Corporate Event Planning and Management , from EventPro



Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions



Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling , from Radical Promotions





Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing , from Radical Promotions





Event / Convention staffing and marketing , from Radical Promotions





Full Day of Trade Show Training , from TradeShow Teacher



The success of your trade shows are important. Your business has reached a stage where you can afford to do more comprehensive face-to-face marketing; yet you have to make sure that every dollar spent...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions



Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Press Kit , from IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

$30.00

Press Kits includes mp3, video, photo, bio and promo cards. We will create a promo page on several of the websites we maintain.

Research, identify and negotiate event sponsorship opportunities , from Radical Promotions



