Products & Services

Within E-commerce Software

Gold Products & Services

Distribution ERP Software

Distribution ERP Software

Kissinger Associates

Product

At Kissinger Associates, we’ve worked with companies in the distribution industry since our founding and have continued to deliver modern, connected ERP solutions that give executives and end...

ERP eCommerce Integration

ERP eCommerce Integration

Kissinger Associates

Product

As an ecommerce merchant, you know there many moving parts in your business. You need to manage inventory, orders, shipping, and payments. You also need to keep track of customer data and marketing...

Products & Services

AmpleShop ®

AmpleShop ®

Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions

$400.00Product

AmpleShop ® 2.1 is a complete shopping cart - eCommerce software solution. Featuring shopping cart software plus built in content management with WYSIWYG editor. Easy to use browser-based store...

Apple Iphone 5 5S Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Apple Iphone 5 5S Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 5 5S at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and...

Apple Iphone 6 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Apple Iphone 6 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 6 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and...

Apple Iphone 6 Plus Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Apple Iphone 6 Plus Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Apple Iphone 6 Plus at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors...

AspxCommerce

AspxCommerce

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

AspxCommerce is a platform developed by BRAINDIGIT for business houses of all scales to benefit by having their own ecommerce site. With Aspxcommerce it is easy to build and manage your ecommerce...

AV DVD Player-Morpher 1.5

AV DVD Player-Morpher 1.5

AVSoft Corp.

$39.95Product

AV DVD Player-Morpher is the versatile DVD player software coming with a DVD player, DVD/video converter, DVD morpher, subtitle editor, VCD burner, and CD cover editor. AV DVD Player-Morpher...

AV DVD Player-Morpher Gold 1.5

AV DVD Player-Morpher Gold 1.5

AVSoft Corp.

$69.95Product

The Gold edition of AV DVD Player-Morpher is the versatile DVD editor software that can morph movie live or to new video file. You can make new movie by adding video and audio effects and save in...

AV MP3 Player-Morpher 3.0

AV MP3 Player-Morpher 3.0

AVSoft Corp.

$34.95Product

AV MP3 Player Morpher Basic is all-in-one audio morphing studio for digital music and movie editing. It features most popular audio formats and CD player, ripper, converter, burner, recorder, and...

AV Music Morpher 3.0

AV Music Morpher 3.0

AVSoft Corp.

$49.95Product

AV Music Morpher is a creative one-stop audio editor software for both the most inexperienced and Pros. This is an all-in-one Digital Music Studio for creative DJ and music remix. It’s ideal...

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0

AVSoft Corp.

$99.95Product

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0 is the most advanced and complete music editor software for creative DJs available in its price range. special DirectX effects in real time or morph to new file.

AV Voice Changer Software 4.0

AV Voice Changer Software 4.0

AVSoft Corp.

$29.95Product

Change your voice over Internet and PC Phone; Talk in male, female, teen, baby voice to have online fun in chat room; Create many voices for movie; Also change music; Record chat, phone, internet...

AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 4.0

AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 4.0

AVSoft Corp.

$99.95Product

Voice Changer Software enables you to change voice to man, woman, teen, baby, or whatever voice in realtime to disguise voice in voice chat and PC phone; Enhance voice quality for better sex...

AV Voice Changer Software Gold 4.0

AV Voice Changer Software Gold 4.0

AVSoft Corp.

$59.95Product

Change your voice over Internet and PC Phone; Also change voice and style of music; Create many voices for movie; Record chat, phone, internet radio, music; Add effects to enhance voice or...

Budget Planner

Budget Planner

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

Budget planner is an app for Windows phone user to plan and manage money in the easiest way possible to track down the income and expenses.

Build 360

Build 360

Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360...

Business 360-in-a-Box

Business 360-in-a-Box

Kloudville Inc.

Service

Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of...

Commerce 360

Commerce 360

Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of...

custom programming

custom programming

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

Service

Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem...

Domain Name Registration

Domain Name Registration

Indichosts.net

$0.00Service

Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name...

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite

ABO Software Private Limited

Product

ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping...

eQMS::DNA

eQMS::DNA

Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and...

eQMS::LIMS

eQMS::LIMS

Pardus d.o.o.

Product

eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information...

EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03

EvaluateAnywhere Community Edition 1.03

Trinity Software, LLC

$0.00Product

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™...

EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03

EvaluateAnywhere Standard Edition 1.03

Trinity Software, LLC

$299.95Product

Deploy a Trial version of your software in minutes, with Trinity Software, LLC's EvaluateAnywhere™ rapid application integration development technologies. The following EvaluateAnywhere™...

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services

ExpediteBiz

$0.00Service

ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services (UIWS) enable companies to connect with a large number of business services providers, such as DHL, Endicia, AESDirect and others, over the...

Facebook Scheduler

Facebook Scheduler

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

Facebook Scheduler is a wall post scheduling Android application. It allows user to schedule wall posts on their own Facebook wall, friend’s Facebook wall or group’s Facebook wall.

File Locker

File Locker

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

File Locker is a data protection Windows app developed by BRAINDIGIT. If you are concerned with data confidentiality and want to prevent data loss; with File Locker, your data is impenetrable and...

IT News & PR

IT News & PR

Association of TechExecs Network

$1,500.00Service

Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network) Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT...

LatestOne.com the largest etailer of HDMI cables in India

LatestOne.com the largest etailer of HDMI cables in India

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.00Product

Hyderabad, India, June 29, 2015: LatestOne.com the largest online store for cables in India offers the PTron HDMI cable with 1.5 meter length at just Rs. 99 with free shipping. The number of...

Listbingo

Listbingo

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

Listbingo has earned a reputation for being the ultimate joomla extension for building classified site. It is a product of BRAINDIGIT and has proved to be one of the best tools to build a classified...

Mobile App Development

Mobile App Development

AppIt Ventures

Service

As consumers continue to shift more of their activity from the desktop to mobile devices, our clients are recognizing the importance and power of mobile applications. Business trends tend to follow...

MyB2B

MyB2B

CovalentWorks

Service

MyB2B is a Web-based EDI platform for small and mid-sized businesses. CovalentWorks provides an outsourced service for exchanging EDI with retail, industrial and distribution partners. Only Internet...

NepalKhabar

NepalKhabar

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

NepalKhabar, an Android app to read news from different news sources is developed by BRAINDIGIT. All the news from major Nepalese dailies and BBC can be followed right here in this one app which...

Nexus 5 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Nexus 5 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Nexus 5 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and...

PTron Gallant Bluetooth Smart Watch Wrist Wrap Watch Phone For All IOS Android Smartphones

PTron Gallant Bluetooth Smart Watch Wrist Wrap Watch Phone For All IOS Android Smartphones

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.00Product

Smart watch is a well designed wearable product with internaional advanced bluetooth technology. This Product can complete such a functions after linking the smart phone by Bluetooth, such as answer...

Rezgo

Rezgo

Rezgo

$0.00Product

Rezgo is 100% Web-based - No Software Required Rezgo's easy to use browser based administration system gives you access to your bookings, messages, customer information, and reports 24/7. All you...

SageFrame

SageFrame

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

SageFrame, is an in-house content management system of BRAINDIGIT. SageFrame is developed to meet all the technical needs of building and managing a website. It allows enterprises of all scales to...

Samsung Galaxy Note 2 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 2 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Note 2 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors...

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors...

Samsung Galaxy S4 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Samsung Galaxy S4 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S4 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and...

Samsung Galaxy S5 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Samsung Galaxy S5 Accessories at Just Rs.99/- Only - Latestone.com

Palred Technologies Ltd

$0.10Product

Get different varieties of Accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S5 at Latestone.com for Rs.99. We have various covers which includes Back Covers,Flip Covers,Wallet Flip Covers,Bumpers,Slim Armors and...

Service 360

Service 360

Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at dynamic resource and asset allocation (by project, activity and ad-hoc) predominately prevalent in people-based companies. Kloudville Service 360 provides Resource and Asset Management...

Shopping Feed Management and Optimization

Shopping Feed Management and Optimization

GoDataFeed.com

$99.00Service

GoDataFeed's Pricing is very simple- we offer one flat subscription rate, $99.00 a month to submit to unlimited shopping sites. New to Shopping Channel Marketing? Try our Starter Plan for $50.00 a...

Simply Schedule

Simply Schedule

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

$0.00Product

Simply Schedule is an Android app developed by BRAINDIGIT. It allows you to schedule your SMS (text messages) and walls posts (on Facebook) and create alerts for a future date and time.

Software Development

Software Development

Pardus d.o.o.

$0.00Service

Pardus provides development teams to work on client’s projects either autonomously or as part of an existing team. By using Pardus’ Retainer Service our clients can harness the power of...

Telecom 360

Telecom 360

Kloudville Inc.

Service

Targeted at the B2B business needs and the constant transformative nature of CSPs and its echo-system of Suppliers, Kloudville Telecom 360 supports full life-cycle management of B2B ecosystem that...

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