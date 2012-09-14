PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Corporate Event Planning and Management Corporate Event Planning and Management, from EventPro

Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...
eLearning eLearning, from Cinecraft Productions

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...
Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling, from Radical Promotions
Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing, from Radical Promotions
Event / Convention staffing and marketing Event / Convention staffing and marketing, from Radical Promotions
Full Day of Trade Show Training Full Day of Trade Show Training, from TradeShow Teacher

The success of your trade shows are important. Your business has reached a stage where you can afford to do more comprehensive face-to-face marketing; yet you have to make sure that every dollar spent...
Guerilla / Commando / Renegade / Intercept Sampling and Promotions Guerilla / Commando / Renegade / Intercept Sampling and Promotions, from Radical Promotions
High Definition Video Production High Definition Video Production, from Cinecraft Productions

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...
Press Kit Press Kit, from IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES
$30.00
Press Kits includes mp3, video, photo, bio and promo cards. We will create a promo page on several of the websites we maintain.
Research, identify and negotiate event sponsorship opportunities Research, identify and negotiate event sponsorship opportunities, from Radical Promotions
“Lifestyle” Goodie Bag Distribution “Lifestyle” Goodie Bag Distribution, from Radical Promotions
