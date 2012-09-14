|
|
|
|
Articles, Reviews & Stories, from PR.com
PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...
|
|
|
|
Business Directory, from PR.com
PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information.
PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...
|
|
|
|
Job & Employment Website, from PR.com
PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...
|
|
|
|
Press Release Distribution, from PR.com
PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service.
Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as:
Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...
|
|
|
|
Products & Services Directory, from PR.com
Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...
|
|
|
|
Website Development, from PR.com
Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...
|
|
|
|
SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform, from SnatchBot
$0.00
Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free
Unlimited Free Bots
Unlimited Free Messages
Unlimited Free Support
It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.
|
|
|
|
'Green' Support for RoHS/WEEE Compliance, from Enventure Technologies
Environmental compliance is fast becoming a major priority for many companies in the Electronics and Electrical Manufacturing arena, due to the RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and WEEE (Waste...
|
|
|
|
|
Acrobat PDF Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
This is one of our main strengths. We have been working on PDF conversion projects for over 8 years now. We use most of the Adobe suite of products for PDF creation, selecting tools depending upon output...
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
$15.00
Agents ( 5+)
Advanced Customization
Transfer Chat
Multiple Website Support (5)
Departmental Chat (5+)
IP Restrictions
SSL Encryptions
Customizable Audio Tune
Agent Avatar
Offline messages delivery on mail
Show/Hide...
|
|
|
|
Board Re-engineering, from Enventure Technologies
- Conversion of boards to replace Through-hole components with SMT components
- Re-engineering existing designs to handle component obsolescence
- Creating design files with full manufacturing data...
|
|
|
|
BoM Cleansing, from Enventure Technologies
BoM cleansing is the task of cleansing and validating BoMs to verify the correctness and currency of the BoM content, including details like component number, manufacturer name, component description,...
|
|
|
|
|
Business Process Evaluation, from Venture Internet Business Awards
Business processes involving the Internet and/or technology are submitted for a review and evaluation by an international group of creative thinkers and E-business savvy professionals. Candidate entries...
|
|
|
|
CC&B Implementation, from Lionwerx
Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...
|
|
|
|
CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle), from Lionwerx
Current Curriculum
PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team.
Course...
|
|
|
|
Computer Forensics, from Computer Intelligence through the Study of Forensics
$250.00
Forensically sound computer and device examinations, including civil and criminal seizures, data acquisition, analysis and expert-witness level reporting.
|
|
|
|
Computer Network Management and Support, from Walker Systems Support
Walker Systems Support is a professional network management and support firm, providing ongoing on-site and remote systems support as well as IT project support. Walker provides flexibility, security...
|
|
|
|
|
Consultation, from Infinity Network Solutions
Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.
|
|
|
|
|
Criminal Background Checks, from Instant Checkmate
$0.00
Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.
|
|
|
|
Data Entry / Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Mascon processes large volumes of data entry into databases with rapid turnaround time. We use our own software in conjunction with multi-version comparison methodologies for effective processing and efficient...
|
|
|
|
Database Creation/Cleansing/ Validation and Maintenance, from Enventure Technologies
The task of creating, validating and maintaining electronic component information enables a company to leverage a 'known-good' reference as a basis for all transactions, including search, selection and...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domain Name Registration, from Indichosts.net
$0.00
Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.
|
|
|
|
|
e-Commerce, from Natour Global
Natour Global provides e-Commerce Services to businesses looking to leverage the potential of the internet to increase their revenue. Services available include business solutions consulting, web-based...
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flash MX Design & Animation, from Natour Global
Natour Global provides Flash MX Website Design and Development, Flash Animations, and web-based video & marketing services.
|
|
|
|
Format Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Input–Output Formats
The following is a list of the formats that we can convert, and the accuracy that Mascon delivers during the process.
No .Input Format ...........Output Format .................Accuracy
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1...
|
|
|
|
Forms Processing Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Mascon offers high volume forms processing solutions. Mascon employs a combination of the world’s best ICR / OMR applications with internally developed Image View applications to offer you competitive...
|
|
|
|
Free, from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.
Unlimited Chats
Basic customization
Chat Reports & Rating
Chat History(1 Month)
Offline Form
Visitor Profile
Widget Position
Language Localization
|
|
|
|
High Volume DjVu Scanning & Conversion Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
Mascon has converted huge volumes of data from paper to digital format including DjVu.
Over 90 percent of the information in the world is still on paper. Many of those paper documents include color...
|
|
|
|
High Volume Document Scanning Services, from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd
There are two types of scanning – bitonal or grey scale. It is fairly important for any publication to use one of these methods for consistency, although it is possible to scan a book that has the occasional...
|
|
|
|
Horizon Career, from e-Brainstorm Tech
Get Work, Offer Work and Network!
Do it all at Horizon Career!
HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career management...
|
|
|
|
|
IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES, from Cornerstone Communications
Following the consultation and choice of software and/or hardware to be implemented, the induction, integration and training for new and existing processes and systems are followed through.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IP/Telephony, from Infinity Network Solutions
A single voice and data network gives you the advantages of a converged infrastructure. Streamlined deployment and management optimize existing IT resources. Simplified moves and changes can significantly...
|
|
|
|
IT Consulting, from Stark Technologies, LLC
Let Stark Technologies, LLC provide advising businesses on how best to use information technology to meet their business objectives. In addition to providing advice, IT consultancies often estimate, manage,...
|
|
|
|
IT News & PR, from Association of TechExecs Network
$1,500.00
Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network)
Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT Management...
|
|
|
|
IT Proffesional Staffing, from Stark Technologies, LLC
With our years of experience in the IT industry we can locate the right candidate for your company, giving you the assurance that our candidate is the perfect fit.