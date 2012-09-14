ACT , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

AP Advanced Placement Classes , from Christina International High School

Product

Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...

Auditory Processing Remediation , from Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com). Children benefit from better learning,...

CATCH , from Flaghouse

Service

CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) Seeks to affect children’s attitudes and behaviors towards nutrition and physical activity. In the largest school-based health promotion study that...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost confidence,...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children, middle...

Credit Recovery , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...

Do It Yourself CD Kit , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$24.95 - Product

The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...

ESL & ELL , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

High School Completion , from Christina International High School

Product

"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and completing...

High School Equivalency Diploma , from Christina International High School

Product

"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to a...

High School Online , from Christina International High School

Product

Grades 9-12 Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced core...

Home School , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids , from Computykes

$0.00 - Service

Each Imagine Tomorrow Computer Class at Computykes combines a fun learning adventure with sophisticated technology concepts in a creative way that teaches children to use computers as a tool for learning.

Infant Care - Full Time , from New Generations Learning Center

$339.86 - Service

Infant Care - 6 wks to 18 mos (**move ups dependant on Child's development) Our infant care program is designed to work closely with parents. We strive to keep your child's schedule parallel to that of...

Middle School , from Christina International High School

Product

Grades 6-8 Parents find our online middle school classes a great way to supplement what their child is learning at home by integrating one or more classes from our rich curriculum. This carefully designed...

Misc. products , from Flaghouse

Product

Flaghouse offers a wide variety of products pertaining to the development and education of children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Products range in price, complexity, difficulty,...

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy , from Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy. Neuro-developmental Delay is defined by INPP (www.inpp.org.uk) as the continued presence of a cluster of primitive...

Pre School Program , from New Generations Learning Center

$270.00 - Service

Preschool - 2 1/2 yrs to 5yrs Our Preschool Program is unique offering a full day of academics in a fun environment. Large group activities are popular with this age group. This is the age where your...

Private Kindergarten , from New Generations Learning Center

$1,200.00 - Service

TEACHING METHODS USED : CA State Standards & Frameworks: Standards encourage the highest achievement of every student, by defining the knowledge, concepts, and skills that students should acquire at...

Safe Adults Card , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95 - Product

"The Most Advanced CD ROM Identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself kit contains 2 wallet size CD ID's you can put your photos, fingerprint &...

Safe Adults Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00 - Product

In case of an emergency is heard often, but never-the-less we often are unprepared. A Safe Adults Card is about the size of a credit-card and it's benefits are vital. Complete medical and surgical history...

Safe Cards "Do-It-Yourself" kit , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95 - Product

Easy-to-follow instructions 3 Digital Pictures Thumbprint Extensive Medical/Personal Info. Emergency Contact info. Auto-Run Program Optional add Document or Video file E-mail or Print...

Safe Kids Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$15.00 - Product

Safe Kids Card CD contains information completed by a parent/guardian taken from that of a police report. It can include pertinent information regarding the child's descriptive features, emergency contacts,...

Safe Pets Card , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95 - Product

"The Most Advanced CD identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself Kit creates a wallet size CD ID with photos & emergency information. This full service CD allows breeders, pet...

Safe Pets Card CD , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$10.00 - Product

"Pets are people too!" A Safe Pets Card CD contains three digital photographs of a pet along with any and all information the owner wants processed on to the CD. The pet's veternarian, shot record, medication...

Safety Training , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$150.00 - Service

Learn unique and informative lessons and teach your child the importance of knowing when it's okay to say "no." Also learn what to do when approached or grabbed by a stranger and how to react...

SAT & ACT Prep , from Christina International High School

Product

Snoezelen , from Flaghouse

Product

The SNOEZELEN environment is safe and non-threatening. Children and adults with disabilities or other limiting conditions enjoy gentle stimulation of the primary senses. There is no need for intellectual...

State-of-the-art-academics , from Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Service

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual learning...

Toddler Care , from New Generations Learning Center

$320.76 - Service

Toddler Care - 18 mos to 2 1/ 2 yrs This age group is very active with many developments happening in their physical, social and cognitive areas. Our awesome staff is dedicated to the successful development...