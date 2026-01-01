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Child Care Services & Elementary & Secondary Schools

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

American High School Academy

American High School Academy

American High School Academy (AHSA) is a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA-Approved private school serving grades 6–12 and adult learners throughout South Florida. Since 2003, AHSA has empowered...

EdPower

EdPower

We are on a mission to Empower Educators. EdPower’s platforms are designed to serve as the foundation for effective instructional technology use by implementing award-winning tools that create...

International School of Arizona

International School of Arizona

The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth by...

Stress Doc Enterprises

Stress Doc Enterprises

Mark Gorkin, MSW, LICSW, "The Stress Doc" ™, a nationally acclaimed speaker, webinar expert, published author, and "Motivational Psychohumorist" ™, is a Stress...

Gold Company Profiles

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...

Kiddie Care Preschool

Kiddie Care Preschool

Kiddie Care Preschool, we provide a nurturing, high-quality child care experience for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers (ages 3 months to 12 years old). Our programs are thoughtfully designed to...

The Pawtectors

The Pawtectors

The Pawtectors (also known as the PawSquad), is a year-round online, self-paced, superhero-themed, youth humane education program for kids 5-17. Our mission is to inspire and teach compassion &...

Company Profiles

360 Education Solutions

360 Education Solutions

360 Education Solutions represents simply the best in online education and online teaching degree programs. We only partner with universities with the highest regional accreditation. 360 Education...

Allied National High School

Allied National High School

The First Choice in Education At Allied, we offer an alternative to traditional high school. We provide superior high school instruction in an online environment. We give students options –...

Anna's House, LLC

Anna's House, LLC

Anna Buck, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Education, has been a private tutor for over 20 years. She is a certified Neuro-Developmental Delay Therapist and Licentiate of The Institute...

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students. We have a pool of experience and committed home tutors who...

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in the Allen, McKinney, and Plano, Texas communities. About...

Building Blocks Child Care & Development

Building Blocks Child Care & Development

Building Blocks Child Care and Development Centers are 4-star child-care facilities specializing in family-friendly childcare for children ages birth through twelve years old. With three locations...

Christina International High School

Christina International High School

At Christina International High School (CIHS) we make dreams come true. CIHS offers a complete online curriculum for students in grades 6-12 as well as adults needing to finish their high school...

Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

ComputerKiddies of Manalapan offers fun young child care and problem solving and computer activities for children. We pride ourselves on working with children to provide them with a very enjoyable...

Computykes

Computykes

Computykes was founded in 2005 to bring the power of Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids to the Monmouth and Ocean County, NJ area. Founded by a software sales and marketing executive and a...

Domestic Managers

Domestic Managers

Domestic Managers was established in 2005 to serve families and individuals with various domestic needs in the Iowa City/Coralville/North Liberty and Cedar Rapids area. The business provides nanny,...

Empower Kids, LLC

Empower Kids, LLC

Lisa Ozalis-Graham realizes that sometimes children have a hard time identifying and expressing their feelings. Her company, Empower Kids LLC, produces products to empower children in the hopes of...

Flaghouse

Flaghouse

FlagHouse is a global supplier of physical education equipment and products, equipment and programs to both physical education and recreation professionals, as well as professionals who deal with...

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello has been helping to develop the minds and hearts of its students since 1951. This rich legacy of caring for our children through a sound Catholic education...

Improve Tuition

Improve Tuition

Improve Tuition is a Private Tuition Company for children aged five to 18 years. Established since 2007, we offer a range of subjects from Maths, English and Science, at all levels from SATs, GCSEs...

Labour India gurukulam International School

Labour India gurukulam International School

The Labour India International Gurukulam School & Junior College is a dream come true, in fullfilling the aspirations of parents earning for better educational opportunities for their wards. It marks...

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on a cattle ranch to dignify and increase the self-esteem of the...

My Teacher Tutor

My Teacher Tutor

If your student needs extra help or an enriched curriculum environment, call now for a complimentary initial consultation. We will pair your student with a certified teacher with classroom experience...

MyFamilyCD of Massachusetts

MyFamilyCD of Massachusetts

Credit Card-sized CD Identification Cards containing photos, information, and everything needed in an emergency.  "Peace of Mind, Right in your Pocket!"

National Council for Better Schools

National Council for Better Schools

The AJA Research Group, the parent organization of the National Council for Better Schools, was founded in 1991. In 1994 the organization sought to address the widespread sale and use of illegal...

New Generations Learning Center

New Generations Learning Center

NGLC offers childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old in a learning environment. Our classrooms are state-of-the-art. NGLC also offers a Private Kindergarten program. Each classroom offers...

Randimedia

Randimedia

The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health and well being. This exciting and energetic show features kids...

Safe Kids Card of NJ

Safe Kids Card of NJ

Safe Kids Card of NJ is owned and operated by Denise Bartlett, Anne Kubiak and Sue Beil. Our combined professional experience totals over 30 years of maintaining medical and legal confidentiality. ...

Safe Kids Card, Inc

Safe Kids Card, Inc

MyFamilyCD has developed a digital CD Identification for Children, Adults, & Pets the size of a business card. This Amber Ready CD ID is also affiliated with Team Amber Alert; a non-profit...

Safe Net Kids

Safe Net Kids

Provide Digital Child Identification Cards and Child Safety Training for children and their parents

Visions In Education K-12 Charter School

Visions In Education K-12 Charter School

Visions In Education (Visions) is a fully accredited public charter school which provides instructional services to students kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado,...

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