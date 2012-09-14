PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Child Care Services & Elementary & Secondary Schools
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
International School of Arizona International School of Arizona Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth... 
Data Futures, Inc. Data Futures, Inc. Harlan, KY
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data... 
Improve Tuition Improve Tuition West Yorkshire, United Kingdom
Improve Tuition is a Private Tuition Company for children aged five to 18 years. Established since 2007, we offer a range of subjects from... 
360 Education Solutions 360 Education Solutions Chandler, AZ
360 Education Solutions represents simply the best in online education and online teaching degree programs. We only partner with universities... 
Allied National High School Allied National High School Laguna Hills, Ca
The First Choice in Education At Allied, we offer an alternative to traditional high school. We provide superior high school instruction... 
Anna's House, LLC Anna's House, LLC Broomfield, CO
Anna Buck, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Education, has been a private tutor for over 20 years. She is a certified Neuro-Developmental... 
Awesome Home Tuition Awesome Home Tuition Singapore, Singapore
Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students. We... 
Brookhaven Academy Brookhaven Academy Allen, TX
Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in... 
Building Blocks Child Care & Development Building Blocks Child Care & Development Raleigh, NC
Building Blocks Child Care and Development Centers are 4-star child-care facilities specializing in family-friendly childcare for children... 
Christina International High School Christina International High School Shakopee, MN
At Christina International High School (CIHS) we make dreams come true. CIHS offers a complete online curriculum for students in grades... 
Computer Kiddies of Manalapan Computer Kiddies of Manalapan Manalapan, NJ
ComputerKiddies of Manalapan offers fun young child care and problem solving and computer activities for children. We pride ourselves on... 
Computykes Computykes Shrewsbury, NJ
Computykes was founded in 2005 to bring the power of Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids to the Monmouth and Ocean County, NJ area. 
Domestic Managers Domestic Managers IA
Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North... 
Flaghouse Flaghouse Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
FlagHouse is a global supplier of physical education equipment and products, equipment and programs to both physical education and recreation... 
Holy Spirit Catholic School Holy Spirit Catholic School Pocatello, ID
Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello has been helping to develop the minds and hearts of its students since 1951. This rich legacy of... 
Labour India gurukulam International School Labour India gurukulam International Sch... kerala, India
The Labour India International Gurukulam School & Junior College is a dream come true, in fullfilling the aspirations of parents earning... 
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Powell, WY
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on... 
My Teacher Tutor My Teacher Tutor Washington, DC
If your student needs extra help or an enriched curriculum environment, call now for a complimentary initial consultation. We will pair... 
MyFamilyCD of Massachusetts MyFamilyCD of Massachusetts Auburn, MA
Credit Card-sized CD Identification Cards containing photos, information, and everything needed in an emergency.  "Peace of... 
National Council for Better Schools National Council for Better Schools Denmark, SC
The AJA Research Group, the parent organization of the National Council for Better Schools, was founded in 1991. In 1994 the organization... 
New Generations Learning Center New Generations Learning Center San Diego, CA
NGLC offers childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old in a learning environment. Our classrooms are state-of-the-art. NGLC also... 
Randimedia Randimedia Jericho, NY
The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health... 
Safe Kids Card of NJ Safe Kids Card of NJ Mantua, NJ
Safe Kids Card of NJ is owned and operated by Denise Bartlett, Anne Kubiak and Sue Beil. Our combined professional experience totals over... 
Safe Kids Card, Inc Safe Kids Card, Inc Powell, WY
MyFamilyCD has developed a digital CD Identification for Children, Adults, & Pets the size of a business card. This Amber Ready CD ID... 
Safe Net Kids Safe Net Kids Fresno, CA
Provide Digital Child Identification Cards and Child Safety Training for children and their parents 
Visions In Education K-12 Charter School Visions In Education K-12 Charter School Carmichael, CA
Visions In Education (Visions) is a fully accredited public charter school which provides instructional services to students kindergarten... 
