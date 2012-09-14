PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Retail & Consumer Services > Retail > Furniture & Home Furnishings Stores > Furniture Stores
 
Furniture Stores
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Furniture Stores
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly All Furniture Services Repair, Antique R... Staten Island, NY
We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling,... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
247 Workspace 247 Workspace Carrollton, TX
247 Workspace, Inc. is a full-service nationwide office furnishings provider. 247 Workspace provides mid market office furnishings including... 
AppliancesConnection AppliancesConnection Brooklyn, NY
AppliancesConnection.com is one of the nation's top home Appliances and Furniture companies. Since 1997, AppliancesConnection.com has kept... 
BabyBeddingTown BabyBeddingTown Cerritos, CA
Baby Bedding - Crib Bedding & Nursery Furniture at Baby Bedding Town : 3500+ baby bedding sets and accessories from the world's best... 
Bean Bags R Us Bean Bags R Us Las Vegas, NV
Bean Bags R Us are manufacturers, importers and distributors of “The Coolest Bean Bags On The Planet”. Discover a unique range... 
Big & Tall Furniture Big & Tall Furniture Atlanta, GA
This is a new, web-based business. It is intended to address the requirements of individuals and institutions requiring non-standard furniture... 
CowHide Depot CowHide Depot Humble, TX
CowHide Depot sales warehouse for factory direct prices. Huge savings on western cowhide furniture, cowhides, pillows, cowhide accessories... 
European Antique Market European Antique Market Louisville, Ky
European Antique Market (Wholesale) LLC, is a direct importer of French and European Antiques. Our inventory includes antique furniture,... 
Form 3 Design Form 3 Design Petaluma, CA
Offering mid-century inspired architectural and furniture design for commercial and residential spaces. 
InvitingHome.com InvitingHome.com Needham, MA
InvitingHome.com is committed to providing exquisitely designed handcrafted home furnishings, architectural products, corbels, and unique... 
Jan's & Co. Fine French Antiques, Inc. Jan's & Co. Fine French Antiques, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
For over thirty one years Jan's & Company Fine French Antiques has been importing 18th, 19th and early 20th century European furnishings,... 
kmp furniture kmp furniture Miami, FL
KMP was created with you, the customer in mind. We stand firmly behind everything we sell. Whether we are combing the globe for the finest... 
Modern Furniture Modani Modern Furniture Modani Miami, FL
Modani modern furniture sells ultra modern and contemporary furniture for any interior. We offer trendy styles of the latest furniture designs... 
Simply Cedar Log Furniture Simply Cedar Log Furniture Ingalls, MI
Simply Cedar log furniture handcrafts cedar log furniture. Our rustic furniture line consist of log beds, outdoor log swings, rustic tables,... 
smith+noble smith+noble (IACI) Corona, CA
Founded in 1987, Smith+Noble’s corporate offices, customer support center and 200+ employees are located an hour east of Los Angeles... 
The Dock Downtown The Dock Downtown
The Dock Downtown features overstock, samples and closeout home furnishings from high-end designers and manufacturers. Sales to the public... 
ThisArt.com ThisArt.com Island Park, NY
Established in 1997, ThisArt.com Gallery proudly brings over 20 years of experience in the antiques business to our worldwide clientele,... 
Trade Winds Imports Trade Winds Imports Encinitas, CA
At Trade Winds Imports bathroom vanities are our specialty! We offer a wide selection of bathroom vanities and bathroom vanity accessories... 
Union Village Ltd. Union Village Ltd. NY
Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial... 
Visiondecor Furniture Visiondecor Furniture CA
The online furniture store striving to exceed everyone's expectations and improve the lives of those that support us. Offering living room... 
Wholesale Furniture Brokers Wholesale Furniture Brokers Kamloops, Canada
WholesaleFurnitureBrokers.com (www.GoWFB.com) is a private company based in Canada that represents the online marketing for warehouse furniture... 
Working Chairs Working Chairs notts, United Kingdom
UK suppliers of office, resaurant and bar furniture 
Companies 1 - 22 of 22 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help