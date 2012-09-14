All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly



Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old , from ThisArt.com

$2,500.00

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window , from ThisArt.com

$12,000.00

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you could...

Antique Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but you...

Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of styles. If...

Bathroom Vanity , from Trade Winds Imports



A new bathroom vanity is excellent for remodeling your bathroom. They improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, allow you flexibility with placement and design and allow for a very efficient use of space. A...

Black bathroom vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Black bathroom vanities are an excellent addition to many bathrooms for their sleek look and stylish design. Installing a black bathroom vanity is an excellent choice in bathrooms with dark tiles or darker...

Cherry Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Cherry Bathroom Vanities are increasingly popular. Cherry wood is one of the most popular materials in American carpentry. Known for its natural beautiful grain, resilience and strength cherry wood is...

Cielo-modern sectional sofa , from kmp furniture

$1,897.00

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...

Double Bathroom Vanity , from Trade Winds Imports



A double bathroom vanity is the perfect solution for a shared bathroom. It can improve efficiency by incorporating two sinks within the same bathroom allowing for dual users. A double vanity also has the...

Gorgeous Georgian Gold Rose Medallion Diamond Bracelet , from ThisArt.com

$3,500.00

Outstanding Georgian style crown link rose medallion bracelet adorned with approximately 7.8cts of rose cut diamonds in a 2 tone gold setting. This stunning bracelet would make a spectacular gift or addition...

High quality intensive use, big, tall, and bariatric furnishings , from Big & Tall Furniture





Modern Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Modern bathroom vanities offer diversity of choice. They come in a large range of materials, styles and price tags. If you are looking for affordability, then a modern bathroom vanity can be an excellent...

Single Sink Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports



Adding a new single sink vanity is an excellent and cost effective solution to remodel smaller bathrooms in your home with limited space. Single sink vanities come in some extremely sleek and inexpensive...

Vessel Sinks , from Trade Winds Imports



Browse a wide selection of vessel sinks directly at: http://www.tradewindsimports.com/vessel-sinks.html What is a vessel sink? A vessel sink is a modular sink unit that can be easily attached to a bathroom...