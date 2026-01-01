Products & Services

Within Child Care Services & Elementary & Secondary Schools

Platinum Products & Services

EdAssess

EdAssess

EdPower

Service

EdAssess, formerly edifyAssess streamlines assessment administration. Choose from thousands of items aligned to state standards, as well as access to hundreds of pre-built assessments. Need an...

EdFolio

EdFolio

EdPower

Service

EdFolio, formerly Vitae, helps professionals develop their craft. EdFolio provides real time observation and evaluation options at your fingertips. Unlock your personal growth with real time coaching...

EdHub

EdHub

EdPower

Service

EdHub, formerly Mileposts, is our one stop data shop where you can upload all of your different data streams into one central view allowing an overall picture of each student. Understand how students...

Products & Services

ACT

ACT

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

AP Advanced Placement Classes

AP Advanced Placement Classes

Christina International High School

Product

Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more...

Auditory Processing Remediation

Auditory Processing Remediation

Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com).  Children  benefit from better...

CATCH

CATCH

Flaghouse

Service

CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) Seeks to affect children’s attitudes and behaviors towards nutrition and physical activity. In the largest school-based health promotion study...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program

Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults

Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children,...

Credit Recovery

Credit Recovery

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for...

Do It Yourself CD Kit

Do It Yourself CD Kit

Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95Product

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself...

ESL & ELL

ESL & ELL

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

High School Completion

High School Completion

Christina International High School

Product

"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and...

High School Equivalency Diploma

High School Equivalency Diploma

Christina International High School

Product

"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to...

High School Online

High School Online

Christina International High School

Product

Grades 9-12 Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced...

Home School

Home School

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids

Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids

Computykes

$0.00Service

Each Imagine Tomorrow Computer Class at Computykes combines a fun learning adventure with sophisticated technology concepts in a creative way that teaches children to use computers as a tool for...

Infant Care - Full Time

Infant Care - Full Time

New Generations Learning Center

$339.86Service

Infant Care - 6 wks to 18 mos (**move ups dependant on Child's development) Our infant care program is designed to work closely with parents. We strive to keep your child's schedule parallel to that...

Middle School

Middle School

Christina International High School

Product

Grades 6-8 Parents find our online middle school classes a great way to supplement what their child is learning at home by integrating one or more classes from our rich curriculum. This carefully...

Misc. products

Misc. products

Flaghouse

Product

Flaghouse offers a wide variety of products pertaining to the development and education of children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Products range in price, complexity,...

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy

Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy.  Neuro-developmental Delay is defined by INPP (www.inpp.org.uk) as the continued presence of a cluster of...

Pre School Program

Pre School Program

New Generations Learning Center

$270.00Service

Preschool - 2 1/2 yrs to 5yrs Our Preschool Program is unique offering a full day of academics in a fun environment. Large group activities are popular with this age group. This is the age where...

Private Kindergarten

Private Kindergarten

New Generations Learning Center

$1,200.00Service

TEACHING METHODS USED : CA State Standards & Frameworks: Standards encourage the highest achievement of every student, by defining the knowledge, concepts, and skills that students should acquire...

Safe Adults Card

Safe Adults Card

Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95Product

"The Most Advanced CD ROM Identification cards"  This easy to use Do-it-Yourself kit contains 2 wallet size CD ID's you can put  your photos, fingerprint...

Safe Adults Card CD

Safe Adults Card CD

Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00Product

In case of an emergency is heard often, but never-the-less we often are unprepared. A Safe Adults Card is about the size of a credit-card and it's benefits are vital. Complete medical and surgical...

Safe Cards "Do-It-Yourself" kit

Safe Cards "Do-It-Yourself" kit

Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95Product

Easy-to-follow instructions 3 Digital Pictures Thumbprint Extensive Medical/Personal Info. Emergency Contact info. Auto-Run Program Optional add Document or Video file E-mail or...

Safe Kids Card CD

Safe Kids Card CD

Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00Product

Safe Kids Card CD contains information completed by a parent/guardian taken from that of a police report. It can include pertinent information regarding the child's descriptive features, emergency...

Safe Pets Card

Safe Pets Card

Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95Product

"The Most Advanced CD identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself Kit creates a wallet size CD ID with photos & emergency information. This full service CD allows breeders,...

Safe Pets Card CD

Safe Pets Card CD

Safe Kids Card of NJ

$10.00Product

"Pets are people too!" A Safe Pets Card CD contains three digital photographs of a pet along with any and all information the owner wants processed on to the CD. The pet's veternarian, shot record,...

Safety Training

Safety Training

Safe Kids Card of NJ

$150.00Service

Learn unique and informative lessons and teach your child the importance of knowing when it's okay to say "no." Also learn what to do when approached or grabbed by a stranger and how to...

SAT & ACT Prep

SAT & ACT Prep

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Snoezelen

Snoezelen

Flaghouse

Product

The SNOEZELEN environment is safe and non-threatening. Children and adults with disabilities or other limiting conditions enjoy gentle stimulation of the primary senses. There is no need for...

State-of-the-art-academics

State-of-the-art-academics

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Service

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual...

The Adventures of Finley and Cisco Hard Copy

The Adventures of Finley and Cisco Hard Copy

Empower Kids, LLC

$10.99Product

The Adventures of Finley and Cisco Children's Book Hard Copy When Finley the fiish moves from his school in Lake Erie to a new school in Lake Superior, he finds out the hard way that his new...

Toddler Care

Toddler Care

New Generations Learning Center

$320.76Service

Toddler Care - 18 mos to 2 1/ 2 yrs This age group is very active with many developments happening in their physical, social and cognitive areas. Our awesome staff is dedicated to the successful...

Tutoring

Tutoring

My Teacher Tutor

$65.00Service

There is no registration or sign up fee. Our minimum session is one hour. Overall time of each tutoring session is based on the student's individual needs and time constraints. Should you desire to...

Products & Services 1 - 36 of 36