represent the best value in the market, regardless of price range. The Jones Company...

The PRC Group

The PRC Group

The PRC Group is a multi-dimensional real estate company and service provider with proven success in: Commercial Real Estate Development  Single Family Housing Projects  Multi-Family...

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