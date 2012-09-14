|
|International School of Arizona Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade.
ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth...
|Data Futures, Inc. Harlan, KY
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data...
|Improve Tuition West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Improve Tuition is a Private Tuition Company for children aged five to 18 years. Established since 2007, we offer a range of subjects from...
|360 Education Solutions Chandler, AZ
360 Education Solutions represents simply the best in online education and online teaching degree programs. We only partner with universities...
|Allied National High School Laguna Hills, Ca
The First Choice in Education
At Allied, we offer an alternative to traditional high school. We provide superior high school instruction...
|Anna's House, LLC Broomfield, CO
Anna Buck, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Education, has been a private tutor for over 20 years. She is a certified Neuro-Developmental...
|Awesome Home Tuition Singapore, Singapore
Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students.
We...
|Brookhaven Academy Allen, TX
Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in...
|Christina International High School Shakopee, MN
At Christina International High School (CIHS) we make dreams come true. CIHS offers a complete online curriculum for students in grades...
|Computer Kiddies of Manalapan Manalapan, NJ
ComputerKiddies of Manalapan offers fun young child care and problem solving and computer activities for children. We pride ourselves on...
|Computykes Shrewsbury, NJ
Computykes was founded in 2005 to bring the power of Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids to the Monmouth and Ocean County, NJ area.
|Domestic Managers IA
Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North...
|Flaghouse Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
FlagHouse is a global supplier of physical education equipment and products, equipment and programs to both physical education and recreation...
|Holy Spirit Catholic School Pocatello, ID
Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello has been helping to develop the minds and hearts of its students since 1951. This rich legacy of...
|Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Powell, WY
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on...
|My Teacher Tutor Washington, DC
If your student needs extra help or an enriched curriculum environment, call now for a complimentary initial consultation. We will pair...
|MyFamilyCD of Massachusetts Auburn, MA
Credit Card-sized CD Identification Cards containing photos, information, and everything needed in an emergency.
"Peace of...
|National Council for Better Schools Denmark, SC
The AJA Research Group, the parent organization of the National Council for Better Schools, was founded in 1991. In 1994 the organization...
|New Generations Learning Center San Diego, CA
NGLC offers childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old in a learning environment. Our classrooms are state-of-the-art. NGLC also...
|Randimedia Jericho, NY
The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health...
|Safe Kids Card of NJ Mantua, NJ
Safe Kids Card of NJ is owned and operated by Denise Bartlett, Anne Kubiak and Sue Beil. Our combined professional experience totals over...
|Safe Kids Card, Inc Powell, WY
MyFamilyCD has developed a digital CD Identification for Children, Adults, & Pets the size of a business card. This Amber Ready CD ID...
|Safe Net Kids Fresno, CA
Provide Digital Child Identification Cards and Child Safety Training for children and their parents
