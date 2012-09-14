PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Computers & Software > Computer Software > E-commerce Software
 
E-commerce Software
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
E-commerce Software
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Commerce Science Corporation Commerce Science Corporation Atlanta, GA
Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of... 
ProcurePort ProcurePort Indianapolis, IN
We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutions Our zero footprint cloud based platform... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
ABO Software Private Limited ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data... 
Actinic Software Actinic Software Weybridge, United Kingdom
Actinic offers an affordable range of feature-rich, scaleable and easy-to-use ecommerce packages. Includes entry-level shopping cart packages,... 
Adlucent Adlucent Austin, TX
Based in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a search marketing software startup that helps online retailers efficiently reach their customers through... 
Albedo Infotech Albedo Infotech Chennai, India
Albedo Infotech is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, focused on the Internet/Software market. We are taking advantage of the... 
Amosoft EDI Services Amosoft EDI Services Los Angeles, CA
Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving,... 
Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions Amplecom Interactive eBusiness Solutions Skopje, Macedonia
Amplecom – Interactive eBusiness solutions is specialized in development, maintenance and support of eCommerce software for ColdFusion. 
AppIt Ventures AppIt Ventures Denver, CO
AppIt Ventures is a Denver based Custom Software Development Company with experienced App Developers focused on Mobile App Development (iOS... 
Artezio Artezio Moscow, Russia
Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more... 
Association of TechExecs Network Association of TechExecs Network Houston, TX
Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management... 
AVSoft Corp. AVSoft Corp. Nicosia, Cyprus
Throughout many years of development, Audio4fun has been promoting audio and video software technologies and specializing in three core... 
bitqyck, Inc. bitqyck, Inc. Dallas, TX
bitqyck™ is a diverse holding company. We build, cultivate, and maintain several product and service lines across some of the largest... 
BoonEx Ltd. BoonEx Ltd. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals... 
BRAINDIGIT IT Solution BRAINDIGIT IT Solution Kathmandu, Nepal
BRAINDIGIT IT Solution is a software company running since 2008 with the mission “to provide high quality products that combine performance... 
CovalentWorks CovalentWorks Houston, TX
CovalentWorks provides outsourced Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions for small and mid-sized businesses that require a cost-effective... 
EPAM Systems EPAM Systems Lawrenceville, NJ
Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout... 
ExpediteBiz ExpediteBiz Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies. 
febooti software febooti software Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its... 
Four Soft Ltd Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry 
GoDataFeed.com GoDataFeed.com Plantation, FL
www.GoDataFeed.com is a Web-based data feed management tool that helps online retailers drive more quality traffic to their site by streamlining... 
Indichosts.net Indichosts.net Ashburn, VA
eCommerce web hosting and domain name registration service. Web hosting on linux server and window server. We are a Web hosting provider,... 
iQmetrix Software Corp iQmetrix Software Corp Regina, Canada
RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining... 
jSYSCON - Java System Contractors jSYSCON - Java System Contractors Cracow, Poland
High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe. Complete solutions: problem analysis,... 
Kloudville Inc. Kloudville Inc. Mississauga, Canada
Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and... 
Logics inc Logics inc bangalore, India
Logics Net is the Bangalore (INDIA) based compmany providing quality web site ... 
NetDimensions NetDimensions Hong Kong S.A.R.
Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge... 
Palred Technologies Ltd Palred Technologies Ltd (PALRED) Hyderabad, India
Palred Technologies Limited (formerly known as Four Soft Limited) is a Public Limited Company listed on BSE and NSE. Palred Online Technologies... 
Pardus d.o.o. Pardus d.o.o. Zagreb, Croatia
Pardus delivers mission-critical software, services and IT solutions to its clients within strategic time frames. We emphasize creating... 
Rezgo Rezgo North Vancouver, Canada
Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured... 
RISKebiz Internet Services Inc. RISKebiz Internet Services Inc. Vancouver, Canada
Riskebiz provides technical assistance to improve the efficiency, profitability and overall impact of our captive insurance facilities. 
Share Results Share Results Montreal, Canada
Share Results (http://www.shareresults.com/) prides itself on its boutique service approach to Affiliate Marketing, building personalized,... 
Skyrr hf Skyrr hf Reykjavik, Iceland
New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company. The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of... 
Softomate Softomate Lynden, WA
Founded in 1998, headquartered in Washington, USA, with offices in Australia and Russia, Softomate provides international software development... 
Softwrap Softwrap London, United Kingdom
Softwrap offers end users a seamless trial to full version experience of your software via a fully integrated and automated e-commerce solution. Softwrap's... 
Trinity Software, LLC Trinity Software, LLC Renton, Wa
Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software... 
VOCALCOM VOCALCOM Paris, France
Vocalcom is the leading cloud-based contact center software solution and “Social First” customer service technology, enabling... 
WebAsyst LLC WebAsyst LLC Wilmington, DE
WebAsyst LLC is a team of professionals who have long been developing first-class Software which has enhanced performance of both multiple... 
Companies 1 - 38 of 38 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help