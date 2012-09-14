08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 , from H H Traders



08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL , from H H Traders



24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08 Healed...

5 Axis 3D Plasma Cutting System , from Burlington Automation



5-Axis Plasma Cutting System for the Structural Steel, Pre Engineered & Metal Building Industries does the job of 7 machines. Do the work of a Drill Line / Beam Line, Flange / Bar Line, Angle Line,...

Air blowers , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.



Teknik Makine ve Model TMM Co. manufactures a variety of industrial air blowers, vacuum cleaners, flowmeters and diffusers. Our CE certified products are solidly engineered and competitively priced and...

AL100 Top Applicator , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of five...

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.



AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container. Labeling...

Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl



Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...

Aluminum Castings , from Mahoney Foundries, Inc.





AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



The AmeriGlide Express Dumbwaiter is one of the most popular electric dumbwaiters available. Many of the components come pre-assembled, so installation is greatly simplified. The standard weight capacity...

AmeriGlide Extender Plus AutoLift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



This is an internal vehicle wheelchair lift. It is can be used with mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs and has a lifting capacity of up to 325 pounds. This wheelchair lift works great with most...

AmeriGlide Full Platform Power Wheelchair Lift and Battery , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



This is an external vehicle wheelchair lift. It can be attached to a class 2 or class 3 hitch, but to utilize its full 350 pound lifting capacity, it needs to be attached to a class 3 hitch. Otherwise,...

AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



AmeriGlide's Stair Lifts are well known for their quality and ease of installation. This stair lift is no exception, but it is also very powerful and sturdy. The AmeriGlide Heavy Duty Stair Lift can support...

AmeriGlide Hercules Residential Vertical Platform Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



This wheelchair lift is very powerful, with a lifting capacity of up to 750 pounds. It comes fully assembled, so when it arrives, there is very little that the homeowner must do. With a standard lifting...

AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



The AmeriGlide Incline Platform Lift supports up to 450 pounds and is designed for use by people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, or other kinds of mobility vehicles. It also offers a fold down bench...

AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



Stair lifts are used to carry an individual up and down the staircase. The newly redesigned AmeriGlide Ultra Sapphire Stair Lift offers ultimate comfort and ultimate style. This stair lift is battery...

AmeriGlide Ultra Stair Lift , from AmeriGlide Stair Lifts



This stair lift is part of AmeriGlide's Ultra Series of stair lifts. It is capable of supporting up to 300lbs and is covered by a very impressive warranty. Like all of the stair lifts offered by AmeriGlide,...

Automatic Candle extruder , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz

BARBED WIRE MAKING MACHINE , from Prem Industrial Corporation

$1.00

We would like to introduce ourselves as the pioneer manufacturers and exporters of NAILS, BOLTS, BARBED WIRE, WIRE DRAWING, PAPER PINS, GEM CLIPS, STAPPLE PINS, SHOE TACKS, HORSE/ BULLOCK NAILS, WOOD/...

Barbed Wire Making Machinery , from Bumra Industrial Corporation



The group of barbed wire with unidirectional twist require take up unit of rotary type and this is placed below the table of the barbing unit and mounted on the stands on which the Bumra barbing unit stands.

Batteries , from Lattice Communications



Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Brass Castings , from Mahoney Foundries, Inc.





Bronze Castings , from Mahoney Foundries, Inc.





buffers , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



buffers

bushings , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



We have an auto rubber products factory, which belongs to Boom Rubber Group. The main products are rubber buffers, dust-proof boots, bellows, shock absorbing bushings, suspension&supporting, shock...

C Axis Rebuilds , from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair



Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...

Candle Making Machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Capacity Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Software to optimise manufacturing capacity planning, manufacturing resource planning and optimise production across manufacturing plants.

Chalk making machine , from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.



We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications



Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/

COWs (Cell on Wheels) , from Lattice Communications



Lattice provides refurbished and custom COWS (cell on wheels)including a telecommunications tower on a truck or trailer. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/cows-cell-on-wheels/

Custom Factory Automation & System Integration , from Burlington Automation



Burlington Automation provides Custom Automation Solutions and Custom Machinery for numerous applications.

customized parts , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



Our main products include buffers, grommets, gaskets, washers, spacers, indutrial mine and traffic spare parts, foot pads, and customized parts. Our annual output is 1000 tons.

Cutting tools , from Tool Masters India



Milling cutters,Broaches,Reamers,Gear Hobs,Gear Shapers,Gear Shaving Cutters,End mills,Gear Cutters,Cutting Tools,Spline Broaches

Diesel Generator , from Lattice Communications



Lattice provides a variety of refurbished diesel generators with sizes ranging as low as 20 KW up to 350 KW. Many in stock. Reliable Power Low-frequency operation Minimal Maintenance Diesel http://www.latticebiz.com/products/diesel-generators/

Diffuser , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.



TMM Diffusers has many applications such as biological treatment of waste water, extension of capacity of biological treatment plants, rehabilitation of overloaded activated sludge plants, operation and...

Dough Roll Machines , from Teknik Makina Model TMM Co.



Teknik MAKINA Model TMM Co. is a manufacturer company who offers Dough Roll Machines that helps you to roll the dough faster and easier for mass production, ideal for bakeries, pizzerias, hotels, restaurants.

driver bit magnetizer , from Carbide Processors

$7.13

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex Wrenches,...

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.



EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...

engine mounts , from Hangzhou Boom Special Rubber Co., LTd



engine mounts

Fabrication Machinery , from Burlington Automation



Fabrication Machinery includes, CNC Plate Lines, Angle Lines, Plasma Cutting Systems, CNC Drills and Punches, Three Spindle Drilling Centres, Submerged Arc Beam Welders, Flange Lines, Plate Marking Machines...

Fiber , from Lattice Communications



Lattice Communications offers fiber optic cable and installation as well as outside plant construction for residential, commercial and governmental applications. If you’re experiencing exceptional...

Fiberglass Shelters , from Lattice Communications



Lattice provides a variety of refurbished fiberglass shelters with sizes ranging from 8×6 to 12×30. In stock at all times. Data Cooling Fire Suppression Racking Cabinets Installation Decommission http://www.latticebiz.com/products/fiberglass-shelters/

Filter Unit- CP 1000 , from Carbide Processors

$599.00

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light duty...

Filter Unit- CP 2000 , from Carbide Processors

$1,198.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2002 , from Carbide Processors

$2,038.00

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred saw...

Filter Unit- CP 2020 , from Carbide Processors

$2,398.00

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The unit...