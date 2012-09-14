Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Iridium Go! , from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications

$849.99 - Product

NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...

Personal Services , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...

Public Relations , from Gemini Public Relations

Service

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

Chirange Incident Commander with GPS Tracking , from Chirange Technologies

Product

Designed specifically for Incident Commanders of firefighters and police tactical units, Chirange is a secure tablet based GPS tracking application that monitors in real time the movements of all personnel...

Geospatial Tracker , from Chirange Technologies

Product

Extending the tracking capabilities of GPS Tracker to permit accurate indoor location tracking of personnel in GPS denied environments like inside buildings, which when the system is fully deployed will...

HTC G2 (T-Mobile) Cracked Screen Repair , from JCD Repair

$85.00 - Service

Full-service cracked screen repair for the HTC G2 (T-Mobile). This repair includes parts, labor, and a 90 day warranty. For mail-in repairs, the service is completed and the phone mailed back out within...

Projector Bulb Recycling , from eele Laboratories, LLC

$0.00 - Service

Being involved in the projection industry, eele Labs accepts the responsibility to increase consumer awareness about the need to recycle projector bulbs. We have initiated a projector bulb recycling...