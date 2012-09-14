Auditory Processing Remediation , from Anna's House, LLC



Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com). Children benefit from better learning,...

CATCH , from Flaghouse



CATCH (Coordinated Approach to Child Health) Seeks to affect children’s attitudes and behaviors towards nutrition and physical activity. In the largest school-based health promotion study that...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan



About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost confidence,...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan



Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children, middle...

Imagine Tomorrow Computer Classes for Kids , from Computykes

$0.00

Each Imagine Tomorrow Computer Class at Computykes combines a fun learning adventure with sophisticated technology concepts in a creative way that teaches children to use computers as a tool for learning.

Infant Care - Full Time , from New Generations Learning Center

$339.86

Infant Care - 6 wks to 18 mos (**move ups dependant on Child's development) Our infant care program is designed to work closely with parents. We strive to keep your child's schedule parallel to that of...

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy , from Anna's House, LLC



Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy. Neuro-developmental Delay is defined by INPP (www.inpp.org.uk) as the continued presence of a cluster of primitive...

Pre School Program , from New Generations Learning Center

$270.00

Preschool - 2 1/2 yrs to 5yrs Our Preschool Program is unique offering a full day of academics in a fun environment. Large group activities are popular with this age group. This is the age where your...

Private Kindergarten , from New Generations Learning Center

$1,200.00

TEACHING METHODS USED : CA State Standards & Frameworks: Standards encourage the highest achievement of every student, by defining the knowledge, concepts, and skills that students should acquire at...

Safety Training , from Safe Kids Card of NJ

$150.00

Learn unique and informative lessons and teach your child the importance of knowing when it's okay to say "no." Also learn what to do when approached or grabbed by a stranger and how to react...

State-of-the-art-academics , from Mount Carmel Youth Ranch



Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual learning...

Toddler Care , from New Generations Learning Center

$320.76

Toddler Care - 18 mos to 2 1/ 2 yrs This age group is very active with many developments happening in their physical, social and cognitive areas. Our awesome staff is dedicated to the successful development...