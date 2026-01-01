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Furniture Stores

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Gold Company Profiles

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

R McKague Enterprises Inc.

Hey there! I'm Randee McKague, the passionate owner and founder of Your Western Decor ????. Nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Oregon ????, I've dedicated my career to bringing the rustic...

RTBShopper

RTBShopper

RTBShopper is your one stop shop for the latest and most popular rent to own electronics, rent-to-own furniture, appliances, and more. We have more than a hundred thousand items available for...

Company Profiles

247 Workspace

247 Workspace

247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including office cubicles, conference tables & reception desks,...

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Working on-site, and on your...

AppliancesConnection

AppliancesConnection

AppliancesConnection.com is one of the nation's top home Appliances and Furniture companies. Since 1997, AppliancesConnection.com has kept its promise to deliver the best in brand name products to...

BabyBeddingTown

BabyBeddingTown

Baby Bedding - Crib Bedding & Nursery Furniture at Baby Bedding Town : 3500+ baby bedding sets and accessories from the world's best crib bedding designers, all at discount prices.

Bean Bags R Us

Bean Bags R Us

Bean Bags R Us are manufacturers, importers and distributors of “The Coolest Bean Bags On The Planet”. Discover a unique range of sizes and colors that are perfect indoors and outdoors.

Big & Tall Furniture

Big & Tall Furniture

This is a new, web-based business. It is intended to address the requirements of individuals and institutions requiring non-standard furniture solutions. This is a  single source of high quality...

CowHide Depot

CowHide Depot

CowHide Depot sales warehouse for factory direct prices. Huge savings on western cowhide furniture, cowhides, pillows, cowhide accessories and custom cowhide carpet. Visit us or call 281.446.2660

European Antique Market

European Antique Market

European Antique Market (Wholesale) LLC, is a direct importer of French and European Antiques. Our inventory includes antique furniture, architectural elements, lighting and art form the 17th century...

Form 3 Design

Form 3 Design

Offering mid-century inspired architectural and furniture design for commercial and residential spaces.

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com

InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique decorative elements manufactured to the highest quality...

Jan's & Co. Fine French Antiques, Inc.

Jan's & Co. Fine French Antiques, Inc.

For over thirty one years Jan's & Company Fine French Antiques has been importing 18th, 19th and early 20th century European furnishings, fine art and decorative items for discriminating antique...

kmp furniture

kmp furniture

KMP was created with you, the customer in mind. We stand firmly behind everything we sell. Whether we are combing the globe for the finest furnishings available or backing every sale with the best...

Modern Furniture Modani

Modern Furniture Modani

Modani modern furniture sells ultra modern and contemporary furniture for any interior. We offer trendy styles of the latest furniture designs for your bedroom, living room, dining room, patio and...

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar Log Furniture

Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables, and kitchen tables and chairs that are cushioned, just to...

smith+noble

smith+noble

Founded in 1987, Smith+Noble’s corporate offices, customer support center and 200+ employees are located an hour east of Los Angeles in Corona, California. In the course of 20 years in business...

The Dock Downtown

The Dock Downtown

The Dock Downtown features overstock, samples and closeout home furnishings from high-end designers and manufacturers. Sales to the public are by invitation only and are held in LA 1 week a month. ...

ThisArt.com

ThisArt.com

Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele, offering a large selection of fine and decorative art,...

Trade Winds Imports

Trade Winds Imports

At Trade Winds Imports bathroom vanities are our specialty! We offer a wide selection of bathroom vanities and bathroom vanity accessories for you to order online from the comfort of your home. We...

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial reproduction furniture, accents, lighting, rugs, curtains,...

Visiondecor Furniture

Visiondecor Furniture

The online furniture store striving to exceed everyone's expectations and improve the lives of those that support us. Offering living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining room furniture,...

Wholesale Furniture Brokers

Wholesale Furniture Brokers

WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com (www.GoWFB.com) is a private company based in Canada that represents the online marketing for warehouse furniture outlets. Using the WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com...

Working Chairs

Working Chairs

UK suppliers of office, resaurant and bar furniture

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