ACT , from Christina International High School



CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

AP Advanced Placement Classes , from Christina International High School



Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...

Credit Recovery , from Christina International High School



CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...

Do It Yourself CD Kit , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...

ESL & ELL , from Christina International High School



CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

High School Completion , from Christina International High School



"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and completing...

High School Equivalency Diploma , from Christina International High School



"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to a...

High School Online , from Christina International High School



Grades 9-12 Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced core...

Home School , from Christina International High School



CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Middle School , from Christina International High School



Grades 6-8 Parents find our online middle school classes a great way to supplement what their child is learning at home by integrating one or more classes from our rich curriculum. This carefully designed...

Misc. products , from Flaghouse



Flaghouse offers a wide variety of products pertaining to the development and education of children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Products range in price, complexity, difficulty,...

Safe Adults Card , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95

"The Most Advanced CD ROM Identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself kit contains 2 wallet size CD ID's you can put your photos, fingerprint &...

Safe Adults Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00

In case of an emergency is heard often, but never-the-less we often are unprepared. A Safe Adults Card is about the size of a credit-card and it's benefits are vital. Complete medical and surgical history...

Safe Cards "Do-It-Yourself" kit , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95

Easy-to-follow instructions 3 Digital Pictures Thumbprint Extensive Medical/Personal Info. Emergency Contact info. Auto-Run Program Optional add Document or Video file E-mail or Print...

Safe Kids Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00

Safe Kids Card CD contains information completed by a parent/guardian taken from that of a police report. It can include pertinent information regarding the child's descriptive features, emergency contacts,...

Safe Pets Card , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95

"The Most Advanced CD identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself Kit creates a wallet size CD ID with photos & emergency information. This full service CD allows breeders, pet...

Safe Pets Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$10.00

"Pets are people too!" A Safe Pets Card CD contains three digital photographs of a pet along with any and all information the owner wants processed on to the CD. The pet's veternarian, shot record, medication...

SAT & ACT Prep , from Christina International High School



