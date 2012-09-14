PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Electronic & Precision Equipment Repair & Maintenance

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Personal Services Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...
Public Relations Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair, from JCD Repair
$85.00
Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...
Projector Bulb Recycling Projector Bulb Recycling, from eele Laboratories, LLC
$0.00
Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs.  We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...
ReLamping projector lamps ReLamping projector lamps, from eele Laboratories, LLC

We remanufacture spent front projector lamps and rear projection TV bulbs.  We re-use the existing housing, recycle the spent bulb (which contains mercury) and replace the spent bulb with a brand...
Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help