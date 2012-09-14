|
|
|
|Commerce Science Corporation Atlanta, GA
Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of...
|
|ProcurePort Indianapolis, IN
We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutions
Our zero footprint cloud based platform...
|
|ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data...
|
|Actinic Software Weybridge, United Kingdom
Actinic offers an affordable range of feature-rich, scaleable and easy-to-use ecommerce packages. Includes entry-level shopping cart packages,...
|
|Adlucent Austin, TX
Based in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a search marketing software startup that helps online retailers efficiently reach their customers through...
|
|Albedo Infotech Chennai, India
Albedo Infotech is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, focused on the Internet/Software market. We are taking advantage of the...
|
|Amosoft EDI Services Los Angeles, CA
Amosoft is a leading provider of EDI services and EDI solutions specializing in EDI services and solutions including sending, receiving,...
|
|AppIt Ventures Denver, CO
AppIt Ventures is a Denver based Custom Software Development Company with experienced App Developers focused on Mobile App Development (iOS...
|
|Artezio Moscow, Russia
Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more...
|
|Association of TechExecs Network Houston, TX
Welcome to TechExecs' IT News & PR (service offering) - Do you have something news-worthy to announce targeting CIOs, IT Management...
|
|AVSoft Corp. Nicosia, Cyprus
Throughout many years of development, Audio4fun has been promoting audio and video software technologies and specializing in three core...
|
|bitqyck, Inc. Dallas, TX
bitqyck™ is a diverse holding company. We build, cultivate, and maintain several product and service lines across some of the largest...
|
|BoonEx Ltd. Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
BoonEx Group was founded at 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from group of smaller companies and new attracted professionals...
|
|BRAINDIGIT IT Solution Kathmandu, Nepal
BRAINDIGIT IT Solution is a software company running since 2008 with the mission “to provide high quality products that combine performance...
|
|CovalentWorks Houston, TX
CovalentWorks provides outsourced Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions for small and mid-sized businesses that require a cost-effective...
|
|EPAM Systems Lawrenceville, NJ
Established in 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. is the leading global software engineering and IT consulting provider with delivery centers throughout...
|
|ExpediteBiz Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
ExpediteBiz is a California based company, founded to address the challenges of system-to-system integration via Web service technologies.
|
|febooti software Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its...
|
|Four Soft Ltd (FOURSOFT) Hyderabad, India
Software products company for Freight, Logistics & Supply Chain Industry
|
|GoDataFeed.com Plantation, FL
www.GoDataFeed.com is a Web-based data feed management tool that helps online retailers drive more quality traffic to their site by streamlining...
|
|Indichosts.net Ashburn, VA
eCommerce web hosting and domain name registration service. Web hosting on linux server and window server.
We are a Web hosting provider,...
|
|iQmetrix Software Corp Regina, Canada
RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining...
|
|jSYSCON - Java System Contractors Cracow, Poland
High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe.
Complete solutions: problem analysis,...
|
|Kloudville Inc. Mississauga, Canada
Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc., develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and...
|
|Logics inc bangalore, India
Logics Net is the Bangalore (INDIA) based compmany providing quality web site ...
|
|NetDimensions Hong Kong S.A.R.
Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge...
|
|Palred Technologies Ltd (PALRED) Hyderabad, India
Palred Technologies Limited (formerly known as Four Soft Limited) is a Public Limited Company listed on BSE and NSE. Palred Online Technologies...
|
|Pardus d.o.o. Zagreb, Croatia
Pardus delivers mission-critical software, services and IT solutions to its clients within strategic time frames. We emphasize creating...
|
|Rezgo North Vancouver, Canada
Rezgo is a cloud based software as a service reservation system designed for tour and activity operators. Rezgo gives businesses a full-featured...
|
|RISKebiz Internet Services Inc. Vancouver, Canada
Riskebiz provides technical assistance to improve the efficiency, profitability and overall impact of our captive insurance facilities.
|
|Share Results Montreal, Canada
Share Results (http://www.shareresults.com/) prides itself on its boutique service approach to Affiliate Marketing, building personalized,...
|
|Skyrr hf Reykjavik, Iceland
New directions for a diverse, dynamic, and visionary company.
The intellectual and experiential assets of Skýrr are a result of...
|
|Softomate Lynden, WA
Founded in 1998, headquartered in Washington, USA, with offices in Australia and Russia, Softomate provides international software development...
|
|Softwrap London, United Kingdom
Softwrap offers end users a seamless trial to full version experience of your software via a fully integrated and automated e-commerce solution.
Softwrap's...
|
|Trinity Software, LLC Renton, Wa
Trinity Software was founded by Aaron Schiffman the summer of 2003. Trinity Software, LLC was formed on January 9, 2004. Trinity Software...
|
|VOCALCOM Paris, France
Vocalcom is the leading cloud-based contact center software solution and “Social First” customer service technology, enabling...
|
|WebAsyst LLC Wilmington, DE
WebAsyst LLC is a team of professionals who have long been developing first-class Software which has enhanced performance of both multiple...
