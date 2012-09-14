Build 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...

Business 360-in-a-Box , from Kloudville Inc.



Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...

Commerce 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...

custom programming , from jSYSCON - Java System Contractors



Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem analysis,...

Domain Name Registration , from Indichosts.net

$0.00

Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services , from ExpediteBiz

$0.00

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services (UIWS) enable companies to connect with a large number of business services providers, such as DHL, Endicia, AESDirect and others, over the Internet. ExpediteBiz...

IT News & PR , from Association of TechExecs Network

$1,500.00

Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network) Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT Management...

Mobile App Development , from AppIt Ventures



As consumers continue to shift more of their activity from the desktop to mobile devices, our clients are recognizing the importance and power of mobile applications. Business trends tend to follow consumer...

MyB2B , from CovalentWorks



MyB2B is a Web-based EDI platform for small and mid-sized businesses. CovalentWorks provides an outsourced service for exchanging EDI with retail, industrial and distribution partners. Only Internet access...

Service 360 , from Kloudville Inc.



Targeted at dynamic resource and asset allocation (by project, activity and ad-hoc) predominately prevalent in people-based companies. Kloudville Service 360 provides Resource and Asset Management planning...

Shopping Feed Management and Optimization , from GoDataFeed.com

$99.00

GoDataFeed's Pricing is very simple- we offer one flat subscription rate, $99.00 a month to submit to unlimited shopping sites. New to Shopping Channel Marketing? Try our Starter Plan for $50.00 a month...

Software Development , from Pardus d.o.o.

$0.00

Pardus provides development teams to work on client’s projects either autonomously or as part of an existing team. By using Pardus’ Retainer Service our clients can harness the power of our...