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E-commerce Software

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Commerce Science Corporation

Commerce Science Corporation

Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of markets in the US or abroad. Our platform allows every store...

Commercient

Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s and counting. Among the most recent...

Kissinger Associates

Kissinger Associates

Kissinger Associates helps manufacturers and distributors achieve their business goals with integrated business management (ERP) solutions that bring efficiency and productivity. We’re...

ProcurePort

ProcurePort

We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutionsOur zero footprint cloud based platform has been proven at the enterprise level since 2001. It is...

Company Profiles

ABO Software Private Limited

ABO Software Private Limited

ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) software products for “Automating...

Actinic Software

Actinic Software

Actinic offers an affordable range of feature-rich, scaleable and easy-to-use ecommerce packages. Includes entry-level shopping cart packages, to more advanced professional solutions offering support...

Adlucent

Adlucent

Based in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a search marketing software startup that helps online retailers efficiently reach their customers through item specific search marketing and conversion...

Albedo Infotech

Albedo Infotech

Albedo Infotech is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, focused on the Internet/Software market. We are taking advantage of the different cost-levels in India and in western countries. In...

Amosoft EDI Services

Amosoft EDI Services

Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving, and processing Electronic Data Interchange transactions.

Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions

Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions

Amplecom – Interactive eBusiness solutions is specialized in development, maintenance and support of eCommerce software for ColdFusion. Makers of AmpleShop, a complete ecommerce solution in its...

AppIt Ventures

AppIt Ventures

AppIt Ventures is a Denver based Custom Software Development Company with experienced App Developers focused on Mobile App Development (iOS App Development & Android App Development), Web...

Artezio

Artezio

Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects for its international customers, becoming...

Association of TechExecs Network

Association of TechExecs Network

Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management and IT Professionals? Please submit your story and we may...

AVSoft Corp.

AVSoft Corp.

Throughout many years of development, Audio4fun has been promoting audio and video software technologies and specializing in three core areas: Audio and Video Morphing Algorithms, Audio and Video...

bitqyck, Inc.

bitqyck, Inc.

bitqyck™ is a diverse holding company. We build, cultivate, and maintain several product and service lines across some of the largest industries in the world such as retail and travel. Our...

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals with experience in software development, web-promotion,...

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution

BRAINDIGIT IT Solution is a software company running since 2008 with the mission “to provide high quality products that combine performance with value pricing, while establishing a successful...

CovalentWorks

CovalentWorks

CovalentWorks provides outsourced Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions for small and mid-sized businesses that require a cost-effective EDI implementation. Now in its fifth year of operation,...

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems

Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Headquartered in the...

ExpediteBiz

ExpediteBiz

ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies. ExpediteBiz Unified Integration Web Services are designed to...

febooti software

febooti software

febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its first product titled fileTweak. In 2004 febooti software...

Four Soft Ltd

Four Soft Ltd

Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry

GoDataFeed.com

GoDataFeed.com

www.GoDataFeed.com is a Web-based data feed management tool that helps online retailers drive more quality traffic to their site by streamlining and optimizing and tracking their product feeds to a...

Indichosts.net

Indichosts.net

eCommerce web hosting and domain name registration service. Web hosting on linux server and window server. We are a Web hosting provider, giving customer support from India enabling multiple...

iQmetrix Software Corp

iQmetrix Software Corp

RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining POS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, HR, Marketing, Intranet and...

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe. Complete solutions: problem analysis, custom dedicated software, maintenance. Mainly foucused...

Kloudville Inc.

Kloudville Inc.

Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and enable supply chain commerce transformation. Your processes.

Logics inc

Logics inc

Logics Net is the Bangalore (INDIA) based compmany providing quality web site design services to companies, businesses and...

NetDimensions

NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge management software solutions deliver and manage...

Palred Technologies Ltd

Palred Technologies Ltd

Palred Technologies Limited (formerly known as Four Soft Limited) is a Public Limited Company listed on BSE and NSE. Palred Online Technologies Private Limited is subsidiary of Palred Technologies...

Pardus d.o.o.

Pardus d.o.o.

Pardus delivers mission-critical software, services and IT solutions to its clients within strategic time frames. We emphasize creating long-term value for our clients through superior software...

Rezgo

Rezgo

Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured booking engine, point of sale, and distribution system...

RISKebiz Internet Services Inc.

RISKebiz Internet Services Inc.

Riskebiz provides technical assistance to improve the efficiency, profitability and overall impact of our captive insurance facilities. Technical assistance services include the selection and setup...

Share Results

Share Results

Share Results (http://www.shareresults.com/) prides itself on its boutique service approach to Affiliate Marketing, building personalized, mutually-rewarding partnerships with select online merchants...

Skyrr hf

Skyrr hf

New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of scaleable proven solutions used in a wide spectrum of...

Softomate

Softomate

Founded in 1998, headquartered in Washington, USA, with offices in Australia and Russia, Softomate provides international software development services, including web development, porting and...

Softwrap

Softwrap

Softwrap offers end users a seamless trial to full version experience of your software via a fully integrated and automated e-commerce solution. Softwrap's technology is the ultimate software...

Trinity Software, LLC

Trinity Software, LLC

Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software was formed to design, build, and deploy the most powerful...

VOCALCOM

VOCALCOM

Vocalcom is the leading cloud-based contact center software solution and “Social First” customer service technology, enabling greater simplicity, flexibility and cost efficiency in...

WebAsyst LLC

WebAsyst LLC

WebAsyst LLC is a team of professionals who have long been developing first-class Software which has enhanced performance of both multiple working groups and individual managers all over the...

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